Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.
-
It's Inauguration DayGood morning! Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in today as the 45th president of the United States.First, Trump, Pence and their families are scheduled to attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Trump will then head to the White House for a tea and coffee ceremony with the Obamas. The
president will then escort the president-elect to his swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol by
motorcade. The swearing-in ceremony will take place shortly after they arrive, and Trump will take the oath of office promptly at noon, which marks the official transfer of power.After the swearing-in ceremony, Trump will attend the inaugural luncheon, watch the inaugural parade and later in the evening attend three inaugural balls. ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY has more: http://abcn.ws/2jG6q9a
-
We've arrived #pressriser #inaug2017 #abcnews https://t.co/iLPpiodH7g6:42 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Last night, President-elect Donald Trump made remarks at his inaugural concert from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial."On the campaign I called it the forgotten man and the forgotten woman," he told the crowd. "Well, you're not forgotten anymore. That I can tell you. Not forgotten anymore."Couldn't resist breaking out the camera for this moment at the Lincoln Memorial earlier today. #lincolnmemorial #maga #inauguration #trump #45by donaldjtrumpjr via Instagram
-
A very special @GMA this morning. Tune in now for our inauguration special. @ABCPolitics http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nNS72WgAASNgV.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:05:22 PM
-
-
Donald Trump Jr. on "Good Morning America" on whether his father stayed up late to work on his inauguration speech:"I think he's been working on that for quite some time. I mean, he's been working on it just to get it right, understanding the magnitude of that situation and really, you know, have what would start off his entire presidency. So he spent a lot of time with that and I think now it's about execution."
-
.@GStephanopoulos asks @DonaldJTrumpJr how his dad is doing on this inauguration day: "He's doing great...he's just excited to do this" @GMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:07:46 PM
-
.@DonaldJTrumpJr on @GMA on his dad: "He's not the kind of guy who gets nervous easily...I see him usually do better under pressure."by Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:10:10 PM
-
Donald Trump Jr @GMA - "I got to see so much on the campaign trail...it's really overwhelming...it's truly special." @DonaldJTrumpJrby John Santucci via twitter 1/20/2017 12:10:30 PM
-
On @GMA, @KellyannePolls says Trump will "unify" the country and it's "up to all of us to meet that challenge along with him." #GMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:13:44 PM
-
Kellyanne Conway live @GMA - "When we hear Hail to the Chief it will become so real." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nPe93WEAAWzEw.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 1/20/2017 12:13:52 PM
-
-
In just a matter of hours, #PEOTUS Donald Trump will attend a private, morning service here at… https://t.co/ecBd0NxJ8Q6:49 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Inauguration Forecast Calls for Heavy Rain
ABC's Max Golembo and Tara Fowler
The weather forecast is looking bleak for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Some drizzle or a shower could begin as early as 7 a.m. in Washington, D.C., with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s.
By 9:30 a.m. steadier rain is forecast to move into D.C., but temperatures will be warming up into the 40s.
However, by noon -- right when Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States -- heavy showers could be moving in with some moderate to potentially heavy rain.
The rain is expected to leave the area by about 1 p.m., when temperatures will be near 50.
-
Beautiful sunrise over the Capitol #InaugurationDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nSMBhUQAAVlDI.jpgby Amy Robach via twitter 1/20/2017 12:26:02 PM
-
The president-elect's first Tweet of the day -It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!7:31 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Absolutely GORGEOUS morning here in DC. #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nTwesWIAEeSGE.jpgby T.J. Holmes via twitter 1/20/2017 12:34:50 PM
-
Seen entering church service - Dr. Ben Carsonby D_Steinberger via twitter 1/20/2017 12:40:14 PM
-
.@GStephanopoulos asks @CLewandowski_ if he saw this day coming 2 yrs ago: "No, nobody did," adds he thinks Trump would say the same. @GMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:43:34 PM
-
Nominated cabinet members arriving for church service ahead of Trump- seen already Carson, Price, Haleyby D_Steinberger via twitter 1/20/2017 12:45:27 PM
-
.@mattgutmanABC chats with a group of high school seniors who traveled here from California. They're officially "ne… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Erin Dooley via twitter 1/20/2017 12:50:13 PM
-
Donald Trump 'Didn't Divide the Country,' Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway SaysABC's Morgan Winsor
Hours before Donald Trump takes office as the 45th president of the United States, his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway today said the president-elect aims to unify the nation with his inaugural address.
"This is a beautifully written, powerfully delivered speech," Conway said on ABC News’ "Good Morning America" today. "Donald Trump didn't divide the country, but he has a wonderful opportunity to start to heal and unify the country."
-
Inauguration Day 1909: 9.8" of snow forced events inside. 6,000 men, 500 wagons to clear 58k tons of snow/slush. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nbwXIUoAAnKuU.jpgby Ginger Zee via twitter 1/20/2017 1:10:51 PM
-
Donald Trump Preparing to Be 'President for All Americans,' Son SaysABC's Katie Kindelan
Donald Trump Jr. called it “overwhelming” to be in Washington, D.C., for his father’s inauguration and said his dad, Donald Trump, is now thinking about the “execution” of his inaugural address.
