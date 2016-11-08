Live Updates: Election Day 2016
After a long campaign, Election Day is finally here. Get live updates and coverage from the ABC News team on this historic day.
Trump Lawsuit Over Nevada Voting DeniedABC's LAUREN PEARLE and MIKE LEVINE:After alleging that Joe P. Gloria, the Clark County Nevada Registrar of Voters, violated election laws during early voting, a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign was denied by a Clark County judge this afternoon.Trump's petition claimed that Gloria kept the Cardenas Market polling place open after the published closing time and improperly allowed approximately 300 voters to cast non-provisional ballots after hours. Additionally, the campaign claimed Gloria held three other polling places open late in disproportionately Democratic areas.Finally, it was alleged that “Democratic operatives brazenly handed out, to voters standing in line within the 100 foot radius of the Cardenas Market polling place, electioneering literature listing and recommending the Clark County Democratic Party’s favored candidates,” according to the court filings.Clark County released the following response: "Today the judge denied the petition from the Trump campaign, and pointed out that what they were seeking was already required by law.""Also, on Friday, most if not all of our early voting locations had lines of voters when their scheduled closing time passed. As has been our practice for many, many years those early voting locations continued processing voters until the lines were gone."
Tune into @ABCPolitics on Facebook now for @ABCLiz and I from Times Square talking @HillaryClinton
Happening now! @joshbhaskell and I livestreaming on @ABCPolitics Facebook page from Election set in Times Square
The GOP has to figure out how to win elections in an expanded electorate. - ABC's MATTHEW DOWD on "Strait Talk with Matt and LZ"
Democrats need to figure out what to do with Independents. - ABC's LZ GRANDERSON on "Strait Talk with Matt and LZ"
Election Day 2016: Tracking Possible Voting Problems and Irregularities Across the Country
With about 80 million Americans heading to the polls today, the ABC News Ballot Watch Team is tracking potential voting problems and irregularities across the country. Donald Trump has repeatedly called the election "rigged" and warned of widespread voter fraud, while Democrats have brought lawsuits alleging potential illegal voter intimidation and suppression in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina.
But election authorities in all 50 states told ABC News they have confidence in their voting systems.
In every national election there are scattered reports of long lines, voting machine malfunctions, ballot shortages, misinformation campaigns and Election Day lawsuits. ABC News is tracking such reports to determine whether they affect voters’ rights or election results.Voters stand in line to cast their ballots at the Cedarburg Community Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Credit: Darren Hauck/Getty Images
NEW: More than 42 million people voted early in 2016, 1 million more than in 2012, per @ElectProject
Donald Trump will be watching the results from the election from Trump Tower in New York City.
Trump Election Night Party
5 Counties to Watch as Eastern States Come InFrom ABC News' CHRISTOPHER GOOD:1. Miami-Dade, Florida: Nationwide, it's second only to Los Angeles in total Latino population, with 581,000, and as such Dade could give an early indication of whether we'll see a Latino surge tonight. Obama won it twice with 57 percent in 2008 and 61 percent in 2012 -- so look for Clinton to top the low 60s if that surge materializes.2. Wake County, North Carolina: Home to Raleigh, it's the biggest county in NC, and its demographics will test both Trump's appeal to college-educated suburban voters and HRC's to African-Americans: Wake is 20.1 percent black by registration, and it's the second-most-educated county in the state, with 48.3 percent having college degrees Clinton will want to hit the high 50s here to stay competitive.3. Cobb County, Georgia: The northwest Atlanta area is home to one of Georgia's biggest and most-educated counties in Cobb. It'll be another test of Trump's appeal to college-educated whites. Democrats have dominated the heart of Atlanta (Fulton County), but Romney carried Cobb with 55.5 percent in 2012, and Democrat Michelle Nunn only took 42 perecent in Cobb in the 2014 Senate race. Trump will need mid-50s numbers here, and if Clinton makes it close, this could be a canary in the coal mine.4. Franklin County, OH. Home to Columbus, it gave Mitt Romney the most votes of any Ohio county in 2012 (although Obama won it with 60.1 percent). But Franklin was also the strongest John Kasich county in all of America in the 2016 primaries, per this NYT map. Kasich took 63.7 percent there, feeding voters a steady diet of anti-Trump cautioning. Franklin might say something about whether Republicans are behind their candidate, and Trump will want to keep Clinton under 60 percent here.
