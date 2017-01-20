Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.
First White House Website Petition Calls for Trump to Release Taxes
The White House has a new version of its website and a new leader in President Donald Trump, but he can’t seem to shake an old issue.
The first "We the People" petition to hit the website calls for Trump to release his tax returns. The president became the first in decades not to do so and controversy has swirled over what the documents contain.
The petition, which was created today by "A.D.," has garnered around 3,000 signatures, far short of the 100,000 required by Feb. 19 for the White House to potentially review.
Trump Administration Corrects Electoral Votes Error in President's BiographyThe Trump administration’s version of the WhiteHouse.gov website debuted today with an error in the 45th president's biography about his margin of victory in the 2016 election -- a mistake that was corrected a short time later.
VIDEO: Video: President Trump Relishes Inauguration Moments
ABC News' Tom Llamas reports on President Trump's first few hours in office and the weight of the responsibility he faces.
Before Criticizing American Elite, President Trump Thanked Them for $100 Million Donation
In his Inaugural Address Friday, President Donald Trump harshly criticized the Washington establishment.
“The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of the country,” he said.
But just 15 hours earlier, at an exclusive black-tie dinner, Trump saluted the corporate bosses and wealthy elite who had contributed close to $100 million for his inaugural committee.
Read more from ABC News' MATTHEW MOSK, MEGAN CHRISTIE, RHONDA SCHWARTZ and BRIAN ROSS
Donald Trump, real estate mogul, entrepreneur and billionaire, poses in the foyer of his home in Greenwich, Connecticut, in August 1987. Trump followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a real estate developer, but garnered fame as a reality TV star and ultimately was elected to the White House.
Donald Trump's Life in Pictures
VIDEO: Police Keep Protesters Back After Vehicle Fire
The streets of Washington, D.C., are filled with people protesting Donald Trump's presidency.
2009 v 2017: Comparing Trump’s and Obama’s Inauguration CrowdsThe National Park Service won’t be announcing attendance numbers for President Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony, but photos of this year’s event indicate that it may have been less well attended than Obama’s in 2009.
Senate Gets to Work on Cabinet Nominations
As President Trump makes his way down the inauguration parade route, the Senate is already back at work getting his Cabinet in place.
Senators are set to vote on at least two nominations today: Gen. James Mattis for secretary of defense and Gen. John Kelly for secretary of Homeland Security.
But there’s disagreement between parties on a third possible confirmation vote today -- that of Rep. Mike Pompeo to be CIA director.
Read more from ABC News' ALI ROGIN, BENJAMIN SIEGEL and MARY BRUCE
Video: President Donald Trump's Comments During Inauguration Luncheon
President Trump thanked his supporters and led a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton during his brief remarks at the inauguration luncheon.
At Least 95 Arrested, Limo Torched, Amid Trump Inauguration Day Protests in Washington
Violence flared on some streets of Washington, D.C, today amid Donald Trump's inauguration -- with people smashing car and store windows, clashing with police and even torching a limo.
Police said they responded using pepper spray and other control devices. At least 95 people were arrested, the Metropolitan Police Department said this afternoon.
Thousands of protesters fanned out across downtown Washington, D.C., in the morning, including some who tried to block security checkpoints to the inauguration festivities. Protests also cropped up in other parts of the country today, including San Francisco and outside of Trump Tower in New York City.
The new president and vice president of the United States paraded through the streets of Washington, D.C., after taking their oaths of office.
