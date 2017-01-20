The Obamas Say Goodbye

ABC’s Jordyn Phelps

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are now wheels up en route

to California.

Before departing, the former first couple -- both clearly emotional -- had a final farewell with former White House staff gathered in an airplane hanger at Joint Base Andrews.

The former president offered encouragement to his staff, saying "this is just a little pit stop."

"This is just a little pit stop. This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America," Obama said to former staffers.

"I could not be prouder of you," Obama said to his staffers.This has been the privilege of my life and I know I speak for Michelle as well."

"Yes we did, yes we can," he said, ending his remarks.

The former first couple spent a good amount of time shaking hands with former staffers gathered in the hanger before boarding the plane.