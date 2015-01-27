Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
-
-
-
SEA's Pass Pro is def a huge concern and they really have some average players in their OL, esp at RT. Wilson has been magnificent at extending plays and buying time all year, but my hunch is that Belichick doesn't rush him hard in this game. By that, I mean they may want to keep Wilson in the pocket and have him to challenge this great NE secondary with very average WRs
-
-
Julian Edelman turning the cameras on the cameramen #Seflie http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YJHPqCAAEsAhP.pngby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 6:40:25 PM
-
-
I do think NEng pounds the middle of the SEA D over and over with extra OL and a huge RB like Blount. And for the most part, I agree with you. The Pats won't be attacking deep and should have success underneath, but where I disagree with you is that Gronk will be well guarded...not sure there is ever an answer for him
-
-
ESPN Stats & Info offers insight into the Seahawks' trends, which could equal Patriots' openings. (Speaking of feeding Gronk the ball).
espn.go.com
-
-
-
That's it for the Pats. Minutes away from the Richard Sherman Show. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YJ45DCYAA26xL.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 6:43:29 PM
-
-
A thick, sweaty and angry mass of humanity. Media Day for the win! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YJ7euCUAAkRDG.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 6:43:46 PM
-
-
-
Also revis island > "you Mad bro!"
-revis has done it for longer.
-revis can do MAN COVERAGE also and not just zone or half the field.
- revis doesn't need Thomas and kam and a good d line to prove he is the best, heck he did it with Rex Ryan's jets.
-revis does not self proclaim himself to be the best, he just is....
-
Brian, it sounds like you're a huge homer who thinks the Pats match up perfectly against the Hawks. Come back to reality. I'm not a seahawks or pats fan, but to think you're just going to have this perfect game plan against the best defense in the league 2 years in a row, is delusional.
-
-
-
Photo: Tom Brady at Media Day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YKkkaCYAAMGV9.jpgby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:46:29 PM
-
-
Photo: Center Bryan Stork (right knee injury) says he is working with athletic trainers in hopes of playing. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YKytPCEAEKKEr.jpgby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:47:27 PM
-
-
-
Photo: Rob Gronkowski at Media Day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YK7ZPCYAALaWo.jpgby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:48:02 PM
-
-
-
Think NFL should have moved Tom Brady's Media Day to an airport hanger (pic from @JimmyTraina) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YLFB_CIAAUs-M.pngby darren rovell via twitter 1/27/2015 6:48:43 PM
-
Photo: Robert Kraft held court and said he feels many of his players view underinflated football issue as "hogwash." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YLJ6-CMAAaQkQ.jpgby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:49:02 PM
-
Just their scheme SRI. Asomugha was like that at his best in OAK. SEA's D isn't about deception. For much of the time, you know what they are going to do...and therefore they make very few mental errors. But they are just GREAT at execution and their checkers are better than yours.
-
-
-
-
Marshawn Lynch going to get the podium treatment this year. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YKtPECcAAUiXy.jpgby Curtis Crabtree via twitter retweeted by TerryBlountESPN 1/27/2015 6:51:54 PM
-
I disagree RJ marshall. Pats are uniquely capable of stopping seattle. Great secondary that can play one on one against Seattle WR's which allows them to load the box and stop the run. Teams havent been able to replicate this because they simply dont have the personnel
-
Oh I hear ya Jolly and that is a great point. I do think that DEN was much more WR dependent than the Pats. Also, most importantly, that DEN team didn't have nearly the power running game at that point as NEng does now....and they didn't have Gronk. Still, great point. However, while I picked SEA last year, I do think if they played that game 10 times, it wouldn't have gone nearly that terrible for DEN every time...they got in an early hole and just imploded
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revis & Deion chatting it up. #MediaDay #SB49 instagram.com/p/yXjwkBopFk/by Sarah Spain via twitter 1/27/2015 6:55:45 PM
-
-
Dont forget the major weakness of the Denver offense, they align pre-snap and don't use enough motion to get defenders off the LOS . Teams with good Dbacks can pinch them better giving you a shot at Manning. Belichick did it for years...with Dlinemen built for size not speed