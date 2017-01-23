Live Updates: Donald Trump Kicks Off 'Busy Week'
Today is Donald Trump's first Monday as president and he has a full schedule at the White House. On his agenda today includes signing executive orders in the Oval Office and holding meetings with business leaders and House Speaker Paul Ryan.Get updates from ABC News as President Trump has his first full work day.
It's a packed day today for President Donald Trump. This morning, he hosts a breakfast and listening session with key business leaders in the White House's Roosevelt Room.Following his meeting, he'll sign executive orders later this morning. The executive orders could range from declaration of intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, declaration of intention to renegotiate NAFTA, or cancel the Obama administration's Clean Energy Plan.
Trump tweeted this morning that he has a "busy week" ahead -Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America.6:38 AM - 23 Jan 2017
Trump Renews Commitment of 'Major Border Taxes' For Companies Moving Abroad, Pledges to Streamline ManufacturingKatherine Faulders and Jordyn Phelps
During a breakfast and listening session with key business leaders, President Trump renewed his commitment to the border tax for companies leaving the United States and spoke about cutting regulations 75 percent.
We think we can cut regulations by 75 percent...maybe more…but 75 percent,” President Trump said, pledging to cut taxes for business and the middle class. “The regulations are going to be cut massively and the taxes are going to be cut way down.”
President Trump again emphasized his priority to streamline manufacturing in the United States, but warned against moving jobs abroad.
President Trump meets with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room. Photo via pooler @PeterAlexander http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C23M93NUcAEN6JM.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 1/23/2017 2:52:14 PM
The White House has provided ABC News with a list of the following attendees at Trump's breakfast and listening session with key business leaders:
Mr. Michael S. Dell, Dell Technologies
Mr. Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool
Mr. Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company
Mr. Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson
Ms. Marillyn A. Hewson, Lockheed Martin
Mr. Klaus Kleinfeld, Arconic
Mr. Andrew N. Liveris, Dow Chemical
Mr. Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel
Mr. Elon R. Musk, SpaceX
Mr. Kevin Plank, Under Armour
Mr. Mark S. Sutton, International Paper
Mr. Wendell P. Weeks, Corning
Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Stephen Miller, Sean Spicer, and Jared Kushner were also in attendance.
JUST IN: President Trump intends to nominate Heather Wilson to serve as Secretary of the Air Force. Wilson is currently president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. She served in the U.S. House from 1998 to 2009 as a representative from New Mexico.
Analysis - The Big Story TodayRick KleinSince the president declared Day Four to be his real Day One, this is when the action starts. Expect a flurry of executive orders and public declarations that will start to churn policy wheels into motion on immigration, healthcare, trade, and border enforcement, just for starters. President Trump even has his first showdown with Congress, in the committee vote for his pick for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.
President Trump Signs Three Executive Orders
Katherine Faulders and Jordyn Phelps
On what he’s called his first real “Day One” President Trump just now signed three more executive orders in the Oval Office:
1. Withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
2. Federal hiring freeze - A hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce federal workforce through attrition – except for the military.
2. Mexico City Policy - This is a reaffirmation of existing law and mainly symbolic. It bans foreign non-governmental organizations from promoting or paying for abortion services.
Trump in the Oval Office says new lawsuit alleging emoluments clause violation is "totally without merit."by Ryan Struyk via twitter 1/23/2017 5:01:53 PM
-
President Trump signs executive order on #TPP: “Great thing for the American worker." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C23u5T6UcAA3OVK.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/23/2017 5:04:12 PM
Sen. John McCain Calls Trump's Executive Order on TPP a 'Serious Mistake'Sen. John McCain, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, called President Trump's decision to withdraw from TPP a "serious mistake that will have lasting consequences for America's economy and our strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region.""This decision will forfeit the opportunity to promote American exports, reduce trade barriers, open new markets, and protect American invention and innovation," Sen. McCain argued in a statement released shortly after President Trump signed the executive order. "It will create an opening for China to rewrite the economic rules of the road at the expense of American workers."McCain also called Trump's executive order "the wrong decision."
Sen. Bernie Sanders: 'Glad' TPP is 'Dead and Gone'Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders said in a statement released today that he's "glad the Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead and gone."Sanders' statement adds, "If President Trump is serious about a new policy to help American workers then I would be delighted to work with him.”
President Trump signed the executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership this morning, saying, 'We've been talking about this for a long time."President Trump added, it's a "great thing for the American worker."Credit: Evan Vucci/AP Photo
-
Speaker Ryan says Trump, w/ withdrawal from TPP, has "followed through on his promise to insist on better trade agreements."by Ben Siegel via twitter 1/23/2017 5:25:35 PM
-
The Mexico City Policy was announced in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, and since then the policy has been overturned by Democratic presidents only to be reinstated by Republican presidents. President Bill Clinton rescinded the policy to have it later restored by George W. Bush in 2001. Trump continued the pattern today, reinstating the policy by signing an executive order. Obama had overturned the policy by signing an executive order on the same day eight years ago.
The policy prohibits federal funding to international family planning groups that promote or perform abortion as a method of family planning in other nations.
