Live Updates: Election Day 2016
After a long campaign, Election Day is finally here. Get live updates and coverage from the ABC News team on this historic day.
-
-
-
Donald Trump is 26 electoral college votes away from becoming the 45th President of the United States. #Elections2016 #ElectionDayby MKhan47 via twitter 11/9/2016 4:52:39 AM
-
-
Senior sources tell me Trump has left his campaign HQ and is with his wife in their apartment. "He needed a moment, he is taking this in."by John Santucci via twitter 11/9/2016 4:59:00 AM
-
.@MarthaRaddatz on what swing state Trump supporters told her as she traveled the country -- "He is their hope and change candidate."by JoyLinFN via twitter 11/9/2016 5:04:30 AM
-
4:37am, the view from the election night party we are at...this cliffhanger has people glued to the tv in London. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwy1h40WEAIPsPW.jpgby LamaHasan via twitter 11/9/2016 5:05:01 AM
-
-
Mood darkens at Javits Center as Hillary Clinton supporters watch results. -@theBradMielke abcn.ws/2eKFTEB… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ABC News Politics via twitter 11/9/2016 5:12:11 AM
-
French Ambassador to US: World Crumbling Before Our EyesABC's JON WILLIAMS: French ambassador to Washington, Gerard Araud has given some indication of the consternation in western capitals right now - tweeting: "After Brexit and this election, anything is now possible. A world is crumbling before our eyes."Après Brexit et cette élection, tout est désormais possible. Un monde s'effondre devant nos yeux. Un vertige.12:02 AM - 09 Nov 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
The French presidential election is the next big global election - all the polls have National Front leader Marine Le Pen in runoff to become president of France.
-
-
-
Rudy Giuliani Talks to Reporters at Trump Election Night PartyABC's MARK REMILLARD: Rudy Giuliani spoke to reporters briefly at Donald Trump's Election Night party.
The Trump campaign seems already focused on tomorrow (Wednesday). When asked what "tomorrow" looks like, Giuliani said, “Tomorrow looks like a president who will get started right away in turning this country around. You’re going to see someone who starts working on a program to lower taxes, bring businesses back to America, to renegotiate trade deals, to make sure we have secure borders, to make sure immediately tomorrow morning every policeman in America is going to feel they have a president who has their back.”
Giuliani called Tuesday’s surprising results a rejection of insider Washington and Clinton’s alleged pay-for play at the State Department.
“They elected an outsider who can represent them and give them a government of, for and by the people," Giuliani said.
And on the discrepancy in the polls?
“The polls are a function of the prejudice of the pollster, and generally the prejudice of the pollsters in America is to be left wing, oversampling of left-wing voters,” he said. “I told Donald the day that I started on the campaign, ‘If you go in the campaign down two or three, you’re going to win by three or four.'”
Giuliani wouldn’t bite on whether he has a future in a potential Trump administration, only saying, “I see myself, as I have been for 28 years, his very good friend who can give him honest advice.”
-
Crowd at Javits Center has thinned. Some people have tears in their eyes. Others are embracing http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwy_fetUoAItUBY.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 11/9/2016 5:24:24 AM
-
-
ABC News' Projections of State Referendums
ABC News projects that California has voted in favor of banning high-capacity ammunition magazines, based on vote analysis.
ABC News projects that Washington has voted in favor of raising the minimum wage, based on vote analysis.
ABC News projects that Washington has voted in favor of allowing court order removal of guns, based on vote analysis.
-
-
-
Donald Trump in a "wait-and-see approach" - waiting for 270, or a call from Hillary, per @TomLlamasABCby Rick Klein via twitter 11/9/2016 5:35:46 AM
-
-
-
-
-
For days the buzz had been that non-white turnout would be the key, what we would all be talking about. Instead it's non-college white menby Karen Travers via twitter 11/9/2016 5:46:40 AM
-
Crowd is thinning out here at Javits. Some staffers tearing up. No music playing. Anxious/somber mood to say leastby Liz Kreutz via twitter 11/9/2016 5:48:13 AM
-
ABC's GARY LANGER:National Exit Polls - Non-white VotersAs much as we’ve focused on the vote among whites, there’s also a telling outcome among nonwhites. They voted 74-21 percent for Clinton – less than Obama’s margin among nonwhites in 2012 (80-19 percent) and 2008 (82-18 percent) alike.
