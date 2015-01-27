Tyrion, I am also a huge fan of your work. And no, I bet we see a lot of Blount, but also ample doses of Vereen as a receiving threat. And although I expect the Pats to pound the middle of SEA's D, I also expect them to come out in some 12 (1 RB, 2 TE) sets with Vereen, Gronk, Wright and 2 WRs and just go empty with TB in the gun....he will find a matchup he loves against SEA's base personnel on D