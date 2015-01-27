Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
-
A whole lotta nothin likely to be said by Mr. Lynch today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YSWSGCAAARosK.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 7:20:27 PM
-
-
-
Seahawks fans are fired up!by John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 7:21:27 PM
-
-
Lynch heads to podium http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YSx3uCYAApBWa.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 7:22:21 PM
-
The Beast is ready to feast on the media. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YS1dxCcAAEOlg.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 7:22:35 PM
-
It was very effective LATE in that game VB, but it sure wasn't early in the game. Well, let me rephrase that. The Pack played Wilson to run and forced him to hand it to Lynch. That sounds counterproductive and obviously Lynch was awesome, but it also allowed the rest of the D to key more on Lynch. Not sure I am explaining that well, but hope you get my drift
-
-
-
Seahawks just walked in for media day. Marshawn one of the first in. Looks eager to be here.by Elizabeth Merrill via twitter 1/27/2015 7:23:16 PM
-
-
Lynch: I am here so I won't be fined.by John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 7:23:36 PM
-
-
Phrase that pays from Marshawn Lynch: "I'm here so I won't get fined."by Ed Werder via twitter 1/27/2015 7:23:43 PM
-
Lynch just told the media he will answer questions with the same answer. #SBMediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YTFb7CIAA-TV3.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 7:23:43 PM
-
Now at the podium for your listening pleasure, Marshawn Lynch. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YTHwXCMAEC3F2.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 7:23:50 PM
-
"I'm just here so I don't get fined. I'm going to answer all the questions with the same answer."by NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 7:23:50 PM
-
"I'm just here so I don't get fined. I'm going to answer all the questions with the same answer." - Marshawn Lynchby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 7:24:00 PM
-
-
by NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 7:24:11 PM
-
Lynch ready to talk? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YTQCyCYAAKvyD.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 7:24:24 PM
-
-
-
A shot of Lynch entering the main floor. #SBMediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YTYbKCUAEja-_.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 7:25:00 PM
-
Marshawn lynch answering every question with ' I'm here so I won't get fined." Or "I just here so I won't get fined''by Jeff Legwold via twitter 1/27/2015 7:25:01 PM
-
Biggest media crowd to see if Marshawn Lynch speaks. #mediaday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YTC1hCEAAKIjc.jpgby Stephania Bell via twitter 1/27/2015 7:25:03 PM
-
-
-
-
-
Marshawn Lynch varied it up!
"I'm here so I won't get fined, boss."by NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 7:26:23 PM
-
-
Every reporter truly believes they can get #BeastMode to give them an answer.. You have to love that type of confidence
-
-
-
-
Lynch before approaching the podium asked me "how are you doing Ms. Lady?"
Me: Just working. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YUBLLCUAI3kr8.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 7:27:48 PM
-
-
-
And Marshawn Lynch is outby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 7:28:36 PM
-
So that's it for Seattle's Marshawn Lynch at #MediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YUOTqCEAA2Lqy.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:28:50 PM
-
At 1 point, CB Brandon Browner pointed out only 3 reporters in big group were asking questions. So he turned to others & put them on notice.by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:28:51 PM
-
-
Marshawn Lynch = 99 Media Day interviews http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YUUZiIIAAjKkB.jpg