Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.
Again boos for Hillary Clinton when she popped up on Jumbotron #Inauguration
First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden have arrived. #Inauguration
A man speaking in a Russian accent saying "Trump is my puppet" is in DC protesting inauguration
Incoming first lady Melania Trump arrives at US Capitol for Trump's inauguration
President for another 35 minutes. #Obama #InaugurationDay
What to Know About National Anthem Singer Jackie EvanchoABC's Luchina FisherSinging the National Anthem at today's inauguration ceremony, Jackie Evancho, 16, first rose to fame as a 10-year-old runner-up on "America's Got Talent."While it may be her first time singing in front of Trump, it isn't the first time she's met him: a photo of Evancho and Trump at Mar-a-Lago was posted on her official Facebook page in 2011.After "America's Got Talent," Evancho was invited by Obama to perform at the White House for the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Evancho also sang for Pope Francis during his visit to the United States and was the youngest person ever to give a solo concert at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Obama, being introduced as president for the last time...
Crowds changing "Trump!"
President-elect Donald Trump waiting to be announced at his swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump gives a little smile and a little nod directly to the camera. #InaugurationDay
Trump delivers a 👍🏼 to the world on the inauguration stage
The Obama presidency is now in its final minutes. #Inauguration
Inauguration is "not a celebration of victory but a celebration of democracy." -- Sen. Roy Blount #InaugurationDay
Crowd bowing heads and praying #Inauguration
Protesters turn their chants to supporters who began chanting "He's our President" #inauguration
Longest and Shortest Presidential Inaugural SpeechesWilliam Henry Harrison spoke for about 1 hour, 45 minutes on March 4, 1841. His speech was the longest since -- 8,445 words.
George Washington delivered the shortest speech -- only 135 words at his second inauguration on March 4, 1793.
Video: President-Elect Donald Trump Arrives at InaugurationABC NewsThe president-elect waved to crowds and offered his wife a kiss after taking the stage.
Big cheer for President-Elect Donald J. Trump!
A reminder that the transition of power takes place at 12:00pm regardless of when the oath of office is taken, per the Constitution.
White House releases designated survivor: Jeh Johnson, Secretary of Homeland Security
President Obama's ride to Palm Springs already being prepped for departure. Not AF1, this time. It's Special Air Mi…
Widespread booing for Chuck Schumer #Inauguration
Schumer kicks off his remarks: "My fellow Americans we live in challenging and tumultuous times..."
.@SenSchumer cites a "rapidly changing economy that benefits too few while leaving too many behind."
"We Americans have always been a forward looking, problem solving, optimistic patriotic and decent people. Whatever our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, whether we are immigrant or native born, whether we live with disabilities or do not, in wealth or in poverty, we are all exceptional in our commonly held yet fierce devotion to our country and in our willingness to sacrifice our time, energy, and even our lives to making it a more perfect union." - Sen. Chuck Schumer
While this is happening, White House staff is scrambling. They have 5 hours to move Obamas' stuff out...& move Trump's in. #InaugurationDay
More booing as Schumer speaks, yelling "trump trump trump!" ...one just yelled "boring!" Another yelled "quit fillabustering" #Inauguration
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is performing 'America the Beautiful," making it the sixth time the chorus has sung at an inauguration ceremony or parade.
“I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God,” - Donald J. Trump
And @realDonaldTrump is president...deafening cheers shouting ...#Inauguration .. now chanting "USA USA USA "
Donald Trump speaking now for the first time as the 45th President of the United States
.@POTUS: "We are grateful to Pres. Obama & First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid...They have been magnificent" #inaug2017
"Because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you." - President Donald Trump
