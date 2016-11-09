Live Updates: Election Day 2016

Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta: 'She Is Not Done Yet'

Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta made it clear that the campaign is still fighting.



Speaking to supporters at the Javits Center in Manhattan at just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Podesta assured them that Hillary Clinton is "not done yet."



Podesta acknowledged it had been a long night, but added, "We can wait a little longer, can’t we?”



"They're still counting votes, every vote should count. Several states are too close to call. So we're not going to have anything more to say tonight," Podesta said.