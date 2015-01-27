Well, the Pats great secondary and the major advantage they have over SEA's pass catchers should be the key to their run support as well. I expect Belichick to leave his cover men on islands quite a bit and dedicate much of the D to stopping the run. GBay did a great job of taking Wilson out of the equation as a runner, but it is really tough to eliminate both Wilson and Lynch. I could see Lynch having a big day, but I just don't think that will be enough to keep up with NEng's O