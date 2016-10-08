Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew
Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.
Even after the storm passes, the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida will continue to oscillate, according to the city.#HurricaneMatthew update #12: The St. Johns River will continue to oscillate after the storm, potential flooding. https://t.co/vD5NyN39Iv7:14 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Jacksonville is still seeing strong winds from Hurricane Matthew.Still seeing some strong winds in the JAX area this evening. Trees and power lines down. Stay indoors and stay safe! https://t.co/7SDzMi2TTP7:22 PM - 07 Oct 2016
From ABC News' Ben Stein:A fourth storm-related fatality in Florida has been confirmed in Putnam County, located in Central Florida southwest of St. Augustine.A woman died after a tree struck her trailer, which was along Highway 17 near Crescent City, according to county officials.A man who was in the trailer with her escaped with minor injuries, officials said.
After Surviving Sandy, Family Is Now Bracing for Matthew
There’s an unfortunate sense of déjà vu. With powerful Hurricane Matthew tracking up the East Coast, the Williams family of Charleston, SC are somber as they pile onto a bus and head to a shelter in their newly adopted home.
Originally from Long Beach, NY, the family of three spent two to three months hopping from shelters to hotels because their home there was destroyed.
“We’ve been here before and I just don’t want to be negative about it," Tyeshia Williams tells ABC News. "I feel like we can work through this like we did with Sandy,”
Read more from ABC News' JANET WEINSTEIN here.Photo Credit: Janet Weinstein/ABC News
A downed power line is sparking in Pine Grove, Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Downed power lines are wreaking havoc all over the Jacksonville area.Pine Grove - A tree has fallen into power lines and they are sparking. Police are responding. #HurricaneMatthew #jax #jso8:12 PM - 07 Oct 2016
6700 block of Cotton Tail Ln. a tree is down and there is a power line on a house. #JSO responding. #HurricaneMatthew #JAX8:14 PM - 07 Oct 2016
At Caravelle Dr and Le Sabre Rd there is a tree on fire because of downed wire. #HurricaneMatthew #jso #jax #jacksonville8:15 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Surge in Cholera Cases Feared in Haiti in Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew
As the Haitian government and international aid groups work to determine the immediate toll in death and destruction from Hurricane Matthew, health care experts are worried the storm may have given rise to another less obvious threat -- a cholera epidemic.
The Pan American Health Organization said it is preparing for a possible surge in cholera cases in Haiti over the next several months.
"Due to massive flooding and its impact on water and sanitation infrastructure, cholera cases are expected to surge after Hurricane Matthew and through the normal rainy season until the start of 2017," the health organization said in a statement Thursday.
Read more from ABC News' GILLIAN MOHNEY and CATHERINE THORBECKE here.Photo Credit: Logan Abassi/EPA
South Carolina residents who missed Gov. Nikki Haley's latest press conference can watch it below.If you missed Friday evening's #HurricaneMatthew SC update, watch it in full here: https://t.co/EBqwrFmKzo7:59 PM - 07 Oct 2016
More than 220,000 customers are out of power in Northeast Florida, according to the Jacksonville Electric Authority.JEA crews will start assessing the damage and providing estimates on when power will be restored "as soon as it is safe."Power outages are up to 220,000 JEA customers. To report a power outage, please call 665-6000. #HurricaneMatthew #jax #jso #jacksonville8:53 PM - 07 Oct 2016
The Waffle House in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina is closing its doors for the first time since Hurricane Hugo in 1989, according to reporter Daren Stoltzfus for ABC Charleston affiliate WCIV.From ABC News' Ben Stein:Several Waffle House locations between Florida and South Carolina are closed.Mt P #WaffleHouse employee says it's the first time since Hugo they've closed! Doors shut at 8:30 #WaffleHouseIndex… https://t.co/EUIUK3RURY8:53 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Waffle House closing update- 48 coastal restaurants are closed from Palm Bay, FL up to Savannah, GA. Stay safe!! #HurricaneMatthew4:28 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Jacksonville remains under tropical storm conditions, according to Mayor Lenny Curry. Police are asking people to stay off the roads.1. We remain under tropical storm conditions. Stay indoors.8:23 PM - 07 Oct 2016
