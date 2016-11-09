Live Updates: Election Day 2016
After a long campaign, Election Day is finally here. Get live updates and coverage from the ABC News team on this historic day.
-
by Katherine Faulders via twitter 11/9/2016 12:28:56 AM
-
-
-
-
West Virginia unsurprisingly goes for Trump
24 EV to Clinton's 3
And Portman wins Senate. Also unsurprising.by Alana Abramson via twitter 11/9/2016 12:31:43 AM
-
-
.@KellyannePolls tells @GStephanopoulos Trump will be ready to address the results "as he sees them." Q was if he had written 2 speeches.by Shushannah Walshe via twitter 11/9/2016 12:40:29 AM
-
-
Clinton aide says "we're feeling really good about Florida right now," citing record turnout in Miami-Dade and Broward Countyby Liz Kreutz via twitter 11/9/2016 12:45:08 AM
-
"It doesn't help. And it's very personally disappointing, even though I respect all four of the people you just mentioned, and respect their right to vote the way they'd like. I just would, what I would say to that is that we were all there for them, certainly, but secondly, you know, in growing a party, you have to count on being able to keep the party as it is together, to be able to grow it." - Trump Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway on reports that previous GOP presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and presidential nominees John McCain and Mitt Romney did not vote for Donald Trump.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ABC News Projections for Senate and Gubernatorial Races:
ABC News projects that Democrat Richard Blumenthal will win the Connecticut Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Democrat Chris Van Hollen will win the Maryland Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican James Lankford will win the Oklahoma Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Democrat John Carney will win the Delaware governor’s race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Democrat Tammy Duckworth will win the
Illinois Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
-
-
-
Bo Copley, the WV Coal Miner Who Confronted Clinton, Votes for Trump
ABC's MERIDITH MCGRAW: Remember Bo Copley, the out of work West Virginia coal miner who tearfully confronted Clinton during a roundtable discussion in West Virginia?
He early voted for Trump.
“I’ll be in prayer for whoever wins,” Copley wrote me. “I hope this election brings more qualified people to run for office. People have chosen 2 [sic] to pick from that no one likes. I hope it tells us where we need to go moving forward to bring this country together instead of separating it.”
At a campaign event in Williamson, West Virginia, Copley told Clinton that not a lot of people from his area see her as a friend after comments she made about putting “coal miners out of work” at a CNN town hall in March. Clinton later called her comments a “misstatement.”
“What I said was totally out of context from what I meant,” Clinton told Copley, “because I have been talking about helping coal country for a very long time.”
Trump latched on to Clinton’s statement and frequently told Rust Belt crowds out on the trail he plans on putting coal miners back to work.
-
-
-
Rudy says Trump is "pretty happy with the numbers we've gotten back"by Rick Klein via twitter 11/9/2016 1:21:56 AM
-
With 88% expected vote reporting, Florida is SO. CLOSE.
Trump 49%
Clinton 48%
abcnews.go.com/Politics/fullp…by Elizabeth McLaughlin via twitter 11/9/2016 1:25:14 AM
-
-
-
Video: Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Campaign 'Feeling Great' as Polls CloseABC NewsDonald Trump's campaign manager says the GOP presidential candidate will address tonight's results "as he sees them."
-
-
Hillary & Bill Clinton are currently at the Peninsula Hotel watching the results come in as they work on HRC's speech for tonight, per aideby Liz Kreutz via twitter 11/9/2016 1:33:54 AM
-
FLORIDA: 14% of Clinton voters supported Rubio in preliminary exit polls, while just 7% of Trump supporters went to Murphy. #Election2016by ABC News Politics via twitter 11/9/2016 1:36:05 AM
-
-
-
Speeches beginning here at the Javits Center: @BilldeBlasio speaking now. #ElectionNightby Liz Kreutz via twitter 11/9/2016 1:38:50 AM
-
ABC's LIZ KREUTZ: According to a Hillary Clinton aide, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton are working on the Democratic nominee’s speech as they watch results come in from a suite at the Peninsula Hotel, per a Clinton aide.Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton Working on Her Speech
Around 7:30p ET, Dan Schwerin, Megan Rooney and Jake Sullvian began working with both Clintons on Hillary Clinton’s remarks. The group is no longer working with the Clintons – they are now out and revising the remarks based on the Clintons' edits.
In addition to Hillary and Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky are there, as are Charlotte and Aidan, Clinton’s two grandchildren.
Charlotte is wearing a dress with the H logo on it. Unclear if the grandkids will be going to Javits tonight.
Other aides with the Clintons: Tina Floruney, John Davidson, Jennifer Palmiei, Huma Abedin, Angel Urena, Nick Merrill, Capricia Marshall and Philippe Reines.
There is a buffet in the hallway serving salmon, roasted carrots and vegan pizza, among others things. Dessert includes a vegan creme brulee.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-