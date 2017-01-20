What to Know About National Anthem Singer Jackie Evancho

ABC's Luchina Fisher







Singing the National Anthem at today's inauguration ceremony, Jackie Evancho, 16, first rose to fame as a 10-year-old runner-up on " America's Got Talent ."







While it may be her first time singing in front of Trump, it isn't the first time she's met him: a photo of Evancho and Trump at Mar-a-Lago was posted on her official Facebook page in 2011.



After "America's Got Talent," Evancho was invited by Obama to perform at the White House for the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Evancho also sang for Pope Francis during his visit to the United States and was the youngest person ever to give a solo concert at Lincoln Center in New York City.

