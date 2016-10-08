Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew
Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.
Hurricane Matthew's Latest ForecastMatthew has now made an official landfall southeast of McClellanville, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane at 11 a.m. ET. Sustained winds remain at 75 mph and Matthew is moving toward the Northeast at 12 mph. Matthew is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by this evening, according to forecasters.
Pres. Obama Receiving Regular Updates on Hurricane MatthewPresident Obama has received regular updates on Hurricane Matthew from his Homeland Security Adviser Lisa Monaco, and he spoke this morning with FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate for the latest on the storm’s forecast and the federal response.The President has also spoken to the governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and ordered federal aid to supplement local efforts.
Outer Banks, NC, Inundated With Massive WavesResidents of the Outer Banks in North Carolina witnessed large waves and ocean over-wash as Hurricane Matthew approached today. This photo was taken by a local resident at Oceana Pier.The National Weather Service in the area is warning of waves as high as 20 ft or more, as well as a high threat of rip currents. Current estimates are that eastern N.C. could receive as much as 15 inches of rain.
Florida Awakens to Devastation
The storm left a deadly trail of destruction in Florida. Six people in the state have died from Hurricane Matthew, authorities said.“I’m grateful that the damage wasn’t worse than it is, but there’s a whole lot of work to do," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said at the news conference Saturday.Florida Gov. Rick Scott said there are "unbelievable" amounts of beach erosion and fallen trees, but he was thankful the hurricane didn't make landfall. There were 6,000 people were in 88 shelters as of Saturday morning, Scott said.
Nearly 10 in. of Rain Reported at North Carolina AirportSince midnight, a total of 9.92 inches of rain has reportedly fallen at Fayetteville Regional Airport in North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.About 5.36 inches has fallen in the past 2.5 hours.
Hurricane Matthew Sends Floodwaters Surging Into CharlestonWater gushed through the streets overnight in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as Hurricane Matthew brought torrential rains and a storm surge to the Palmetto State and Georgia.
5,900 Floridians Remain in SheltersFlorida Gov. Rick Scott said more than 5,900 people were staying in over 70 shelters throughout the Sunshine State as of this afternoon.Shelters are open in the following Florida counties:
- Baker
- Bradford
- Brevard
- Clay
- Columbia
- Duval
- Flagler
- Hillsborough
- Lake
- Leon
- Madison
- Manatee
- Nassau
- Orange
- Osceola
- Putnam
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- Sumter
- Taylor
- Volusia
Hurricane Matthew's US Death Toll Rises to 9At least 9 people in two U.S. states have died as a result of Hurricane Matthew.North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said Saturday that the state recorded three storm-related deaths -- one in Samson County due to hydroplaning and two in Bladen County after a vehicle was submerged in flood water.Meanwhile, 6 people lost their lives in Florida due to the storm.