Live Updates: Election Day 2016
After a long campaign, Election Day is finally here. Get live updates and coverage from the ABC News team on this historic day.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
This is an incredible exit poll stat:
Romney won Michigan non-college whites in 2012 by 11 points.
Trump leads them by 30 points (!).by Ryan Struyk via twitter 11/9/2016 3:36:24 AM
-
-
-
-
Fast Facts on Battleground States - Virginia and OhioABC's RYAN STRUYK:
ABC News projects Trump will win Ohio.
- Ohio has voted with the winner of the last 13 presidential elections, spanning more than the last five decades.
- Ohio has picked the winner in 28 of the last 30 presidential elections since 1896. (Dewey in 1944 and Nixon in 1960.)
ABC News projects Clinton will win Virginia.
- Since 1948, only one candidate, John Kennedy, has made it to the White House without winning Ohio.
- Democrats have now won three presidential races in a row after Obama's win in 2008 was the first time a Democrat had won the state since 1964.
- Virginia ranks sixth in number of college graduates.
- Virginia wasn't projected in 2012 until 12:45 a.m.
-
Khizr Khan addresses crowd outside #HillaryClinton's rally in NYC: makes appeal for reconciliation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwypgq4VEAAHYdI.jpgby Jon Williams via twitter 11/9/2016 3:49:07 AM
-
-
"smiles all around Trump Tower right now," @seanspicer says, citing RNC ground game -by Rick Klein via twitter 11/9/2016 3:57:54 AM
-
Crowd in Trump rally told via cable news outlet in room that GOP nominee wins NC. Watch reactionby John Santucci via twitter 11/9/2016 3:59:58 AM
-
-
-
-
-
ABC News' Projections for Senate Races
ABC News projects that Democrat Kamala Harris will win California Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Democrat Brian Schatz will win the Hawaii Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican Mike Crapo will win the Idaho Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Democrat Ron Wyden will win the Oregon Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Democrat Patty Murray will win the Washington Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
-
Cheers at Javits Center as ABC shows Clinton pulling slightly ahead in electoral votes (as polls close on West Coas… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by Liz Kreutz via twitter 11/9/2016 4:03:35 AM
-
-
Clinton supporters at Javits groan as ABC projects North Carolina for Donald Trumpby Liz Kreutz via twitter 11/9/2016 4:07:14 AM
-
-
-
-
-
Nervous, tense feeling pervading Hillary Clinton's Election Night event. People checking phones, attentive as resul… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by Ben Gittleson via twitter 11/9/2016 4:17:21 AM
-
-
-
"Could the biggest upset in presidential history be in the making?" -- @GStephanopoulos #Elections2016by T.J. Holmes via twitter 11/9/2016 4:29:53 AM
-
-
-
@abc projects @realDonaldTrump wins florida. radio silence from @HillaryClinton's campby Cecilia Vega via twitter 11/9/2016 4:32:36 AM
-
The sea of red "Make America Great Again" hats in the Trump Election Night HQ crowd http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwyz-LCUUAAD9FH.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 11/9/2016 4:34:02 AM
-
-
-
-
-
-
Also Republicans keep the house but Democrats gain 5-9 seats. Meaning you are looking at possible control of all 3 chambers.by Alana Abramson via twitter 11/9/2016 4:44:08 AM
-
-
"It looks like voters would rather go with a flawed outsider than a flawed insider." -- @matthewjdowd #Elections2016by T.J. Holmes via twitter 11/9/2016 4:46:44 AM
-
-
National exit poll of whites
Men w/o degree: Trump +49%
Women w/o degree: Trump +28%
Men w/ degree: Trump +15%
Women w/ degree: Clinton +6%by Ryan Struyk via twitter 11/9/2016 4:48:26 AM