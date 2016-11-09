Live Updates: Election Day 2016

Bo Copley, the WV Coal Miner Who Confronted Clinton, Votes for Trump

ABC's MERIDITH MCGRAW: Remember Bo Copley, the out of work West Virginia coal miner who tearfully confronted Clinton during a roundtable discussion in West Virginia?

He early voted for Trump.



“I’ll be in prayer for whoever wins,” Copley wrote me. “I hope this election brings more qualified people to run for office. People have chosen 2 [sic] to pick from that no one likes. I hope it tells us where we need to go moving forward to bring this country together instead of separating it.”

At a campaign event in Williamson, West Virginia, Copley told Clinton that not a lot of people from his area see her as a friend after comments she made about putting “coal miners out of work” at a CNN town hall in March. Clinton later called her comments a “misstatement.”

“What I said was totally out of context from what I meant,” Clinton told Copley, “because I have been talking about helping coal country for a very long time.”

Trump latched on to Clinton’s statement and frequently told Rust Belt crowds out on the trail he plans on putting coal miners back to work.