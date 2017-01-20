Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.
After he left the Oval Office for the final time, Pres Obama was asked if he had any final words to the American people: "Thank you"by Karen Travers via twitter 1/20/2017 2:33:28 PM
VP Biden and wife Jill followed on the colonnade and joked - "keep the rain away will ya"by Karen Travers via twitter 1/20/2017 2:34:17 PM
Melania Trump's Inaugural Outfit Channels Jackie Kennedy OnassisABC's Katie Kindelan
Incoming first lady Melania Trump channeled another first lady today with her choice of Inauguration Day fashion.
Trump, 46, was spotted entering St. John’s Episcopal Church alongside her husband, Donald Trump, wearing a Tiffany-blue dress with a structured shrug and matching gloves.
The look was reminiscent of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who was well-known for her classic style.
Trump’s dress was a custom design by American designer Ralph Lauren. Lauren, a New York native like Donald Trump, also designed the Italian-made silk crepe jumpsuit that Melania Trump wore on election night.President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives for a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. Credit: Alex Brandon/AP Photo
Before @mike_pence got into his vehicle, he told me the service at St John's was "very humbling, very moving" and p… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Paula Faris via twitter 1/20/2017 2:38:31 PM
Crowd cheers as they see President-elect Trump on the monitors set up on the National Mall. #InaugurationDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nwG15W8AMQJxM.jpgby T.J. Holmes via twitter 1/20/2017 2:40:13 PM
We have seen Pres Obama & the First Lady greet many foreign leaders on the North Portico. They are now there waiting for the Trumpsby Karen Travers via twitter 1/20/2017 2:43:43 PM
President Obama's senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett, shares a photo of the flags that flew over the White House on the first and last day of President Obama's presidency.Flags that flew the first and last day of POTUS 44 https://t.co/l1pPsqwtvd9:18 AM - 20 Jan 2017
President Obama, PEOTUS Trump, Michelle and Melania all pose for the traditional photo on the steps of the White House. #Inaugurationby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 1/20/2017 2:45:45 PM
President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Pres.-elect Trump and Melania Trump to White House.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 2:46:24 PM
President-elect Donald Trump Arrives at White HouseABC's Jordyn Phelps
President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump have now arrived at the White House, greeted by President Obama and the first lady on the North Portico.
"Mr President-elect how are you? Good to see you, congratulations," Obama said to the president-elect when he emerged from the car.
Mrs. Trump handed Mrs. Obama a blue box, an apparent gift. Mrs. Obama and Mrs. Trump embraced briefly. The four posed for a photo before heading inside.
Before the future first couple arrived, Mrs. Obama was seen giving the president a kiss on the cheek and brushing his shoulders off.
Minutes earlier, Vice President-elect Pence and wife Karen arrived and were greeted by Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden.44 and 45. https://t.co/fvjG0oStzS9:48 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Who's Inside the White House for Coffee with TrumpsJoining the Obamas and the Trumps at the White House tea and coffee reception are:
Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden
Senator Roy Blunt, Chairman of Joint Congressional Committee on Inugural Ceremonies
House Speaker Paul Ryan
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Chuch Schumer
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
Video: Obamas Welcome Trumps to the White HouseABC NewsBarack Obama and the first lady exchanged pleasantries with Donald and Melania Trump at the entrance of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Trump family arrives at U.S. Capitol #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n0vCnXEAATLqK.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 2:55:46 PM
Former Pres. George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive for #Inauguration. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nzzVCUkAA4TFt.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 2:59:09 PM
"My parents are doing better" - George W Bush when asked about Bush 41 and Barbara. #inaugurationby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 1/20/2017 2:59:16 PM
-
The White House Residence staff have presented the President and the First Lady with two flags that have been flown over the White House: one flown on the first day of the Presidency and one flown the morning of the last day of the Presidency.@POTUS and@FLOTUS receive their flags from the first and last day. https://t.co/WN0U1B5HrD10:03 AM - 20 Jan 2017
All the way from New York City. The Naked Cowboy has made an appearance at #InaugurationDay https://t.co/WZFmm4BkTG9:57 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Protesters gathering at DC's Union Station before marching to Freedom Plaza #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n5ssaXgAkmpYA.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 1/20/2017 3:19:33 PM
Hillary's wearing white again today, a special color for suffragettes. She wore it at the DNC and when she clinched the nom. #Inaugurationby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 1/20/2017 3:20:20 PM
Bill and Hillary Clinton have arrived at the U.S. Capitol. #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n6XF-WEAATH09.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 3:20:35 PM
-
This won't be the 1st time Hillary Clinton has attended inauguration of a man who defeated her in presidential election #Obama #Inaugurationby chrisdonovannbc via twitter 1/20/2017 3:29:29 PM
Video: What to Know About Inauguration DayABC NewsInauguration Day marks the beginning of a new president's administration, and here is what traditionally makes up the day's events.
