Live Updates: Election Day 2016
After a long campaign, Election Day is finally here. Get live updates and coverage from the ABC News team on this historic day.
.@RevBarberII of NAACP calling on local polling stations to stay open late because of paper ballot use #nc #ElectionDay1:31 PM - 08 Nov 2016
Election Flashback: 2012
ABC’s ADAM KELSEYFour years ago, President Barack Obama won reelection over former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney by a margin of 332-206 electoral votes.
Television networks began to call the election for Obama shortly after 11 pm, when a combined 74 electoral votes came in for the president upon the closure of polls in California, Oregon and Washington, and 18 votes from Ohio -- which had been too-close-to-call since closing earlier in the night -- put the Democrat over the top.
Despite the apparent results, Romney waited almost three more hours to call Obama to concede, leaving the candidates to give their concession and victory speeches early Wednesday morning. Romney, expecting victory, reportedly did not draft a concession speech in advance, eschewing the norm of preparing two speeches.
Both candidates urged the political parties to work together in the aftermath of the election.
“The nation, as you know, is at a critical point. At a time like this, we can't risk partisan bickering and political posturing,” said Romney. “Our leaders have to reach across the aisle to do the people's work.”
Added Obama, “I believe we can seize this future together because we are not as divided as our politics suggests. We're not as cynical as the pundits believe. We are greater than the sum of our individual ambitions, and we remain more than a collection of red states and blue states. We are and forever will be the United States of America.”
From ABC News' Alexander Mallin:
Obama's Basketball Tradition ContinuesPresident Obama isn't risking a break with tradition on this Election Day, He shot some hoops with friends in Washington, D.C., early this morning.Obama was an avid basketball player before taking office in 2009, but admitted that his "game is broke" after spending more time on the golf course.The president made an official commitment to play a game every Election Day after he broke with the routine the day of the 2008 New Hampshire primary, and lost that race to Hillary Clinton. He vowed "never again" to skip the practice.His 2012 Election Day pickup game in Chicago featured special guest NBA hall of famer Scottie Pippen.
As Election Day arrives, here's a look back at the candidates' biggest tweets of the campaign season
TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!by Donald J. Trump via twitter edited by Julia Jacobo 11/8/2016 2:10:20 PM
Everything You Need to Know for the Presidential Election
Official and unofficial campaigning for this election arguably started a little less than two years ago, but it is finally coming to an end today.
As the countdown clock reaches the final hours, there's still time to get caught up on some of the biggest issues facing voters.
Here is a beginner’s guide to get you started.
Read more from ABC News' MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shake hands prior to the start of the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. Photo Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WATCH: The road to #ElectionDay 2016: take a look back at the journey for Trump, Clinton and more. #Election2016 https://t.co/q8iUkUv4X28:51 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Kids Write Letters to America's Future President
While adults head to the polls on this Election Day, kids are following the election closely too.
Whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton is elected the next president of the United States, the policies they enact could have a lasting impact on generations to come.
-
As Election Day arrives, here's a look back at the candidates' biggest tweets of the campaign season
Tim Kaine Eyes 'Checkmate States' in Today's Presidential Election
After voting in his home state of Virginia, vice presidential hopeful Tim Kaine said today's election could come down to four "checkmate states," which he and running mate Hillary Clinton are keeping a close eye on.
"The ones we watch really close are checkmate states. Those are states where if we win, we know Hillary will be president. And I say this about North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio," Kaine said on "Good Morning America" this morning. "I think if we win any of those four, Hillary will be president."
Read more from ABC News' MORGAN WINSOR here.Credit: ABC News
Let’s go make some history today. https://t.co/jfd3CXLD1s https://t.co/IbRcWWun7J8:00 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Donald Trump Jr. Says His Dad Will Bring the Country Together, Win or LoseDonald Trump Jr. said today his father will work to unite the country, whether he wins or loses today’s presidential election.
Trump, who said "the last 18 months has been the longest 10 years of my life," stressed his father's ability to "bring people together," citing his willingness to campaign in the inner cities as an example.
"It's been incredible to see people who have been disaffected by the political process," he told “Good Morning America” today.
