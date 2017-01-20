Trump will be sworn-in today as the 45th president of the United States.

Good morning! Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in today as the 45th president of the United States.

First, Trump, Pence and their families are scheduled to attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Trump will then head to the White House for a tea and coffee ceremony with the Obamas.

The

president will then escort the president-elect to his swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol by

motorcade.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place shortly after they arrive, and Trump will take the oath of office promptly at noon, which marks the official transfer of power.