-
Bob Dole arrives at #Inauguration. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n9Go-WIAAAxte.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 3:32:41 PM
Protesters have gathered outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Ave -Credit: Noah Fitzgerel/ABC NewsHadn't seen any protestors from my vantage point across from Trump Hotel until this just now. #InaugurationDay https://t.co/De5pupB6Qk10:15 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Sen. Sanders' Message on Inauguration Day
“Today is going to be a tough day for millions of Americans including myself,” former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said in a video posted today.
“But our response has to be not to throw up our hands in despair, not to give up, but in fact to fight back as effectively and vigorously as we can," Sanders said.Today will be a tough day, but we can't throw up our hands in despair. We have to fight back. We are not giving up. https://t.co/y3lJf9wzEq10:06 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Members of congress stream in #Inauguration2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2n-hI1XAAEjzap.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 1/20/2017 3:40:15 PM
House Speaker Paul Ryan shares a photo of his view from the inaugural platform at the US CapitolOne hour to go. #InaugurationDay https://t.co/NDzoct2r9m10:18 AM - 20 Jan 2017
House Dems are wearing these blue buttons to #inauguration in support of Obamacare, @AliABCNews reports http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2oAMepWQAA9Dnp.jpgby Veronica Strac via twitter 1/20/2017 3:47:13 PM
Pres Obama in blue tie, President-elect Donald Trump in red tie. They now head to Capitol Hill together-a tradition that dates back to 1837by Karen Travers via twitter 1/20/2017 3:51:51 PM
As Bill and Hillary Clinton arrive at the Capitol, President Obama and President-elect Trump leave the White House.by Katherine Faulders via twitter 1/20/2017 3:53:50 PM
Upon departing the White House for the U.S. Capitol, President Obama offered a
small salute as he passed the two Marines standing guard at the door. When they
entered the car, President-elect Trump and President Obama they could be seen
chatting in their seats.
The Two Bibles Trump Plans on Using for Swearing-InDonald Trump will be sworn in using two Bibles - the Bible his mother gave him on his Sunday school graduation in 1955 and the same Bible President Lincoln used at his first inauguration.Lincoln's Bible was also used at Obama's 2009 and 2013 inaugurations.As tradition, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump.
-
Hillary Clinton, who lost the election to Donald Trump, tweets on Inauguration Day. She is in attendance at Trump's swearing-in ceremony as a former first lady.I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration10:53 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Trump and Obama are enroute down Pennsylvania Ave.Motorcade rolling to the U.S. Capitol. #Inauguration https://t.co/pWlM68buKH10:54 AM - 20 Jan 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama have arrived at the U.S. Capitol for Trump's swearing-in ceremony #inaugurationby Veronica Strac via twitter 1/20/2017 4:05:00 PM
Dueling chants of "Love Trumps Hate" from protesters and "we love Trump" from supporter breaks on the parade route #InaugurationDayby Molly Nagle via twitter 1/20/2017 4:06:19 PM
Not just HRC. Ivanka and Tiffany Trump also wearing white today.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 1/20/2017 4:08:47 PM
Crowds chanted Lock Her Up and booed when Clintons walked out.... when crazy when Bushes walked out #Inaugurationby DavidCaplanNYC via twitter 1/20/2017 4:09:09 PM
About Trump's Inaugural Speech Happening LaterAfter being sworn-in at noon, Donald Trump will deliver perhaps the biggest speech of his life so far - his inaugural speech. Donald Trump began drafting his inaugural speech three weeks ago. In an interview with Fox News that aired Wednesday, Jan 18, Trump revealed the first line in his big speech.
"The first line is thanking everybody, all of the presidents," Trump said.
Incoming press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Wednesday Jan. 18 that Trump wrote the speech himself, with guidance from senior staff, and he continues to update the draft.
"It's very personal to him," Spicer said.
For preparation, Trump has watched previous inaugural speeches to get a sense of historical lengths and styles. Trump's speech will be around 20 minutes, according to Spicer.
