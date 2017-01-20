Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.
Final wave from @POTUS44 and @FLOTUS44 as they board Special Air Mission 28000 for flight to Palm Springs. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2om-6XUQAAobHd.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 6:35:43 PM
Netanyahu, Farage, Pope and Other World Leaders React to Inauguration of Donald Trump
ABC's Nicki Rossoll
Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol today, and leaders from around the world offered well wishes and congratulations to America's new commander in chief.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his congratulations to his "friend."
Congrats to my friend President Trump. Look fwd to working closely with you to make the alliance between Israel&USA stronger than ever
Trump and Clinton's First Encounter Since ElectionAt the inaugural luncheon, President Donald Trump shook Hillary Clinton's hand and thanked her. This is the first face-to-face encounter between the two since the election. Trump shook hands with Clinton at the Al Smith Dinner in New York City in October 2016.
Joe Biden enjoying the Acela with his wife Dr. Jill Biden "This is my family and this is why I wanted to go home th… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Josh Haskell via twitter 1/20/2017 6:57:56 PM
President Donald Trump posted this picture to Facebook of him peering out a window in the White House's Red Room.President Trump in Red Room, The White House. A new era begins #Inauguration https://t.co/5u4JVafEPH1:46 PM - 20 Jan 2017
The Obamas Say Goodbye
ABC’s Jordyn Phelps
Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are now wheels up en route
to California.
Before departing, the former first couple -- both clearly emotional -- had a final farewell with former White House staff gathered in an airplane hanger at Joint Base Andrews.
The former president offered encouragement to his staff, saying "this is just a little pit stop."
"This is just a little pit stop. This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America," Obama said to former staffers.
"I could not be prouder of you," Obama said to his staffers.This has been the privilege of my life and I know I speak for Michelle as well."
"Yes we did, yes we can," he said, ending his remarks.
The former first couple spent a good amount of time shaking hands with former staffers gathered in the hanger before boarding the plane.
Arrests After Violence Flares in Parts of Capital on Inauguration DayABC's Michael Edison Hayden
Violence flared on some streets of Washington, D.C, today as at least some members of a group dressed head to toe in black allegedly smashed the windows of cars and store windows shortly before President Donald Trump took the oath of office.
The city's Metropolitan Police Department said it made numerous arrests following the alleged vandalism.
Police said an organized group marched through the northwest part of the city at around 10:30 a.m., and that "members of the group acting in a concerted effort engaged in acts of vandalism and several instances of destruction of property."Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images
Video: Donald Trump Sworn in as President of the United StatesABC NewsChief Justice John Roberts administers the presidential oath of office to Donald J. Trump.
-
Donald Trump's first Tweet from the @POTUS Twitter account
The Tweet includes a link to Trump's inaugural speech. Trump is also continuing to use his personal account he's used for years.
DC police chief says "we will get it under control." Small group of about 200 making scenes and they will be "held accountable."by Rick Klein via twitter 1/20/2017 7:42:30 PM
.@DCPoliceDept chief Peter Newsham tells @GStephanopoulos police still have no indication of credible terrorism threats to #Inaugurationby MLevineReports via twitter 1/20/2017 7:51:24 PM
Paul Ryan toasts Pence: "May you have every blessing and success as the 48th Vice President of the United States. Sláinte!"by Veronica Strac via twitter 1/20/2017 8:02:09 PM
Pres. Trump addresses congressional leaders: "I don't think anybody wants to hear my speak any more today, right? S… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Evan McMurry via twitter retweeted by VeronicaStrac 1/20/2017 8:04:15 PM
President Trump says during lunch that he is sure Leader Schumer is going to come around and confirm his cabinet nomineesby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 1/20/2017 8:07:37 PM
Still a lot of space on the bleachers here at the end of parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue. Rain has just started… https://t.co/sGH4msIPDT3:08 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Karen Travers/ABC News
Crowd of protestors getting bigger here in McPherson Sq as we get closer to the Inaugural parade kick off #abcnews http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2o7lQdWQAAG7vj.jpgby Kenneth Moton via twitter 1/20/2017 8:16:07 PM
About 67 Democratic Congress Members Skipped InaugurationABC's Jennifer HanslerDozens of Democratic members of Congress skipped Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday. While some of the 67 made their decision in previous weeks, many more have came forward in recent days, citing the president-elect's perceived insult of Rep. John Lewis as the final straw.
ANALYSIS: For Trump, Call for Unity Starts with Bleak MessageABC's Rick Klein
A divided nation on edge greeted a new president on Friday.
And President Donald J. Trump delivered a message unlike any the nation has heard from its leader. The nation is broken, he said - drifting, decaying, addled by crimes and drugs – and Trump presented himself as the figure who will “fight for you.”
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” the new president declared. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first. America first.”
Yet the America he’s putting first is not united, and not particularly optimistic. The new president’s portrait of America was similar to the one he embraced as a candidate, with little adjustment for the fact that he is now president.
'Good Luck, America:' Trump's Inauguration in Global Headlines
The world's eyes are on Washington today as Donald Trump is sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.
From Buenos Aires to Berlin, Trump's likeness can be seen on the front page of newspapers from every corner of the globe.
Some express fear, others express hope. But all will be looking to see how the incoming administration will wield U.S. influence across the world.
Read the Full Text of Trump's Inaugural AddressRead the full text of Donald Trump's Inaugural Speech as the 45th president of the United States here: http://abcn.ws/2k9whTX
Trump Posts Vow to Scrap Climate Action Plan on White House WebsiteWithin hours of Donald Trump becoming the 45th president of the United States, his new administration has already announced its commitment to eliminate the Climate Action Plan, according to a posting on the White House's official website.
Trump and Pence to View Inaugural ParadePresident Trump and Vice President Pence will then join the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, leading the procession of over 8,000.Veterans and active members of the military, high school and college bands, police, motorcycle and cavalry units, and the Boy Scouts of America are a few of the parade participants.President Jimmy Carter was the first president to walk in the inaugural parade and since then, presidents have ridden in limos and walked part of the parade route.
VIDEO: Crowds at Presidential Inaugurations Through the Years
Throughout history, people have flocked to the National Mall to see the next president of the United States be sworn into office on Inauguration Day.
The History of the Inaugural ParadeABC's Veronica Stracqualursi
The first organized parade was for James Madison in 1809, but before that there were presidential processions.
Local militias accompanied George Washington in his trip from Mount Vernon in Virginia to New York City for his first inauguration ceremony in 1789.
The only parade known to have been canceled because of the weather was Ronald Reagan's second in 1985. It was the coldest Inauguration Day to date. The noon temperature was 7 degrees Fahrenheit, but the wind chill temperatures were in the negatives. The freezing temperatures made proceeding with the parade dangerous.
Even when there was a blizzard for William Taft’s inauguration in 1901, the parade was not canceled. Workers had to clear snow from the parade route.
The largest parade -- and the longest -- was held for Dwight D. Eisenhower's first Inauguration in 1953. The parade featured 73 bands, 59 floats, horses, elephants and civilian and military vehicles in a procession lasted 4 hours and 32 minutes.
