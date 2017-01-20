Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day Live
Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.
Donald Trump Preparing to Be 'President for All Americans,' Son SaysABC's Katie Kindelan
Donald Trump Jr. called it “overwhelming” to be in Washington, D.C., for his father’s inauguration and said his dad, Donald Trump, is now thinking about the “execution” of his inaugural address.
“He’s been working on that for quite some time ... understanding the magnitude of that situation and really have that start off his entire presidency,” Trump Jr. told “GMA” by phone this morning from the Blair House, where the Trump family spent the night. “He spent a lot of time with that and now I think it’s about execution.”
Inauguration Day 1909: 9.8" of snow forced events inside. 6,000 men, 500 wagons to clear 58k tons of snow/slush. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nbwXIUoAAnKuU.jpgby Ginger Zee via twitter 1/20/2017 1:10:51 PM
Donald Trump 'Didn't Divide the Country,' Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway SaysABC's Morgan Winsor
Hours before Donald Trump takes office as the 45th president of the United States, his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway today said the president-elect aims to unify the nation with his inaugural address.
"This is a beautifully written, powerfully delivered speech," Conway said on ABC News’ "Good Morning America" today. "Donald Trump didn't divide the country, but he has a wonderful opportunity to start to heal and unify the country."
.@mattgutmanABC chats with a group of high school seniors who traveled here from California. They're officially "ne… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Erin Dooley via twitter 1/20/2017 12:50:13 PM
Nominated cabinet members arriving for church service ahead of Trump- seen already Carson, Price, Haleyby D_Steinberger via twitter 1/20/2017 12:45:27 PM
.@GStephanopoulos asks @CLewandowski_ if he saw this day coming 2 yrs ago: "No, nobody did," adds he thinks Trump would say the same. @GMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:43:34 PM
Seen entering church service - Dr. Ben Carsonby D_Steinberger via twitter 1/20/2017 12:40:14 PM
Absolutely GORGEOUS morning here in DC. #Inauguration http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nTwesWIAEeSGE.jpgby T.J. Holmes via twitter 1/20/2017 12:34:50 PM
The president-elect's first Tweet of the day -It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!7:31 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Beautiful sunrise over the Capitol #InaugurationDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nSMBhUQAAVlDI.jpgby Amy Robach via twitter 1/20/2017 12:26:02 PM
Inauguration Forecast Calls for Heavy Rain
ABC's Max Golembo and Tara Fowler
The weather forecast is looking bleak for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Some drizzle or a shower could begin as early as 7 a.m. in Washington, D.C., with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s.
By 9:30 a.m. steadier rain is forecast to move into D.C., but temperatures will be warming up into the 40s.
However, by noon -- right when Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States -- heavy showers could be moving in with some moderate to potentially heavy rain.
The rain is expected to leave the area by about 1 p.m., when temperatures will be near 50.
In just a matter of hours, #PEOTUS Donald Trump will attend a private, morning service here at… https://t.co/ecBd0NxJ8Q6:49 AM - 20 Jan 2017
Kellyanne Conway live @GMA - "When we hear Hail to the Chief it will become so real." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nPe93WEAAWzEw.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 1/20/2017 12:13:52 PM
On @GMA, @KellyannePolls says Trump will "unify" the country and it's "up to all of us to meet that challenge along with him." #GMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:13:44 PM
Donald Trump Jr @GMA - "I got to see so much on the campaign trail...it's really overwhelming...it's truly special." @DonaldJTrumpJrby John Santucci via twitter 1/20/2017 12:10:30 PM
.@DonaldJTrumpJr on @GMA on his dad: "He's not the kind of guy who gets nervous easily...I see him usually do better under pressure."by Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:10:10 PM
.@GStephanopoulos asks @DonaldJTrumpJr how his dad is doing on this inauguration day: "He's doing great...he's just excited to do this" @GMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:07:46 PM
Donald Trump Jr. on "Good Morning America" on whether his father stayed up late to work on his inauguration speech:"I think he's been working on that for quite some time. I mean, he's been working on it just to get it right, understanding the magnitude of that situation and really, you know, have what would start off his entire presidency. So he spent a lot of time with that and I think now it's about execution."
A very special @GMA this morning. Tune in now for our inauguration special. @ABCPolitics http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2nNS72WgAASNgV.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 1/20/2017 12:05:22 PM
Last night, President-elect Donald Trump made remarks at his inaugural concert from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial."On the campaign I called it the forgotten man and the forgotten woman," he told the crowd. "Well, you're not forgotten anymore. That I can tell you. Not forgotten anymore."Couldn't resist breaking out the camera for this moment at the Lincoln Memorial earlier today. #lincolnmemorial #maga #inauguration #trump #45by donaldjtrumpjr via Instagram
We've arrived #pressriser #inaug2017 #abcnews https://t.co/iLPpiodH7g6:42 AM - 20 Jan 2017
It's Inauguration DayGood morning! Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in today as the 45th president of the United States.First, Trump, Pence and their families are scheduled to attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Trump will then head to the White House for a tea and coffee ceremony with the Obamas. The
president will then escort the president-elect to his swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol by
motorcade. The swearing-in ceremony will take place shortly after they arrive, and Trump will take the oath of office promptly at noon, which marks the official transfer of power.After the swearing-in ceremony, Trump will attend the inaugural luncheon, watch the inaugural parade and later in the evening attend three inaugural balls. ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY has more: http://abcn.ws/2jG6q9a