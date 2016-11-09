Live Updates: Election Day 2016
After a long campaign, Election Day is finally here. Get live updates and coverage from the ABC News team on this historic day.
ABC News Projections for Senate and Gubernatorial Races
ABC News projects that Republican Jerry Moran will win the Kansas Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Democrat Chuck Schumer will win the New York Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican John Hoeven will win the North Dakota Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican John Thune will win the South Dakota race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican Doug Burgum will win the North Dakota governor’s race, based on exit poll analysis.
The Scene Inside Hillary Clinton's Election Night PartyABC's JOSH HASKELL and LIZ KREUTZ: The Javits Center is starting to fill-up with supporters, donors, and former and current staffers. The big screen is switching between networks and when Hillary Clinton was the projected winner of Illinois, it was the most audible cheer we’ve heard so far. We would characterize the mood as upbeat, but definitely not over the top celebratory or loud energy yet as there’s a long night ahead.Supporters of Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watching early results at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center November 8, 2016 in New York City. (Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)
Campaign manager Robby Mook expressed nervous excitement when ABC connected with him earlier as he was headed to the campaigns workspace to watch returns. Every other aide we’ve talked to has come across as cautiously optimistic. Brian Fallon said “we’re feeling really good about Florida right now,” sighting record turnout in Miami Dade and Broward County. They feel that what they’re seeing so far tonight reflects what their data has shown them in the past weeks.
The stage is setup similar to the Democratic National Convention with an American flag directly behind the podium, but supporters will fill stands to the left and right of Clinton which are currently empty. There’s also a gathering of roughly 1,000 donors and VIP’s behind the stage in a separate part of the facility where the mood is certainly upbeat.
Speakers tonight at HRC's watch party include Khizr Khan, Mother's of the Movement, Gov Cuomo, Senators Schumer & Gillibrand and Katy Perryby Liz Kreutz via twitter 11/9/2016 2:06:00 AM
big jump in EV totals - TX stays red, NY of course still blueby Rick Klein via twitter 11/9/2016 2:06:30 AM
Paul Ryan greeting supporters in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyOnmOW8AAxhHo.jpgby Mary Bruce via twitter 11/9/2016 2:07:31 AM
MORE: GOP Projected to Retain Control of US House of RepresentativesRepublicans held on to control of the House of Representatives, but it was not yet clear how much of their historic 247-seat majority, the party’s largest since 1928, they would retain.
ABC projected the House would stay in Republican hands around 8:35 pm. We have included in our calculation several seats in later poll closing times which our analysts believe will not affect the outcome.
A smaller surplus of Republicans in the chamber, which operatives in both parties anticipated, will likely make it harder for House Speaker Paul Ryan to convince his membership to compromise, as a larger ratio would be comprised of hardline conservatives, but it would likewise make it difficult for a president Hillary Clinton to pass her own agenda.
Rural Voter Turnout Rises in MichiganABC's GARY LANGER:Rural voters accounted for 19 percent of the turnout in Michigan in 2012 and 2008 according to exit polls from those respective years. This year, in preliminary exit poll results, they account for 27 percent, a steep increase.Donald Trump is winning those rural voters by 15 points, 54-39 percent.
ABC News' Projections for Senate and Gubernatorial Races
ABC News projects that Republican Johnny Isakson will win the Georgia Senate race, based on exit poll and vote analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican Eric Holcomb will win the Indiana governor's race, based on exit poll and vote analysis.
.@timkaine had pizza for dinner with his family and is currently watching results with them, per a campaign aide. #Election2016by Jessica Hopper via twitter 11/9/2016 2:22:48 AM
Marco Rubio Wins Second Term in US SenateSen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who failed in his bid for the GOP nomination for president, held onto his U.S. Senate seat by beating Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy.
Rubio had initially said he didn’t want to return to his job in the Senate and at one time promised to retire from politics if he did not win the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Once his bid for the White House proved unsuccessful, Rubio reconsidered his ambitions and announced his renewed interest in running for re-election.
Addressing supporters in Miami, the senator said, "America's going to be OK. We will turn this country around."
Independent candidate Gary Johnson is holding his Election Night party in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Johnson is the former governor of New Mexico.Room is filling up. Getting ready for our big celebration tonight! #johnsonweld https://t.co/vM30QvCVlP9:13 PM - 08 Nov 2016
The crowd has grown here at Trump Election Night HQ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyXxtOVQAEDfwW.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 11/9/2016 2:30:59 AM
Trump Watching Results With His Team in Campaign HeadquartersABC's JOHN SANTUCCI and CANDACE SMITH: Senior level sources say Donald Trump is with his campaign team watching results in his campaign headquarters. A first for Trump compared to past primary nights. Mike Pence is with Trump and the team. A senior source says that the mood right now is "buoyant."
Don't expect results anytime soon in Arizona -- even though polls close at 9:00 PM they don't start releasing results until 10:00 PM.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 11/9/2016 2:36:01 AM
Dow futures now down 500 pointsby Rebecca Jarvis via twitter 11/9/2016 2:42:17 AM
From his campaign headquarters in New York, Republican nominee Donald Trump is watching the Election Night results come in alongside his family and his running mate Mike Pence.Watching the returns at 9:45pm.
#ElectionNight #MAGA🇺🇸 https://t.co/HfuJeRZbod9:48 PM - 08 Nov 2016
ABC News' Projections for Senate and Gubernatorial Races
ABC News projects that Republican Charles Grassley will win the Iowa Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican Mike Lee will win the Utah Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican Gary Herbert will win the Utah governor’s race, based on exit poll analysis.
It's 10:00! Polls are now closed in the Nevada, Iowa, Montana and Utah.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 11/9/2016 3:01:06 AM
Paul Ryan celebrates victory in Wisconsin: "I will do everything, I will work my hardest to deserve this." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyeBzUXgAAcXU7.jpgby Ben Siegel via twitter 11/9/2016 3:02:14 AM
Democrats Sluggish in Early House RacesABC's ALI ROGIN and BENJAMIN SIEGEL: The Republican firewall in the House is holding firm tonight. Early east coast results suggest that Democrats won't have the 20-seat night they were hoping for.
In Northern Virginia, Rep. Barbara Comstock, a freshman Republican from a district full of suburban women, won by double digits. Republican strategists told us last week that a good night would be a single-digit win.
Republicans also held on to Rep. Carlos Curbelo's seat in Miami, which was at the top of Democrats' wish list this entire year.
They also won a tossup race in the Ft. Lauderdale area - sending Brian Mast, an Afghanistan veteran and double amputee - in Washington.
So far, the only bright spot for Democrats was their win in Florida-07, in the Orlando area.
GOP Rep. John Mica, R-Florida, a 12-term congressman and former Transportation Committee chairman, has lost his seat to Stephanie Murphy, a former DoD analyst and daughter of Vietnamese refugees.
-
