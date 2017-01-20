Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.
JUST IN: Senate confirms Gen. John Kelly as Secretary of Department of Homeland Security, 88-11.
ABC News' Charli James reports from Washington, D.C. where protesters are gathering during inaugural parade.
Video: Understanding the Conflict of Interest Issues at Play in the Trump Family
ABC News' Political Director Rick Klein explains the presidential exemption to conflict of interest laws and how they may still affect the Trump family.
A look at some of the promises President Trump made to the American people before his inauguration:
Trump Promise Tracker: Where His Pledges StandThroughout the long presidential campaign and after the election, Donald Trump made many promises to the American people.Now ABC News is looking at some of the promises that he made to the American people before his inauguration and how those statements have changed since he declared his candidacy. We plan to follow his progress on 13 of his best-known and widest-reaching promises as he occupies the Oval Office.
Trump Administration to Focus on 'America First' Foreign Policy, Strengthen Military
Minutes after President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office, the Trump Administration detailed its commitment to an "America First" foreign policy and rebuilding the U.S. military.
President Trump Signs Executive Order 'Minimizing the Economic Burden' of ObamacareSitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the first time, President Donald Trump signed an executive order "minimizing the economic burden" of Obamacare, and signed commissions for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly.
Standing at Trump's side was Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
Priebus laid out the executive order on Trump's desk stating it is "minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal."
Read more from ABC News' MERIDITH MCGRAW