5. Wayne County, MI. Home to Detroit. If Clinton has an enthusiasm problem in the Democratic base, it could show here. Obama carried it with 74 percent in '08 and 72.3 percent in '12, but unemployment has remained relatively high at 6.5 percent in Wayne County. Airworthy polls have shown Clinton up in Michigan, but Democratic enthusiasm in Detroit could be key.I voted stickers rest on a sample ballot ready for voters at a polling place in Richmond, Virginia. Credit: Steve Helber/AP Photo
A Donald Trump cake being wheeled into Trump Tower
2016 Election Forecast: Predict Which Candidate Will Win the Presidential ElectionA candidate needs 270 electoral votes out of 538 to win the presidency. Get started to make your own forecast. Then, share your predictions: http://abcn.ws/2c1i8aB
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush left the presidential line empty and voted Republican down ballot
Video: On Election Day, People Remember Susan B. AnthonyABC NewsCrowds place "I voted" stickers on the grave of suffragette Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, NY.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Votes for Third Party Candidate Evan McMullin
South Carolina senator and former Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham tweeted that he voted for third party candidate Evan McMullin.
The South Carolina senator had said as far back as May, when Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee, that he would not support Trump in the general election.
I voted @Evan_McMullin for President. I appreciate his views on a strong America and the need to rebuild our military.
In the prez race, voting for Hillary Clinton was always a non-starter and I couldn't go where Donald Trump wanted to take the USA & GOP.
Election 2016 National Exit Poll Results and AnalysisIt must be noted that this is preliminary data and can change -- sometimes materially -- as the evening progresses.We've received the first batch of exit poll data.
Much of the campaign focused on the candidates’ personal qualities. Both reached record levels of unpopularity, with sharp divisions on their fitness for office on items including qualifications, temperament and honesty.
In preliminary national exit poll results, 54 percent of voters see Clinton unfavorably and 61 percent say the same of Trump. Comparable numbers in 2012 were 46 for Barack Obama and 50 for Mitt Romney.
Substantial numbers also say both Clinton and Trump are not honest and trustworthy – 59 percent in Clinton’s case and 65 percent in Trump’s. It’s unprecedented even to ask this question in an exit poll.
Clinton does better, Trump less well, on both qualifications and temperament. Fifty-three percent of voters say she’s qualified for office and 56 percent feel she has the right personality and temperament for the job. Those decline to 37 percent and 34 percent for Trump, respectively, in these preliminary exit poll results.
It must be noted that this is preliminary data and can change -- sometimes materially -- as the evening progresses.Preliminary National Exit Polls - Immigration
Many more voters say undocumented immigrants should be given a path to citizenship or be deported (71 percent vs. 25 percent). And more oppose rather than support one of Trump’s signature policies, building a wall along Mexican border (54 percent vs. 40 percent) in preliminary exit poll results. Not surprisingly, Clinton and Trump voters differ widely on these immigration policy issues.
Preliminary National Exit Polls - The Obama FactorIt must be noted that this is preliminary data and can change -- sometimes materially -- as the evening progresses.Hillary Clinton takes the stage and waves with President Barack Obama during a campaign event at Independence Mall, Nov. 7, 2016, in Philadelphia. / APFifty-four percent of voters approve of the job Obama is doing as president, 34 percent strongly so in preliminary exit poll results. That may help Clinton, but it’s no guarantee: In 2000, a robust 57 percent approved of Bill Clinton’s job performance when Al Gore tried unsuccessfully to follow him.Slightly more voters think the next president should continue Obama’s policies (29 percent) or change to more liberal ones (18 percent). Forty-six percent say the next president’s policies should be more conservative that Obama’s.
Clinton/Trump essentially tied on trust to handle economy 46/48 in preliminary exit polls. But Clinton leads 11 points on foreign policy.
Video: Clinton Supporters Line Up Outside the Javits Center in New YorkABC NewsABC News' Jordyn Phelps talks to the people who are waiting on line to attend Hillary Clinton's election night party.
A look inside Trump's Election Night party
Preliminary National Exit Polls - Trump's Treatment of Women and Clinton's EmailsIt must be noted that this is preliminary data and can change -- sometimes materially -- as the evening progresses.Trump’s treatment of women and Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state have been highly controversial issues.In preliminary exit poll results, 51 percent of voters say Trump’s treatment of women bothers them a lot, while fewer, 44 percent, say the same about the situation regarding Clinton’s emails. (Note, interviews representing as much as 40 percent of the national exit poll were conducted in advance of the FBI’s announcement Sunday that it’s renewed review found nothing to warrant criminal charges against Clinton.)
When Do Voters Make Up Their Minds About Who They're Voting For?
When did voters make their decision? Despite the frantic finish and a series of major events near the end of the race, 75 percent of voters say they decided on their vote more than a month ago, according to preliminary exit poll data. Still, 24 percent of voters say they made their choice in the last month. They’ll both be important groups to watch as the night goes on.
Paul Ryan's #ElectionDay: pheasant hunting, time with family and calls w/ House R's across the country.
Due to a "fire incident" at a polling place, South Dakota results will come in 15 minutes later. 8:15pm CT.
Election 2016 Battleground State Exit Poll Results and Analysis
It’s Election Day in America, and citizens in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., are heading to the polls to choose the nation’s 45th president.
