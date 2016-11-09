Live Updates: Election Day 2016
After a long campaign, Election Day is finally here. Get live updates and coverage from the ABC News team on this historic day.
Restless @realDonaldTrump supporters breaking into song awaiting final election call
Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta: 'She Is Not Done Yet'Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta made it clear that the campaign is still fighting.
Speaking to supporters at the Javits Center in Manhattan at just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Podesta assured them that Hillary Clinton is "not done yet."
Podesta acknowledged it had been a long night, but added, "We can wait a little longer, can’t we?”
"They're still counting votes, every vote should count. Several states are too close to call. So we're not going to have anything more to say tonight," Podesta said.
From the Republican National Committee's chief strategist and communications director - @realDonaldTrump about to take the stage at the Hilton in New York
Confetti being put back into boxes tonight at Javits Center, scene for what was supposed to be @HillaryClinton's victory party
Mike Pence introduced at Trump election night party as "vice president elect Mike Pence"
Trump: "I have just received a call from Sec. Clinton. She congratulated us, it's about us," says Clinton worked "very long, very hard."
Donald Trump says of Clinton: "We owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country."
Trump: "It is time for us to come together as one united people. I pledge to every citizen that I will be president to all Americans"
BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump is the president-elect of the United States.President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016 in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images)
BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump will get the @POTUS Twitter handle. #Election2016
ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL and MARY BRUCE: House Speaker Paul Ryan's statement on Donald Trump's victory, following his phone call with Trump and Pence. Ryan says he is eager to work "hand-in-hand" with the president-elect and that they must focus on bringing the country together.
"I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his incredible victory. It marks a repudiation of the status quo of failed liberal progressive policies. We are eager to work hand-in-hand with the new administration to advance an agenda to improve the lives of the American people. This has been a great night for our party, and now we must turn our focus to bringing the country together."
Trump: 'It Is Time for America to Bind the Wounds of Division'
President-elect Donald Trump took the stage at the Hilton in midtown Manhattan just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to celebrate his victory, telling his supporters that Hillary Clinton had called to congratulate him.
"I congratulated her and her family on a very, very hard-fought campaign I mean she fought very hard," Trump said. "We owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country. I mean that very sincerely."
"... Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division," Trump added. "I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all of Americans, and this is so important to me."
Trump told the cheering crowd, "Working together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the American dream."
As at his rallies, Donald Trump's night ends with the song, "You Can't Always Get What You Want."
ABC News' Projections for Senate and Gubernatorial Races
ABC News projects that Republican Lisa Murkowski will win the Alaska Senate race, based on vote analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican Roy Blunt will win the Missouri Senate race, based on vote analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican Chris Sununu will win the New Hampshire governor’s race, based on vote analysis.
Donald Trump is also the oldest person ever elected President.