Read more from ABC News' MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN here.Credit: ABC News
-
States in which each candidates leads in search interest, per @GoogleTrends:
Trump: MI, OH, NV
Clinton: FL, NC, TX9:21 AM - 08 Nov 2016
10 Storylines to Watch on Election DayFrom ABC News' MEGHAN KENEALLY:
It’s a big day for America.
The long-awaited election of 2016 is finally here, and it could be a historic one for a number of different reasons. The United States could elect its first female president; Republicans could take back the White House after two terms of Democratic control; there could be record voter turnout and the leading campaign election night parties will both be in New York.
Here are 10 of the biggest storylines to watch as the results come in.Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
-
Hillary Clinton fans sport pantsuits to the polls https://t.co/8SFzaIaGo7 https://t.co/yP8CPYeeK99:54 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Donald Trump's Possible Paths to Victory
Donald Trump's path to victory isn't clear and isn't set, but the Republican presidential nominee and his team have been working to ensure he has multiple paths to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
One route he has been working toward includes states such as Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. Of the three, Michigan was the most recent to vote Republican, but that was back in 1988.
Read more from ABC News' MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Credit: Chris O'Meara/AP Photo
-
One airline is hoping to capitalize on the election by imploring fliers to make reservations while they're "still allowed to" -- making a not-so-subtle reference to Trump's plan to use "extreme vetting" and ban Muslims from from entering the U.S.🍊 ⛔️✈️️ #USElections https://t.co/yBDVO2w3gb7:15 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Massachusetts Doctors Are Helping Patients Vote From Their Hospital Beds
A group of Massachusetts doctors is helping sick patients to vote this Election Day in a new effort to make sure even those in the hospital have a chance to exercise their democratic right.
Dr. Jennifer Adaeze Okwerekwu co-founded the Social Justice Coalition for Cambridge Health Alliance this summer. Last month the coalition decided on finding ways to help recently hospitalized patients to vote.
"We do serve a population that can be low income or vulnerable [in] other situations," said Okwerekwu, who works at Cambridge Hospital, part of the Cambridge Health Alliance.
Read more from ABC News' GILLIAN MOHNEY here.Credit: Mel Evans/AP Photo
-
ABC News' @rickklein and @shushwalshe discuss battleground states on election day from the @ABC politics desk. https://t.co/CwsBk7p1DE10:08 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Tim Kaine voted alongside his wife at a Richmond, Virginia polling station he's visited for more than 20 years. Kaine voted alongside his wife, Anne Holton, and his parents and neighbors."I've been voting at this precinct for 24 years and it's so nice to be able to walk over from our house. These poll workers are regulars. They usually do it year after year after year. And to be just blocks away is really special and to see our neighbors," Kaine said.
Race for the White House: America's path to Election Day 2016. https://t.co/MOy02Y0l20 https://t.co/deGdi4sOCB10:49 AM - 08 Nov 2016
What Happens if the Electoral Vote Results in a Tie?ABC’s ADAM KELSEY:
The odds are small, but because there are an even number of electoral votes, 538, a 269-269 tie in the final count is possible.
If, for example, Donald Trump were to win the battleground states of Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Ohio and Iowa, while Hillary Clinton wins Virginia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan and Wisconsin, we could be looking at such a scenario.
In the event of an electoral tie, the race would be decided by the process established by the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Members of the house of representatives cast a vote as a part of their state’s delegation. Each state has one vote, which makes, for example, Montana’s At-Large representative 53 times more powerful than any of California’s representatives. Whichever candidate wins at least 26 states is the new president.
But what if there’s another tie? If, by Inauguration Day, there is no winner in the house of representatives, the vice president -- who is elected by a straight vote in the senate, with 51 votes producing a winner -- becomes the new president.
But what if there’s yet another tie in the senate? Then Vice President Joe Biden, in his role as president of the senate, would break the tie.
-
Hillary Clinton's Possible Paths to Victory
Hillary Clinton is hitting three important states in the final lap of her presidential campaign, with her team seeming confident that her road to the required 270 electoral votes is secure.
Clinton is headed to Pennsylvania, Michigan and back to Pennsylvania, then finishing up in North Carolina today. She spent time in Ohio this weekend with some all-star supporters such as Beyonce, Jay Z and a native son, LeBron James.
