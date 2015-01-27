Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
-
Rob Gronkowski showing off his dancing moves on Media Day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YCJjYCYAA72R4.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 6:09:40 PM
-
Browner adds: "I know my intent." Says it is all about competition.by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:10:43 PM
-
#Patriots owner Bob Kraft is in there somewhere #MediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YDHGtCAAAH_wE.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:14:02 PM
-
Robert Kraft: "I think Richard Sherman is a very smart marketing whiz..."by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:14:12 PM
-
Gronk on the romance novel "A Gronking to Remember": It's pretty outrageous. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YDgJUCUAAMNPH.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 6:15:34 PM
-
Kraft said he made that impromptu press conference yesterday so he and his family could enjoy the Super Bowl.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:16:28 PM
-
The most famous beard in Pittsburgh: Brett Keisel. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YD47SCUAA8ZXU.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 6:17:18 PM
-
The most popular guy at Media Day might have been Robert Kraft. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YEQ3TCcAE6_iH.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 6:18:56 PM
-
Josh McDaniels says he wants to make clear Patriots always huddle, and aren't using hurry-up, with ineligible player scheme.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 6:19:28 PM
-
Michael Irvin at media day. Very jacked over Team Irvin Pro Bowl win: It was "huge."by John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 6:19:40 PM
-
"They like to hear themselves talk. Let 'em talk." -- Legarrette Blount http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YEjPoCAAA_nDF.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 6:21:06 PM
-
Robert Kraft: Im going to keep all discussions with the commissioner to myself.by John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 6:21:42 PM
-
Vince Wolfork: I'm not a taco guy. I like meat.by John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 6:22:58 PM
-
LeGarette Blount on the Seahawks: They're not immortal."by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 6:22:58 PM
-
I woke up like this ♫ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YFgbiCIAEH8l9.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 6:24:43 PM
-
-
Judging this SB media day by last year's media day, I would say there are fewer unusual people in AZ than NY/NJ.by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 6:26:17 PM
-
-
Turns out the Super Bowl is kind of a big deal. Huge crowds at media day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YFpz6CcAA2oMz.jpgby SportsCenter via twitter 1/27/2015 6:27:00 PM
-
Belichick recalling battles between ex-Giants TE Mark Bavaro and LBs Lawrence Taylor and Carl Banks. "Awesome." Talking up Bavaro for HOF.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 6:27:23 PM
-
Just got interviewed by Ike Taylor who is working for Nick Sports. He asked me who is my favorite Ninja Turtle. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YGRPOCUAAMJ8P.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 6:27:42 PM
-
LeGarrette Blount on the Seahawks: "They can be beat."by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 6:27:48 PM
-
Anyone got any questions for Tom Brady? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YF7hICMAA0n6K.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 6:27:52 PM
-
Media day is getting weird... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YAM1-IIAAprST.jpgby SportsCenter via twitter 1/27/2015 6:28:17 PM
-
LeGarrette Blount: "My dad was a linebacker and he couldn't tackle me."by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 6:28:56 PM
-
For those interested Danny Amendola likes watching The Office.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:29:02 PM
-
-
Who has the better beard? Brandon LaFell or James Harden? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YGtOGCYAAsKi-.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 6:29:35 PM
-
-
-
-
-
Then there's this guy drawing near #Gronk's podium... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YHNkcCAAAVxzD.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:31:58 PM
-
Patriots media day SELFIE!! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YG53GCQAAaT_Z.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 6:32:03 PM
-
-
-
Well, the Pats great secondary and the major advantage they have over SEA's pass catchers should be the key to their run support as well. I expect Belichick to leave his cover men on islands quite a bit and dedicate much of the D to stopping the run. GBay did a great job of taking Wilson out of the equation as a runner, but it is really tough to eliminate both Wilson and Lynch. I could see Lynch having a big day, but I just don't think that will be enough to keep up with NEng's O
-
-
-
-
Will Kurt Warner be part of this year's @ProFootballHOF class? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YH-53CMAAOBQp.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:35:20 PM
-
Bill belichick asked best QB he's ever seen run the no huddle ... His response? Johnny Unitas ...by Jeff Legwold via twitter 1/27/2015 6:35:51 PM
-
BB on Junior Seau who is a Hall of Fame candidate: "He is the Hall of Fame."by John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 6:35:53 PM
-
-
GRONK: "I love puppies, who doesn't" (and what you're hearing is the collective sigh of all kittens)by Steve Weissman via twitter 1/27/2015 6:36:36 PM