Live Updates: Election Day 2016





Of the 2016 election , it shall not be said that the country didn’t learn a great deal about itself. Those lessons do not have to be things you embrace, or things you want to know, to be important to remember. Of the end of the campaign, it should be remembered, both candidates had the room to finish the way they wanted.







Emails and tapes alike faded so that the discussion could be, if not quite about issues, at least about competing visions. No voter can say he or she did not know the tone or direction that his or her candidate would take the nation, whether that’s to “make America great again” and “strike back” at the special interests, or to be “stronger together” and embrace “a hopeful, big-hearted America. ”





What has not been uplifting has at least been edifying. When the task turns to governing, as it always does, the clarity of tomorrow should not and cannot forget the divisions – and the lessons – of today.