This is why nobody should be driving. It is dangerous with downed wires and trees. We can't stress this enough. https://t.co/MvtPCZbJkg9:06 PM - 07 Oct 2016
From ABC News' Melissa Griffin:Hurricane Matthew is now somewhat weaker, and it could possibly make landfall along the Georgia-South Carolina border late tonight or early Saturday morning. It will then ride across the South Carolina coast and brush the southern North Carolina coast through Sunday.Photo Credit: ABC News
The St. Johns River is setting record-high water levels in Putnam County, located southwest of St. Augustine.St. Johns River setting record high water levels in Putnam County. https://t.co/D3eOyNR46F https://t.co/Mg70wbKtDM #flwx9:09 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Jacksonville set record rainfall so far for this date with 6.25" breaking old record of 6.14" set in 1996 (TS Josephine). #jaxwx #flwx9:14 PM - 07 Oct 2016
6.25" rainfall so far today in Jacksonville also ranks as the 5th wettest October day on record. #jaxwx #flwx https://t.co/yjTZk9FtwA9:18 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Hurricane Matthew from the International Space StationSpace Station Cameras Document New Views of Hurricane Matthewby NASA via YouTube
Visuals From the Eye of Hurricane MatthewPhoto in the eye of #HurricaneMatthew from the WP-3D Orion #NOAA43. Matthew continues to move north off the GA coast https://t.co/kdh6GdXOsO9:41 PM - 07 Oct 2016
From ABC News' Melissa Griffin:Hurricane Matthew is continuing to cause sustained winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph in the Jacksonville Metropolitan area as it makes its way toward Georgia and South Carolina.Wind gusts of 50 mph were reported in Savannah, Georgia as of 10 p.m.
Animals in Florida Zoo Hunker Down for Hurricane Matthew
A zoo in Florida shared adorable photos showing how its animals are being sheltered as Hurricane Matthew moves up the state's Atlantic Coast.
"Two days of hurricane prep is now over! Every bird and mammal is housed safely indoors, all venomous snakes are double contained (at least), tortoises and wee crocs are in various tubs and the storks are hanging out in the public restrooms! We love our animals and staff. Take care everyone and be careful," the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park wrote in a Facebook post.
Read more from ABC News' CATHERINE THORBECKE here.Photo Credit: Gen Anderson/St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park via AP
ABC News' Eva Pilgrim is currently without power in St. Augustine, Florida.When you're in a hurricane without power and someone gives you a headlight!!! #win #ItsTheLittleThingsby evapilgrim via Instagram
From ABC News' Whitney Lloyd:More than 4,300 flights have been cancelled this week from Wednesday through Saturday., according to FlightAware.A total of 1,941 flights were cancelled Friday alone, and 651 flights are canceled for Saturday.The Coast Guard will be conducting aerial surveys of the damage north of Daytona Beach first thing Saturday morning. Gale force winds are expected in Wilmington, North Carolina within the next 12 hours.The Coast Guard has reopened several ports in South Florida.
Flooding rain and dangerous storm surge remain primary concerns as Hurricane Matthew nears the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.Flooding rain and dangerous storm surge are now our primary concern as #HurricaneMatthew moves north near the GA/SC… https://t.co/ykzV8Xpbyc10:09 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Photo Credit: ABC News
Airbnb Offering Rentals for $0 to Those Affected by Hurricane Matthew
As Hurricane Matthew hits the Florida coast this morning, bringing with it powerful winds strong enough to knock out power for thousands of residents and causing millions of others to evacuate, Airbnb is hoping to come to the aid of those affected by the storm.
The rent-a-room company activated its Disaster Response Program Thursday that allows willing participants to "open their doors to those in need or find emergency accommodations," according to the program's website.
Read more from ABC News' JOI-MARIE MCKENZIE here.Photo Credit: Airbnb
The Latest MapsABC News meteorologist Daniel Manzo just released these maps and has the latest on Hurricane Matthew:"Matthew is moving due north towards the South Carolina Coast," says Manzo. "Storm Surge flooding is occurring in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Matthew currently has winds of 105 MPH and is located 45 miles away south of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The storm is moving north at 12 mph. Matthew remains a Category 2 storm."
The Latest Radar & Satellite Images as Matthew Moves Ashore Hilton Head Island
PHOTO: Yesterday, A Shallow Creek.....Today, A Flooded Mess
Daniel Zeid on TwitterTwitter“it was a shallow Creek noon yesterday #Matthew #HurricaneMatthew #Charleston”
