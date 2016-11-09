Live Updates: Election Day 2016

Rudy Giuliani Talks to Reporters at Trump Election Night Party

ABC's MARK REMILLARD : Rudy Giuliani spoke to reporters briefly at Donald Trump's Election Night party.

The Trump campaign seems already focused on tomorrow (Wednesday). When asked what "tomorrow" looks like, Giuliani said, “Tomorrow looks like a president who will get started right away in turning this country around. You’re going to see someone who starts working on a program to lower taxes, bring businesses back to America, to renegotiate trade deals, to make sure we have secure borders, to make sure immediately tomorrow morning every policeman in America is going to feel they have a president who has their back.”

Giuliani called Tuesday’s surprising results a rejection of insider Washington and Clinton’s alleged pay-for play at the State Department.

“They elected an outsider who can represent them and give them a government of, for and by the people," Giuliani said.

And on the discrepancy in the polls?

“The polls are a function of the prejudice of the pollster, and generally the prejudice of the pollsters in America is to be left wing, oversampling of left-wing voters,” he said. “I told Donald the day that I started on the campaign, ‘If you go in the campaign down two or three, you’re going to win by three or four.'”

Giuliani wouldn’t bite on whether he has a future in a potential Trump administration, only saying, “I see myself, as I have been for 28 years, his very good friend who can give him honest advice.”