Critics have referred to the policy as the “Global Gag Rule” and Democrats are not happy about Trump's move.The #GlobalGag rule contradicts U.S. values of promoting human rights, international development, democracy, and free speech worldwide.12:32 PM - 23 Jan 2017
#TrumpGlobalGag will shut down health clinics around the world, risking lives & limiting access to care & truthful medical info.12:41 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Republicans on the other hand have praised Trump's executive order.I applaud the reinstitution of the Mexico City policy. Taxpayer money should never be used to promote the taking of… https://t.co/zm9N3Ua0xD1:29 PM - 23 Jan 2017
I applaud #POTUS #MexicoCityPolicy EO. For yrs, U.S. has debated abortion. At least we can agree no taxpayer should be forced to pay for it.12:25 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Great news! Every human life is sacred & should be protected. Proud that @POTUS is keeping his pro-life promises. https://t.co/rIUUUBTY3y12:30 PM - 23 Jan 2017
Happening soon - White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his second press briefing.At the White House briefing room right now -- waiting for @PressSec https://t.co/omOhu2FGz91:25 PM - 23 Jan 2017
-
President Trump spoke with Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi over the phone earlier today."President Trump underscored the United States remains strongly committed to the bilateral relationship which has helped both countries overcome challenges in the region for decades," Spicer said.Trump also committed to continuing military assistance to Egypt and offered to discuss how the US could support Egypt's economy reform program, according to Spicer.The two leaders discussed a visit to the United States in the future, Spicer noted.
Spicer says they are oepning up briefing to more journalists by introducing "4 Skype seats" in the briefing room. #WHbriefingby T.J. Holmes via twitter 1/23/2017 6:54:49 PM
-
First question at first official Trump White House briefing goes to @newyorkpost.by jparkABC via twitter 1/23/2017 6:55:48 PM
-
First question: "When will you start building the border wall?" #WHbriefingby T.J. Holmes via twitter 1/23/2017 6:55:52 PM
-
Spicer clearly spent time thinking about the question order today. Sending a message, but also hitting some regulars.by Rick Klein via twitter 1/23/2017 6:59:50 PM
-
ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, "Is it your intention to always tell the truth from that podium? And will you pledge never to knowingly say something that is not factual?""I believe that we have to be honest with the American people. I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts," Spicer said in response.Spicer also added, "Our intention is never to lie to you.""If we make a mistake we'll do our best to correct it," Spicer said. "As I mentioned the other day, it is a two-way street. There are many mistakes that the media make all the time."
Spicer was asked earlier if President Trump would be open to joint-military action with Russia in Syria."I think if there is a way we can combat ISIS with any country, whether it's Russia or anyone else, and we have a shared national interest, sure we'll take it," Spicer said.
-
Sean Spicer said Donald Trump spoke to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his hope to renegotiate NAFTA."Trump has already spoken to the president of Mexico and the prime minister of Canada about his desire to renegotiate [NAFTA]." I think as he meets with both of these individuals over the next 30 days or so that's going to be a topic," Spicer said."If they come in and express a willingness to do that, you could negotiate it within the current parameters and update it through the existing structure. If they don't, and he decides to pull out, then we would have to go back to the drawing table in the future."
Spicer was asked what is the message to the millions of people who participated in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.Spicer: I think [Trump] has a healthy respect for the first amendment.2:28 PM - 23 Jan 2017
"This is what makes our country so beautiful is that on one day you can inaugurate a president, on the next day people can occupy the same space to protest something," Spicer said.
.@PressSec says President Trump has resigned from his company and Donald Jr. and Eric are in charge. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C24ROe6WQAARqJg.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/23/2017 7:34:19 PM
Omarosa, Hope Hicks and Kellyanne all sitting in on the presser right now tooby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 1/23/2017 7:34:41 PM
-
.@PressSec says there may be further announcements on trade throughout the week. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C24Run_WQAAg0Rg.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 1/23/2017 7:38:33 PM
Spicer wouldn't answer Q on status of refugee resettlement programby Elizabeth McLaughlin via twitter 1/23/2017 7:39:20 PM
-
Sean Spicer confirmed that Donald Trump has stepped away from his business, leaving it in the hands of his sons."He has resigned from the company as he said he would, before he took office," Spicer said, adding that Trump's sons Donald Jr and Eric "are fully in charge of the company. ""He has taken extraordinary steps to ensure that that's happened," Spicer said.
White House Says No Upcoming Action In Iraq After Trump Suggests "Another Chance"Katherine Faulders and Jordyn Phelps
White House Press
Secretary Sean Spicer said “no” there is no upcoming action in Iraq, when asked
for clarification about President Trump repeating a campaign claim Saturday where he said “we should have kept the oil” after invading Iraq in 2013,
adding that “maybe we’ll have another chance.”
“I think what the president has been very clear about
in foreign policy is too often the United States is going in with a lot of
money, a lot of man power, in many cases losing both loss of life, and we want to make sure our interests are protected,” Spicer said. “So if we’re going
into a country for a cause I think he wants to make sure that America is
getting something out of it for the commitment and sacrifice that we’re making.”
Spicer's reason for WH admin talking about crowd sizes: "There is this constant theme of trying to undercut the enormous support he has."by Meridith McGraw via twitter 1/23/2017 7:52:02 PM
-
This is a really interesting riff from Spicer about how the President & staff feel about predictions, expectations & media coverage. (1/2)by Karen Travers via twitter 1/23/2017 7:57:31 PM
Spicer-"Some days we do do the right thing. Some days we are successful. When we're right say we're right-when we're wrong say we're wrong."by Karen Travers via twitter 1/23/2017 7:57:32 PM
