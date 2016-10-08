Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew - Live Blogs & Updates - ABCNews

Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew

Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
 
 