Among them –
Blacks, 88-8 percent, Clinton-Trump. In 2012, blacks voted 93-6.
Hispanics, 65-29 percent for Clinton. In 2012, Hispanics voted 71-27 percent.
Asian-Americans, 65-29 again. In 2012, Asian-Americans voted 73-26 percent.
-
-
And with that, all the polls have officially closed. #Elections2016by Erin Dooley via twitter 11/9/2016 6:04:33 AM
-
-
One group protesting Trump in Lafayette Park in front of the White House. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzKiKqXEAAhrgL.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 11/9/2016 6:12:31 AM
-
-
House Speaker Paul Ryan Calls TrumpABC's MARY BRUCE: According to Paul Ryan's spokesperson, House Speaker Paul Ryan called Donald Trump earlier this evening, and the two shared a "very good conversation."Ryan congratulated Trump on his big night and also
spoke with his "good friend" Governor Mike Pence, according to Ryan's spokesperson.
-
Stocks tumbling in #Asia on fears of #DonaldTrump #USelection win: #Japan's Nikkei 225 down 5%, Hong Kong & #Taiwan down 3%. #electionnightby Jon Williams via twitter 11/9/2016 6:32:35 AM
-
Trump folks are getting impatient and wanting the networks to call the race. -- sources tell @TomLlamasABC. #Election2016by T.J. Holmes via twitter 11/9/2016 6:35:55 AM
-
The Scene Outside the White HouseABC's ARLETTE SAENZ: Several hundred people have gathered outside the White House. Mostly young people - some out here supporting Hillary, others Trump.
There are people wearing Make America Great Again hats...and some wearing Make America Gay Again hats.
At this point, many seem to be here just for the fun. Several people have climbed into trees. The crowds have been breaking into random songs - like "Sweet Caroline" and "Don't Stop Believing."Some people have parked themselves in trees outside the WH. At one point the crowd started singing Sweet Caroline. https://t.co/mymvQv7g7l1:41 AM - 09 Nov 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, left the hotel where Clinton is watching the election results to head to Clinton's Election Night party. He also did not comment on the results so far.Per Pooler, John Podesta just left the Peninsula and headed to Javits Center. He did not respond to a q if Clinton was coming1:45 AM - 09 Nov 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Video: American Democrats in Israel React to Trump's Strong ShowingABC NewsABC News' Molly Hunter joins American Democrats for an all-night watch party in Jerusalem.
-
-
Crowd at Trump victory party just now breaks out in "Lock her up!" chant.by Katherine Faulders via twitter 11/9/2016 7:01:54 AM
-
LIVE NOW: @Johnpodesta addresses @HillaryClinton supporters abcn.ws/2flMeVk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzWQ45XAAAyHJ2.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 11/9/2016 7:03:56 AM
-
Podesta: "They're still counting votes and every vote should county. We're not gonna have anything more to say tonight."by Alana Abramson via twitter 11/9/2016 7:04:00 AM
-
John Podesta tells the crowd at Javits to head home. "Let's get those votes counted, and let's bring this home."by Brad Mielke via twitter 11/9/2016 7:05:00 AM
-
Podesta on election: "Let's get those votes counted and let's bring this home." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzWmYfWIAAygfJ.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 11/9/2016 7:05:38 AM
-
Trump crowd chanting "Lock her up!" to the press pen.by Katherine Faulders via twitter 11/9/2016 7:06:30 AM
-
Crowd pours out of Javits Center now that they know @HillaryClinton is not speaking tonight.by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 11/9/2016 7:07:12 AM