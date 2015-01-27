Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
Doctor Octopus - Go Pro Edition http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X6dC5CAAAf3Yr.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 5:37:41 PM
JB Smoove chopping it up with D. Revis http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X6wOiCYAAsTMD.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 5:38:04 PM
Belichick attire: hoody, jeans and flip flopsby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 5:38:08 PM
Informal attire for belichick http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X7LvxCIAAoHs0.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 5:39:32 PM
Gronk said he slept right through the fire alarm that went off at the Patriots hotel last night.
Not sure if that's a good or bad thingby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 5:39:51 PM
Mike Reiss lists the following Patriots' appearances at media day:
Tom Brady all smiles talking football. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X76kqCcAAGZV4.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 5:42:26 PM
BB relaxed talking about Patriots. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X8AvACcAEwXmd.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 5:42:54 PM
Brandon Browner getting fired up when reporter asks a repeat question about his remarks about Seahawks. Says Sherman sent him text "LOL."by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:43:08 PM
Tom Brady is a popular guy at Media Day http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X8X_8CYAIrDEK.pngby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 5:44:32 PM
Chandler Jones: just trying to get this super bowl and go back home.by John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 5:45:08 PM
Browner on his targeting comments: "Those guys are my brothers. There are no hard feelings. It's just part of the game."by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 5:45:19 PM
Lipinski and Weir! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X8kf9CAAEFogr.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 5:46:07 PM
Background information on Brandon Browner's targeting comments:
#Patriots CB Darrelle Revis called #AZCardinals CB Patric Peterson one of the best in the NFL.by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:47:07 PM
Brandon Browner says he sees similarities between Patriots' DBs and Legion of Boom. Believes they are two best secondaries in NFLby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:47:08 PM
Photo: Deion Sanders steps in with Brandon Browner. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X9MghCcAACiyQ.jpgby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:48:08 PM
Chandler Jones on demand from family for super bowl tix: just mom and dad and brother and sisby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 5:49:12 PM
Josh McDaniels says it’s tough fooling the #Seahawks’ defense because Seattle doesn’t really care what the opponent runs.by SandoESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 5:49:12 PM
Nike selling Super Bowl XLIX training top players are wearing today at Media Day (without #'s) for $155 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X9oj3IUAMeOpK.pngby darren rovell via twitter 1/27/2015 5:49:58 PM
"What I said wasn't coming from a bad place," Brandon Browner, after noting he has a "Legion of Boom" tattoo. Says he knows his intent.by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:50:41 PM
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X926iCYAAh71f.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 5:50:56 PM
Bill Belichick wears flips flops to media day http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X9-p_CEAAf_U5.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 5:51:28 PM
Barrel boy at #MediaDay... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X-7CbCQAAI10S.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:55:55 PM
There's an imitation barrel man at media day ... Sporting radio station logo.by Jeff Legwold via twitter 1/27/2015 5:56:38 PM
Edelman on Gronk: He's a big goofball.by John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 5:56:41 PM
Julian Edelman on Brady: He's intense. He's really intense. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X_NdsCYAAR0JA.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 5:56:51 PM
Bill belichick asked what his favorite stuffed animal was by youngster ... Smiles and gives quality answer ...by Jeff Legwold via twitter 1/27/2015 5:57:32 PM
Edelman: Watching film of Sherman, he's very instinctive, has good speed. Revis is kind of a tweeter. Has great balance.by John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 5:59:42 PM
Just a little crazy at SB Media day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X_mUtCUAA6e7T.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 5:59:54 PM
A sight you don't see everyday...Bill Belichick, laughing! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YAGf0CIAAZjoW.pngby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 6:01:09 PM
What could they be talking about? #MediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YALbYCYAEFv4p.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:01:19 PM
Darrelle Revis on Brady: when you actually become his teammate and see how hard he works you have even more respect for him as a playerby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 6:02:20 PM
The Pats video board. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YA8dCCQAE5nTx.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 6:04:25 PM
Marshawn Lynch at Media Day - will he or won't he? We have two cameras assigned to the player fined $120K for media policy violationsby Ed Werder via twitter 1/27/2015 6:04:40 PM
This lady is doing an in-depth interview with puppets. #SBMedia http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YA5WeCQAEPqe1.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 6:05:02 PM
This dude has every angle covered. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YBc-mCYAEjMzs.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 6:06:39 PM
by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 6:07:19 PM
Vince Wilfork: No. 1 goal is to stop Marshawn Lynch. "Every time he runs it's like he doesn't have ball in hands."by John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 6:09:34 PM