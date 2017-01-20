ABC's Katie Kindelan



Incoming first lady Melania Trump channeled another first lady today with her choice of Inauguration Day fashion.

Trump, 46, was spotted entering St. John’s Episcopal Church alongside her husband, Donald Trump, wearing a Tiffany-blue dress with a structured shrug and matching gloves.

The look was reminiscent of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who was well-known for her classic style.

Trump’s dress was a custom design by American designer Ralph Lauren. Lauren, a New York native like Donald Trump, also designed the Italian-made silk crepe jumpsuit that Melania Trump wore on election night.