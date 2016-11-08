Live Updates: Election Day 2016

Trump Lawsuit Over Nevada Voting Denied

ABC's LAUREN PEARLE and MIKE LEVINE:

After alleging that Joe P. Gloria, the Clark County Nevada Registrar of Voters, violated election laws during early voting, a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign was denied by a Clark County judge this afternoon.

Trump's petition claimed that Gloria kept the Cardenas Market polling place open after the published closing time and improperly allowed approximately 300 voters to cast non-provisional ballots after hours. Additionally, the campaign claimed Gloria held three other polling places open late in disproportionately Democratic areas.

Finally, it was alleged that “Democratic operatives brazenly handed out, to voters standing in line within the 100 foot radius of the Cardenas Market polling place, electioneering literature listing and recommending the Clark County Democratic Party’s favored candidates,” according to the court filings.

Clark County released the following response: "Today the judge denied the petition from the Trump campaign, and pointed out that what they were seeking was already required by law."

"Also, on Friday, most if not all of our early voting locations had lines of voters when their scheduled closing time passed. As has been our practice for many, many years those early voting locations continued processing voters until the lines were gone."