Read more from ABC News' MEGHAN KENEALLY hereCredit: Brian Snyder/Reuters
-
How @BernieSanders' campaign inspired hundreds of candidates running for office across the country… https://t.co/1a3c2UYaE711:06 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Two women were arrested at P. S. 59 in Midtown Manhattan, where Trump voted today alongside his wife, Melania.The NYPD issued the women class-C summonses for public offense after disrupting the polling location by taking off their tops and yelling anti-Trump remarks.
Donald Trump has voted at a polling station in Midtown Manhattan.LIVE: @realDonaldTrump arrives at NYC polling station https://t.co/RgLiovbp5B https://t.co/MzxrHYq2R710:59 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Election 2016: What You Need to Know About Write-InsAs Election Day dawns on two of the most unpopular candidates in history, many voters are looking to ditch both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at the polling booth. Google searches for “write-in” have surged, reaching their highest level since 2004, when the search engine first began compiling data.Credit: Elise Amendola/AP Photo
-
All the links you need for voting today: https://t.co/rKRsjH4uSH #Election2016 https://t.co/X9ucRpAZEe11:31 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Mothers and daughters went to the polls together, celebrating what could be a historic moment: the election of America's first female president, Hillary Clinton.
Mike Pence votes at the Indianapolis church where he met his wife, Karen.
Gov Pence votes at the church where he first met his wife https://t.co/4uynLmUeMF11:49 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Notable Referenda Around the CountryABC’s ADAM KELSEY
In addition to ballots for the presidency, gubernatorial races, senate and house seats, and local representatives, citizens of many states will cast votes today for referenda in support of, or in opposition to, proposed laws.
Citizens in Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada are voting on variations of marijuana legalization, while minimum wage hikes on are on the ballot in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and Washington. The first three states would raise wages over time to a minimum of $12, while Washington’s eventual floor would become $13.50.
In California, Maine, Nevada and Washington, voters will decide whether to institute gun control measures like stricter background checks.
Colorado’s Proposition 106, the “End of Life Options Act,” would support “making assisted death legal among patients with a terminal illness who receive a prognosis of death
-
The Clinton campaign took part in the latest social media trend: the Mannequin Challenge.
Don't stand still. Vote today: https://t.co/jfd3CXLD1s #ElectionDay #MannequinChallenge https://t.co/4KAv2zu0rd6:47 AM - 08 Nov 2016
Election Day 2016: Tracking Potential Voting Problems and Irregularities Across the CountryWith about 80 million Americans heading to the polls today, the ABC News Ballot Watch Team is tracking potential voting problems and irregularities across the country. Donald Trump has repeatedly called the election “rigged” and warned of widespread voter fraud, while Democrats have brought lawsuits alleging potential illegal voter intimidation and suppression in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina. But election authorities in all 50 states told ABC News they have confidence in their voting systems.Credit: Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP
-
As voters head to the polls, here are @ABC News' final 2016 race ratings: https://t.co/O2yH2Ae9J6 #Election2016 https://t.co/yLNzHaxycU11:56 AM - 08 Nov 2016
The Nation's Capital to Vote on Full Statehood
On the ballot in the nation's capital on Nov. 8: whether the District of Columbia should become the 51st state.
D.C. is home to more than 650,000 residents who do not have a voting representative in the Senate, though they do have a delegate in the House, and all residents must pay federal taxes.
The lack of a vote in the more senior house of Congress is a sticking point with many D.C. residents. A popular version of the city's license plates is emblazoned with the phrase "Taxation Without Representation."
Read more from ABC News' MARGARET CHADBOURN here.Credit: Susan Walsh/AP Photo
-
Hillary Clinton's and Donald Trump's Campaigns by the Numbers
DAYS AS A CANDIDATE (ON ELECTION DAY):
- CLINTON: 576
- TRUMP: 512
RALLIES/SPEECHES HELD (IN 2016):
- CLINTON: 278+
- TRUMP: 302
PLACES CAMPAIGNED:
Credit: EPA | AP Photo
- CLINTON: 37 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico
- TRUMP: 45 plus Washington, D.C. and Mexico and Scotland