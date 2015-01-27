Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
Richard Sherman is in there somewhere. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YT2pUCcAE3Zet.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 7:29:29 PM
Marshawn Lynch is done at media day. Answered every question with "I'm here so I won't get fined." #LIVEonSC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YUPmqCMAMSSGN.pngby SportsCenter via twitter 1/27/2015 7:29:36 PM
Brandon Browner said at one point this week, Bill Belichick "broke down some of the philosophies [of] Pete Carroll" to players. (1 of 2)by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:31:38 PM
Kam Chancellor discussing his @PaniniAmerica card with SB Kid Reporter #SB49 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YUeQKCAAAHJvt.jpgby TDESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 7:32:31 PM
Wilson: Sports come really last for me. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YVN-OCUAAp2Gc.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 7:32:59 PM
As Bill Belichick did that with players, Brandon Browner said, "I felt like I was listening to Pete talk to me in Seattle." (2 of 2)by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:33:01 PM
Celebrity Russell Wilson would have most liked to meet: Michael Jacksonby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 7:34:52 PM
Marshawn is gone. Only the Skittles remain. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YVLs-CEAE7wUC.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 7:35:29 PM
Marshawn Lynch said "I'm just here so I won't get fined" every 11 seconds for 4 minutesby Michele Steele via twitter 1/27/2015 7:36:19 PM
When is Pete Carroll not intense? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YWXi2CMAA-ST9.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 7:38:02 PM
Kam Chancellor on Gronk: big, athletic, crafty tight end. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YWe_OCAAAofcy.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 7:38:32 PM
Lets be clear his media routine is so tired to you. Do you think he may think the same thing of the media? Kids love him and his teammates love him and he gives his time to people he trusts. Don't really think he is concerned with it being "tired" when it comes to the media. Media might not like it but he is who he is and it works for him
by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:40:05 PM
Another star of the Seahawks session: Richard Sherman #mediaday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YW5IBCEAAdBu8.jpgby Stephania Bell via twitter 1/27/2015 7:40:34 PM
Seriously, we media should just embrace the gift that is Marshawn Lynch's goofy media trolling. How much more fun is he to write now?by Kevin Van Valkenburg via twitter 1/27/2015 7:41:29 PM
A Sea-Hawks chant just broke out and Russell Wilson stopped his pressed to lead it.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:42:02 PM
Just watched this guy sketch an amazing pic of Sherman while standing here. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YXkxjCUAA0ZQt.jpgby Stephania Bell via twitter 1/27/2015 7:43:25 PM
Seahawks Selfie! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YXGnhCIAANY5n.jpgby Jane McManus via twitter 1/27/2015 7:44:04 PM
Marshawn Lynch left something behind http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YXogDCAAApCvB.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 7:44:05 PM
Photo: Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is known for sharp game-plans and a pencil over the ear. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YXxT_CQAAKcJl.jpgby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:44:11 PM
Media crowd around Dan Quinn. #Seahawks #SBMediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YYN2iCEAAoHXF.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 7:46:08 PM
The best corner in football? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YYUJsCAAAIv3-.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 7:46:31 PM
ESPN's Jeffri Chadiha on Marshawn Lynch. Why the Seahawks' enigmatic star running back doesn't trust you, me or the media --
Chadiha: The misunderstood Marshawn LynchESPN.comJeffri Chadiha explains why the Seahawks' enigmatic star running back doesn't trust you, me or the media.
Super Bowl expected to be Dan Quinn's final game as Seahawks DC. Likely next Falcons head coach. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YYYtJCUAADTAi.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 7:48:10 PM
BrandonBrowner is giving the Pats something the Broncos lacked before last SBowl. Some made-in-Seattle attitude, a little LOB of their own.by Skip Bayless via twitter 1/27/2015 7:48:48 PM
Patriots CB Brandon Browner stands by his remarks, saying it's all in the spirit of competition against "brothers." es.pn/1JBWotLby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:48:53 PM
Dave, I'm just not too thrilled about the whole "I do what I want" attitude. Everyone else get's along just fine. Imagine if you were at your in-laws for dinner and answered every question with "I'm only here so my wife doesn't complain". People don't do that. Be respectful.