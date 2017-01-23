Live Updates: Donald Trump Kicks Off 'Busy Week' Live
Today is Donald Trump's first Monday as president and he has a full schedule at the White House. On his agenda today includes signing executive orders in the Oval Office and holding meetings with business leaders and House Speaker Paul Ryan.Get updates from ABC News as President Trump has his first full work day.
JUST IN: President Trump intends to nominate Heather Wilson to serve as Secretary of the Air Force. Wilson is currently president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. She served in the U.S. House from 1998 to 2009 as a representative from New Mexico.
Video: Trump Sits Down With Business Leaders, Vows to Cut RegulationsABC NewsThe president says companies leaving America will face a "substantial border tax" on their products.
The White House has provided ABC News with a list of the following attendees at Trump's breakfast and listening session with key business leaders:
Mr. Michael S. Dell, Dell Technologies
Mr. Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool
Mr. Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company
Mr. Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson
Ms. Marillyn A. Hewson, Lockheed Martin
Mr. Klaus Kleinfeld, Arconic
Mr. Andrew N. Liveris, Dow Chemical
Mr. Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel
Mr. Elon R. Musk, SpaceX
Mr. Kevin Plank, Under Armour
Mr. Mark S. Sutton, International Paper
Mr. Wendell P. Weeks, Corning
Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Stephen Miller, Sean Spicer, and Jared Kushner were also in attendance.
President Trump meets with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room. Photo via pooler @PeterAlexander http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C23M93NUcAEN6JM.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 1/23/2017 2:52:14 PM
Trump Renews Commitment of 'Major Border Taxes' For Companies Moving Abroad, Pledges to Streamline ManufacturingKatherine Faulders and Jordyn Phelps
During a breakfast and listening session with key business leaders, President Trump renewed his commitment to the border tax for companies leaving the United States and spoke about cutting regulations 75 percent.
We think we can cut regulations by 75 percent...maybe more…but 75 percent,” President Trump said, pledging to cut taxes for business and the middle class. “The regulations are going to be cut massively and the taxes are going to be cut way down.”
President Trump again emphasized his priority to streamline manufacturing in the United States, but warned against moving jobs abroad.
Trump tweeted this morning that he has a "busy week" ahead -Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America.6:38 AM - 23 Jan 2017
It's a packed day today for President Donald Trump. This morning, he hosts a breakfast and listening session with key business leaders in the White House's Roosevelt Room.Following his meeting, he'll sign executive orders later this morning. The executive orders could range from declaration of intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, declaration of intention to renegotiate NAFTA, or cancel the Obama administration's Clean Energy Plan.