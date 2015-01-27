Oh I hear ya Jolly and that is a great point. I do think that DEN was much more WR dependent than the Pats. Also, most importantly, that DEN team didn't have nearly the power running game at that point as NEng does now....and they didn't have Gronk. Still, great point. However, while I picked SEA last year, I do think if they played that game 10 times, it wouldn't have gone nearly that terrible for DEN every time...they got in an early hole and just imploded