Preliminary results from exit polls in 28 key states will give us a glimpse of who's voting and what's motivating their choices.
Note: These are preliminary exit poll results; they can change, possibly materially, as the evening progresses.
A few decked-out supporters trickling in to Javits
There have been 25 million tweets sent around the world so far today about the U.S. election, per Twitter. #Election2016
Battleground State Exit Poll Results and Analysis - FloridaFlorida is said to be essential for Trump, and critical factors in this state may include turnout by minorities, on one hand, and evangelical whites, on the other. The campaigns’ ground games likely will prove crucial.Voters wait in a queue to cast their ballots in the presidential election at a polling station in Christmas, Florida, Nov. 8, 2016. (Credit: Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images)
Given its importance in electoral college calculations, Florida has been a focus of get-out-the-vote efforts. In preliminary exit poll results, about three in 10 voters in the state say they personally were contacted by at least one of the campaigns -- 12 percent on behalf of Clinton, 9 percent on behalf of Trump and 7 percent by both campaigns.
Hispanics: Nonwhites accounted for a record 33 percent of voters in Florida in 2012, including 17 percent Hispanics, helping Obama to a close victory there. In preliminary exit poll results, nonwhites make up 39 percent of voters overall, a new record if it holds, including 18 percent Hispanics. Non-Cuban Hispanics narrowly outnumber Cuban-Americans, 10 to 6 percent. That said, additional data including later-in-the-day-voters is needed before making firm conclusions.
Evangelicals: White evangelical Christians accounted for 24 percent of Florida voters in 2012 and 2008 alike, supporting the Republican candidates by 79-21 and 77-21 percent, respectively -- the single strongest demographic group for the GOP. In preliminary results tonight they account for 20 percent of Florida voters, another number worth watching.
5 Counties Around the Country to Watch as Early Results Come In
True bellwether counties in U.S. presidential elections are hard to find. Elections often depend on turnout in partisan strongholds and on keeping those margins bigger or smaller than the last time around.Still, some counties can tell us which way the wind is blowing. Either by demographic makeup, or by clear-cut targets based on past results, they can foreshadow what might happen in the rest of the country. In that spirit, here are a few counties worth keeping an eye on as the first results come in tonight for the eastern half of the U.S.
ABC News Projections for SC, VT and KY Senate Races
ABC News projects that Republican Tim Scott will win the South Carolina Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Democrat Patrick Leahy will win the Vermont Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
ABC News projects that Republican Rand Paul will win the Kentucky Senate race, based on exit poll analysis.
Video: Meet Poll Monitors and Voters at a Polling Location in Dearborn, MichiganABC NewsABC News' Serena Marshall talks with volunteers and voters in Dearborn, which is home to one of the largest Arab-American communities in the country.
How Hillary Clinton Is Spending Election Night
As polling places around the country close, all that's left for the nation -- and the candidates -- to do is wait.
Hillary Clinton will watch the election results from a suite at the Peninsula hotel in Manhattan, where she arrived earlier this evening. She is joined by her family.
Later in the night, the Democratic presidential nominee will head to her election night party at the Javits Center, also in Manhattan. It is there, under the convention center's actual glass ceiling, that she hopes to break "the highest, hardest glass ceiling."People take photos in front of the main stage at Hillary Clinton's 2016 U.S. presidential Election Night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, on Nov. 8, 2016. (Credit: Justin Lane/EPA)
How Donald Trump is Spending Election Night
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is spending election night in midtown Manhattan.
Trump will begin the evening watching the returns from Trump Tower before he heads to the nearby Hilton in midtown for his election night party.
On the stage at his election night party tonight his "iconic" Make America Great Again" red hats in glass cases
Trump Party in Moscow, Organized By Pro-Kremlin ActivistsABC's PATRICK REEVELL: As the voting continues in the US, a Donald Trump watch-party is in full-swing in Moscow: a group of pro-Kremlin activists has gathered with around a hundred other Russians to wait for the results and cheer on Trump.Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matreska depict U.S. presidents and presidential candidate Donald Trump displayed in a shop in Moscow, Russia on Nov. 8, 2016. (Associated Press)It’s a very strange scene: there are stacks of a Russian biography of Trump titled “Black Swan”, while a giant triptych painting shows Trump, Putin and the French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, all in idealized form. An MC has been asking the audience would they kiss Trump, and sarcastically asking if anyone here likes Clinton. A few people are sitting in Trump and Pence shirts, while on the walls, the Russian propaganda network RT is showing election night coverage.The organizer of the event is a well-known pro-Kremlin activist, who has previously stage one-woman pro-Trump demonstrations outside the American embassy here in Moscow. As they wait, there’s been one speech after another praising Trump as a friend of Russia, as the only hope of “smashing the corrupt Washington machine."