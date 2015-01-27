Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
Only 2 teams allowed more TD to tight ends in the regular season than the Seahawks (11).
That means... GRONK SPIKE! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XdSTICYAA5v1X.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 3:28:43 PM
Inside Slant: Super Bowl QB ReportESPN.comWhat follows is an extra special super-duper postseason edition of our Quarterback Report, using data supplied by ESPN Stats & Information.
From last night: Robert Kraft risks everything but picking up the Deflategate blitz. es.pn/1D1dfSJ via @espnnflby Ian O'Connor via twitter 1/27/2015 3:50:48 PM
Brian Billick, NFLESPN.comSuper Bowl XXXV champion Brian Billick gives his takes on Deflategate, the keys to beating the Seahawks, top matchups in the Super Bowl and the effectiveness of spying the QB.
Mike and Tony love the fans #FromArizona #Day2 #SuperbowlWeek http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8Xj7fxCcAApdns.jpgby PTI via twitter 1/27/2015 3:59:21 PM
It's media day at Super Bowl XLIX. We'll be #LIVEonSC, Patriots at 12:30 ET and Seahawks at 2:15 ET on ESPN. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XjGsCIUAA4TBc.jpgby SportsCenter via twitter 1/27/2015 4:01:25 PM
24 years ago today -- Wide Right.
Giants beat Bills 20-19 in Super Bowl XXV. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XjdmNCAAAIMs4.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 4:05:13 PM
Mr. Special Teams: How New England's Matthew Slater Made a Career of Covering Kickoffs and Punts, by @kkoczwara gran.tl/1L9zfkcby Grantland33 via twitter 1/27/2015 4:11:54 PM
Nice tease for Super Bowl by @budweiser here amp.twimg.com/v/f5622cb8-875…by darren rovell via twitter 1/27/2015 4:15:00 PM
Let the fun begin! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XqIv7CYAAoyvD.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 4:24:46 PM
One single stat that explains the Super Bowl goo.gl/TJTLXHby Gregg Easterbrook via twitter 1/27/2015 4:27:09 PM
3 Things We Learned At The Super Bowl: MondayESPN.comESPN Video: John Clayton delivers the latest on the Robert Kraft, Pete Carroll connection and what Marshawn Lynch will be saying this week.
This will be a popular spot today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XrSMGCYAAh8fC.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 4:29:47 PM
Media day crowd forming. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XrbBqCQAA-4zX.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 4:30:25 PM
Just minutes away from hearing Tom Brady break down PSI and the Super Bowl. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XrnlhCcAEzjWi.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 4:31:14 PM
Mike Reiss & I did the video Monday morning before hearing BB's shocking comments. Things changed a lot. m.espn.go.com/general/video?…by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 4:31:27 PM
First quote prediction for Bill Belichick: "We're on to Seattle." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XsS-mCEAIeK_E.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 4:34:12 PM
Media day --- crowds forming at Brady, Revis and gronk podiums.by Jeff Legwold via twitter 1/27/2015 4:38:30 PM
Great moments in Media Day history posted on gigantic monitor inside arena. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XtpvQCIAA8BlQ.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 4:40:08 PM
This Super Hero is attending his 7th SB media day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XuB_nCAAADK35.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 4:41:48 PM
In digital age ... Little throwback illustration at media day ... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XusygCIAEbKdp.jpgby Jeff Legwold via twitter 1/27/2015 4:44:42 PM
Hundreds of media gathered already. T-45 minutes until Super Bowl media day frenzy. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XurnFCUAAlGTJ.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 4:44:53 PM
This little guy wondering what Tom Brady will say today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XytQCCQAE7jKK.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 5:02:13 PM
Questions from Patriots followers answered as part of "let's talk about the game" @ESPNBoston mailbag: es.pn/1y3zgNDby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:03:08 PM
Little throwback notepad for media day ... #rememberwhen http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8XzPpVCEAAxIlc.jpgby Jeff Legwold via twitter 1/27/2015 5:04:35 PM
Former Patriot Willie McGinnest about to enlighten the world on his former team. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8Xz-BvCYAAXwIM.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 5:07:43 PM
Graphic: Super Bowl XLIX viewer's guideESPN.comWe analyze the names and numbers you need to know for Super Bowl XLIX.
Well, at least it's warm in the desert. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X0ylVCAAA6hHf.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 5:11:19 PM
This is what Tom Brady will be looking at.
That's a lot of cameras http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X08BUCcAA-meb.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 5:12:11 PM
Arizona State pep band warming us up with " Uptown Funk." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X1iQjCQAA9GUx.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 5:14:45 PM
No wireless at media day. Gonna make it hard to upload photos. Also going to be tough to think with the ASU band feting us with Uptown Funk.by Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 5:17:37 PM
Patriots will be first up a media day.by John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 5:17:38 PM
The Media Day scrum... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X2pmDCIAESols.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:19:30 PM
Media Day is about to start! Follow all the news and wacky happenings here » es.pn/1BkfvCj http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X2SrTCAAA4aHw.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 5:25:20 PM
Media Day is already as absurd as ever... #SB49 instagram.com/p/yXZsszopFr/by Sarah Spain via twitter 1/27/2015 5:25:32 PM
Taking it all in at Media Day @PaniniAmerica Super Bowl Kid Reporter http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X4iZmCcAI0SlH.jpgby TDESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 5:28:29 PM
A little late, but Darrelle Revis honors Rex Ryan's guarantee of a Super Bowl appearance http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X6AiaCMAA2hb0.jpgby Ian O'Connor via twitter 1/27/2015 5:34:08 PM
Photo: Starting off with CB Brandon Browner at Media Day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X6EdvCMAAvbrc.jpgby Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:34:24 PM
This is a ticketed event for fans and they can listen to the various interviews from their seats.by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:35:56 PM
Brandon Browner said he talked to Richard Sherman about Browner's comments on targeting Seahawks injuries. Browner calls them his brothers.by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 5:36:54 PM
Belichick addresses media http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8X6vzJCMAAcu1l.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 5:37:38 PM