“He’s been working on that for quite some time ... understanding the magnitude of that situation and really have that start off his entire presidency,” Trump Jr. told “GMA” by phone this morning from the Blair House, where the Trump family spent the night. “He spent a lot of time with that and now I think it’s about execution.”
-
-
As if there were any doubt -- the President-elect is sporting his red power tie for Inauguration Day.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 1/20/2017 1:34:58 PM
-
President-elect Donald Trump just departed the Blair House with Melania Trump.
He now takes a short motorcade ride to St. John's Episcopal Church for a service. And from there, he will head to the White House for a tea and coffee reception with the Obamas.
-
Pres.-elect Trump emerges from Blair House. ABCNews.com/live #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2niq-0XEAI_U2g.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 1:37:11 PM
-
by DavidCaplanNYC via twitter 1/20/2017 1:37:43 PM
-
A light rain has started here at the White House. Pres-elect Trump and Melania expected here in an hour to have coffee/tea with the Obamasby Karen Travers via twitter 1/20/2017 1:38:11 PM
-
ABC's ALEXANDER MALLIN: President-elect Trump and his family have just arrived at St. John's Episcopal Church across from Lafayette Park near the White House for a private sermon.
Vice President-elect Pence and his family arrived at the church at 8:24 a.m.
Other attendees at this morning's service spotted by the pool include Ben Carson, James Mattis, Nikki Haley, Tom Price, Ryan Zinke, Betsy Davos, Steve Mnuchin and Rudy Giuliani.
-
Pres.-elect Trump exits SUV at church, @TiffanyAndCo box (gift for POTUS?) left behind on the seat. #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nj4KaVEAAuZYc.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/20/2017 1:42:14 PM
-
The scene right now on the West Front of the Capitol. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2njxYlWQAA1KV9.jpgby Jonathan Karl via twitter 1/20/2017 1:42:46 PM
-
Christian ministry handing out bibles #Inauguration @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/qZ0LamgloA8:37 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Mrs Trump wearing custom made outfit by Ralph Lauren today per Trump teamby John Santucci via twitter 1/20/2017 1:48:30 PM
-
Video: Trump Family Arrives at St. John's Episcopal ChurchABC NewsThe president-elect and his family attend a church service on the day of his inauguration.
-
President Obama's final morning in the White House. President-Elect Donald Trump's parade seats at the ready.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by MKhan47 via twitter 1/20/2017 2:02:25 PM
-
A Look at Where Trump Spent Inauguration Eve
ABC's Jordyn Phelps
At the conclusion of Inauguration Day, the White House will be home to President-elect Donald Trump.
But on the last night before Trump will call 1600 Pennsylvania Ave home, he spent his final night as president-elect at a lesser-known address just across street at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue.
It's the location of the Blair House, the president's guesthouse.In a tradition dating back to Jimmy Carter, the president-elect spends the eve of his inauguration at the presidential guesthouse. Some president-elects have stayed at the house for longer, such as Carter, who stayed in the house starting in December ahead of his inauguration.Departing the Blair House, President-elect @realDonaldTrump signs the guest book after thanking the amazing staff.… https://t.co/pMw6gJN1Zs8:37 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Melania Trump's inauguration fashion is custom designed Ralph Lauren. Here is what she's wearing, per @RalphLauren http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nprBeVEAAaWKn.jpgby Katherine Faulders via twitter 1/20/2017 2:09:47 PM
-
President Obama signs off on Twitter: "It's been the honor of my life to serve you."It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.9:09 AM - 20 Jan 2017
I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.9:09 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Inside the Massive Inauguration Security EffortABC's Pierre Thomas, Geneva Sands and Jack Cloherty
As thousands of people descend on Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, months of security planning, intelligence gathering and coordination are coming to fruition to protect lawmakers and the public.
The event, like the pope’s visit and the Democratic and Republican national conventions, is designated as a national security event, which unlocks federal resources and allows Secret Service to assume the leadership role for security.
While there are no specific or credible threats, almost every federal partner imaginable will be contributing to the security apparatus this weekend, including the FBI, ATF, Park Police, Customs and Border Protection, the Coast Guard, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Energy.http://abcn.ws/2jRecKPParade of cops #Inauguration https://t.co/a3JDkFZFpT8:59 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
.@POTUS and @FLOTUS send *final* (yes, final!) video message from the WH on future of the Obama Foundation/library youtube.com/watch?v=ODVxuN…by alex_mallin via twitter 1/20/2017 2:18:46 PM
-
Vice President-elect Mike Pence tweets from St. John's Episcopal Church, where he and President-elect Donald Trump are attending service this morning.We begin this historic and humbling day as we do every day, with a moment of reflection and prayer. #InaugurationDay https://t.co/sfJkGktFpe9:17 AM - 20 Jan 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Rolling out the red carpet in anticipation of President-elect Trump's arrival for tea with President Obama.by jparkabc via Instagram
-