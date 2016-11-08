Live Updates: Election Day 2016

ABC’s ADAM KELSEY

Four years ago, President Barack Obama won reelection over former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney by a margin of 332-206 electoral votes.



Television networks began to call the election for Obama shortly after 11 pm, when a combined 74 electoral votes came in for the president upon the closure of polls in California, Oregon and Washington, and 18 votes from Ohio -- which had been too-close-to-call since closing earlier in the night -- put the Democrat over the top.



Despite the apparent results, Romney waited almost three more hours to call Obama to concede, leaving the candidates to give their concession and victory speeches early Wednesday morning. Romney, expecting victory, reportedly did not draft a concession speech in advance, eschewing the norm of preparing two speeches.



Both candidates urged the political parties to work together in the aftermath of the election.



“The nation, as you know, is at a critical point. At a time like this, we can't risk partisan bickering and political posturing,” said Romney. “Our leaders have to reach across the aisle to do the people's work.”



Added Obama, “I believe we can seize this future together because we are not as divided as our politics suggests. We're not as cynical as the pundits believe. We are greater than the sum of our individual ambitions, and we remain more than a collection of red states and blue states. We are and forever will be the United States of America.”