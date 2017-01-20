Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

The White House has a new version of its website and a new leader in President Donald Trump, but he can’t seem to shake an old issue.

The first "We the People" petition to hit the website calls for Trump to release his tax returns. The president became the first in decades not to do so and controversy has swirled over what the documents contain.

The petition, which was created today by "A.D.," has garnered around 3,000 signatures, far short of the 100,000 required by Feb. 19 for the White House to potentially review.

Read more from ABC News' Tom Liddy