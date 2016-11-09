Live Updates: Election Day 2016

The Scene Inside Hillary Clinton's Election Night Party

Supporters of Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watching early results at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center November 8, 2016 in New York City. (Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

A BC's JOSH HASKELL and LIZ KREUTZ :

The Javits Center is starting to fill-up with supporters, donors, and former and current staffers. The big screen is switching between networks and when Hillary Clinton was the projected winner of Illinois, it was the most audible cheer we’ve heard so far. We would characterize the mood as upbeat, but definitely not over the top celebratory or loud energy yet as there’s a long night ahead.





Campaign manager Robby Mook expressed nervous excitement when ABC connected with him earlier as he was headed to the campaigns workspace to watch returns. Every other aide we’ve talked to has come across as cautiously optimistic. Brian Fallon said “we’re feeling really good about Florida right now,” sighting record turnout in Miami Dade and Broward County. They feel that what they’re seeing so far tonight reflects what their data has shown them in the past weeks.

The stage is setup similar to the Democratic National Convention with an American flag directly behind the podium, but supporters will fill stands to the left and right of Clinton which are currently empty. There’s also a gathering of roughly 1,000 donors and VIP’s behind the stage in a separate part of the facility where the mood is certainly upbeat.