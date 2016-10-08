Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew
Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.
Matthew Crashes South Carolina Couple's Wedding
Matthew By The NumbersABC News' Matthew Foster, Dom Proto, Devin Villacis and Benjamin Stein crunched the numbers. Their findings:Deaths in the US: 6Florida power outages at this hour: 1,050,457 (10%) remain without powerGeorgia power outages at this hour: 304,186+ without powerSC power outages at this hour: 178,412 without powerTotal shelters open in Florida: 76 // Total population in shelters: 5961Total shelters open in SC: 71 (with 3 FULL)Total shelters open in Georgia: ~40
↵VIDEO: Haiti Suffers the Worst Storm in 50 YearsNearly every home was damaged by Hurricane Matthew and hundreds are dead, with the number still rising.
The Latest Forecast on Hurricane Matthew
- Strong winds and flooding rains are spreading inland across North and South Carolina this morning.
- The winds are now at 75 mph, making Hurricane Matthew a Category 1 storm.
- As of 9 a.m., the storm is 30 miles Southeast of Charleston
- A tornado watch continues for eastern edge of North Carolina, and the northeast of edge of South Carolina.
