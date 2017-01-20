Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.
"This American carnage stops right here and right now."by Rick Klein via twitter 1/20/2017 5:08:51 PM
The rain came as soon as President Trump was sworn in and began to speak http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oS5fQWQAI7VeK.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 1/20/2017 5:10:49 PM
Trump: "The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world." #Inaugurationby Veronica Strac via twitter 1/20/2017 5:10:53 PM
President Trump says the country's infrastructure has been left in "disrepair and decay."by Ryan Struyk via twitter 1/20/2017 5:11:08 PM
Trump: "From this day forward, it is only going to be America first." Says all decisions will be made to benefit American workers + familiesby Alana Abramson via twitter 1/20/2017 5:11:19 PM
"America will start winning again, winning like never before. We will bring back our jobs." - President Trump #inaugurationby Veronica Strac via twitter 1/20/2017 5:13:25 PM
"From this day forward...America first, America first!" -@POTUS (Loudest cheers so far) #Inauguration2017by Tom Llamas via twitter 1/20/2017 5:14:07 PM
Protester escorted out from VIP section as newly sworn-in President Trump speaks http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oThtPXcAANIAP.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 1/20/2017 5:14:13 PM
Barack Obama listens during Pres. Trump's #inauguration address abcn.ws/2jGOxaa http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oUbLZWIAImXAR.jpgby Evan McMurry via twitter retweeted by VeronicaStrac 1/20/2017 5:15:22 PM
"Islamic terrorism" elicited a loud roar of applause #inaugurationby DavidCaplanNYC via twitter 1/20/2017 5:15:35 PM
"Radical Islamic terrorism" made it into the President's inaugural address. #InaugurationDayby MKhan47 via twitter 1/20/2017 5:15:41 PM
"We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine for everyone to follow."
-President Donald Trumpby MikeDelMoro via twitter 1/20/2017 5:16:38 PM
Pres. Trump attempting to unify country: "When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice" #Inaugurationby Jessica Hopper via twitter 1/20/2017 5:16:50 PM
"Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots." - President Trump #Inaugurationby Adam Kelsey via twitter 1/20/2017 5:17:17 PM
President Trump's inaugural address clocks in at 16 minutes and 14 seconds -- shortest since Bush 2001.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 1/20/2017 5:20:19 PM
President Trump fist pumps the air following his inaugural address.by MikeDelMoro via twitter 1/20/2017 5:20:54 PM
Rabbi Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Reverend Franklin Graham of Samaritan's Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International will deliver the readings and the benediction.
Issues outlined on new WhiteHouse.gov page include: "America First Foreign Policy" and "Making Our Military Strong Again"by Elizabeth McLaughlin via twitter 1/20/2017 5:24:41 PM
Service members marching in Inaugural parade stand while National anthem is sung, while in parade assembly area tent http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oYdX5WgAEa1Yj.jpgby Charli James via twitter 1/20/2017 5:34:06 PM
Trump speech word count is 1470 -- shortest since Carter in 1977.12:26 PM - 20 Jan 2017
President Trump and Vice President Pence Head to Inaugural Luncheon
President Trump and Vice President Pence will be treated to a three-course lunch at the U.S. Capitol with their families, congressional leaders and members of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.
They'll be dining on Maine lobster and gulf shrimp for the first course, grilled angus beef with potato gratin for the main course, and chocolate souffle and cherry vanilla ice cream for dessert.
Obama's Ride to California
ABC's Gary Westphalen
The military plane is ready to take the Obamas for a final flight.
Its call sign will be "Special Air Mission 28000" -- no longer Air Force One. The 28000 is the tail number on the 747 that will carry out the flight.
The Marine Helicopter that will take off from the U.S. Capitol bound for Joint Base Andrews will be called Executive One -- No longer Marine One.
Obama is expected to make brief remarks to friends and staff gathered at Joint Base Andrews around 1:10 pm ET.
The plane departs 1:40 pm ET for Palm Springs.
Obama is 55 as he leaves
Bush 43 was 62
Clinton was 54
Bush 41 was 68
Reagan was 77
Carter was 56
#Inaugurationby chrisdonovannbc via twitter 1/20/2017 5:43:08 PM
Final wave from @BarackObama @POTUS44 #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2obVlyWIAEFWSr.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 5:44:35 PM
The helicopter carrying former President Obama has taken off.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 1/20/2017 5:47:13 PM
Waiting for Joe Biden to arrive Union Station for his train home to Wilmington, DE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2ocLscVQAABIlM.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 1/20/2017 5:48:06 PM
Donald Trump sends his first tweets out as president -Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring...12:51 PM - 20 Jan 2017
power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. #InaugurationDay12:51 PM - 20 Jan 2017
Biden carrying his own bag as he boards Amtrak #Inaugurationby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 1/20/2017 5:54:37 PM
Trump became president less than an hour ago...and Joe Biden has already boarded a train home to Delaware. ✌️ #InaugurationDayby T.J. Holmes via twitter 1/20/2017 5:56:02 PM
President-elect Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States while First Lady Melania Trump holds two Bibles - the Bible his mother gave him on his Sunday school graduation in 1955 and the same Bible President Lincoln used at his first inauguration.Justin Lane/EPA
Sea of red #maga hats leaving #Inauguration https://t.co/L8TqUNwMYE12:53 PM - 20 Jan 2017
.@POTUS44 will depart Joint Base Andrews aboard Special Air Mission 28000. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2ogLxhUcAAkrBL.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 6:06:59 PM
.@POTUS44 and @FLOTUS44 now at a farewell ceremony at Andrews. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2og_jEXgAEN84w.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 6:09:24 PM
The other documents that President Trump is signing includes a proclamation on National Day of Patriotism and other formal nominationsby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 1/20/2017 6:16:55 PM
President Trump signing his first documents as president. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oilmSXEAIO_UH.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 6:17:12 PM
Conway, Hicks and Bannon looking out over the crowd https://t.co/7AvQSC82He12:52 PM - 20 Jan 2017
.@SpeakerRyan to @chuckschumer after Schumer got signing pen: "Chuck put your cap on it you're gonna get your shirt stained!"by Meridith McGraw via twitter 1/20/2017 6:23:13 PM
Barron trying to high-five his nephew Theodore right now behind Trump #Inaugurationby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 1/20/2017 6:23:20 PM