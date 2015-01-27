Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
Change of plans. Unlike last year, Marshawn Lynch has interview booth. Let's see if he uses it http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YM-jECMAAEqFl.jpgby Ed Werder via twitter 1/27/2015 6:57:58 PM
Photo: Josh McDaniels says that Tom Brady has worked harder than any year they have been together. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YOSSCCQAEQJEB.jpgby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:02:44 PM
And can we please acknowledge Wilson's greatness? This man is 10-0 against Superbowl winning qbs. Probably the best pocket awareness and qb instincts I have seen in 20 yrs. Best of all, he is so humble, so unlike his defensive teammates. HA! But seriously , what a perfect match for sea loud defense; a calm and confident qb who can also run and give perfect answers to media everytime.
Brady:Manning :: wilson:luck
More background on Russell Wilson from ESPN NFL Nation Seahawks reporter Terry Blount:
Tyrion, I am also a huge fan of your work. And no, I bet we see a lot of Blount, but also ample doses of Vereen as a receiving threat. And although I expect the Pats to pound the middle of SEA's D, I also expect them to come out in some 12 (1 RB, 2 TE) sets with Vereen, Gronk, Wright and 2 WRs and just go empty with TB in the gun....he will find a matchup he loves against SEA's base personnel on D
Glad you brought that up. That is an issue for NEng for sure. I don't think they will keep the ball in TB's hands long at all, but as we have seen in Pats v Giants Super Bowls, a great pass rushing DL can wreak havoc with Brady and the timing of this O....and SEA's DL is certainly capable. The thing that the Pats do worst is protection
Warren Sapp's pants... #SBMediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YQcnfCUAAJSm_.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 7:12:09 PM
Pats owner Bob Kraft: "I've hired two coaches and they're going to be facing each other in this game and I'm pretty proud of that."by Jane McManus via twitter 1/27/2015 7:16:11 PM
Great question. First off, he is a Hall of Famer and is pretty darn good at everything. But the obvious one is he of course isn't a runner. Some will say he doesn't top arm strength, but I disagree with that. And while he isn't a runner, he is mobile...by that, I mean he has very good feet and movement in the pocket to buy time...Hall of Famer
