Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew
Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.
One Florida couple is determined to have their wedding on the beach despite Hurricane Matthew.“We will persevere.," the bride-to-be told ABC News' Eliza Murphy.
Florida Power & Light is cautioning residents to beware of scammers posing as FPL employees.1/2 Please beware of people posing as FPL. Our employees carry a photo ID badge. Our contractors have a badge/can provide a work request #3:34 PM - 07 Oct 2016
2/2 Ask to see it & call us to verify, if you are in doubt. Know that FPL will not come into your home without making arrangements ahead.3:34 PM - 07 Oct 2016
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a downed tree on St. John's Avenue.St. Johns Avenue - #HurricaneMatthew #JAX #JSO #Jacksonville https://t.co/w8BjR5tlIA3:12 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Brevard and Lake Counties are under boil water alerts.BOIL WATER ALERT: A boil water notice has been issued and delivered for the Raintree Subdivision in Grand Island.... https://t.co/aHH99b7idI3:30 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Precautionary Boil Water Notice in Place For Cocoa Water Customers on Barrier Island. #HurricaneMatthew https://t.co/MbObqejkkh2:42 PM - 07 Oct 2016
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a photo a downed power line in Woodland Acres.Galveston Avenue in Woodland Acres. #HurricaneMatthew #JSO #JAX #Jacksonville https://t.co/52bX5NseAQ3:51 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Trees and power lines down at Hare and Lamson in Woodland Acres. #HurricaneMatthew #JAX #JSO https://t.co/NxEinslYvL3:59 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Tornado watch issued for parts of the Georgia and South Carolina coast.JUST IN: #Tornado Watch issued for parts of the GA/SC coast from Savannah to Charleston until midnight ET… https://t.co/qHFlZLfRub3:58 PM - 07 Oct 2016
A third storm-related death has been confirmed in Florida, according to Volusia County Emergency Management.From ABC News' Will Gretsky:Shortly after noon, a woman in her 60s went outside to feed her animals and a tree fell on her and killed her, officials said.The other two deaths were in St. Lucie County.
The St. Augustine and Jacksonville areas have experienced peak winds of up to 68 mph.Peak winds as of 4 pm EDT from #Matthew. DO NOT VENTURE OUTDOORS! https://t.co/6nFozbQmUC4:13 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Flooding spotted in Nassau CountySpot Flooding in FB on Atlantic and Center St: https://t.co/gx55ReW2KB4:18 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Jacksonville is currently feeling the brunt of Hurricane Matthew.Storm surge has caused serious coastal flooding in Jacksonville, FL, with water inundating coastal areas.… https://t.co/322fvoeT2l4:48 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is on his way to Volusia County, where a woman in her 60s was killed by a downed tree. She is the third confirmed fatality in Florida from Hurricane Matthew.This afternoon, I met residents and first responders while surveying #HurricaneMatthew damage in Brevard County. Now en route to Volusia.4:50 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Hurricane Matthew is now a Category 2 storm.Hurricane #Matthew is now a Cat 2, max sustained winds 110 mph; the eye positioned 40 miles east of Jacksonville https://t.co/k1HoOzrk9E4:52 PM - 07 Oct 2016
From ABC News' Melissa Griffin:Hurricane Matthew is no longer a major hurricane, since it has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with max winds of up to 110 mph.The storm is currently moving north at 12 mph and is causing devastation along the Northeast coast of Florida, mainly in the form of catastrophic storm surge.Photo Credit: ABC News
Storm Surge Slams Jacksonville BeachPhoto Credit: Katie Jeffries
Florida Parents Celebrate Birth of Premature Twins During Hurricane Matthew
A Florida couple is celebrating the arrival of twins, a boy and girl, who were born on Thursday as Hurricane Matthew bore down on the Atlantic coast of Florida.
Anthony and Jessica Polster, of Jacksonville, Florida, had planned on riding out the storm in their home near their doctors at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville. But during a routine check-up on Thursday morning, Jessica Polster's doctor said that she was in labor at 35 weeks pregnant and that the babies were on their way, no matter the weather.
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Jacksonville, Florida.⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning continues for Jacksonville FL until 9:15 PM EDT https://t.co/7dyexfAo2N5:21 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Instagram video shows water coming into the Flagler College in historic St. Augustine. The college used to be a hotel and was built by industrialist Henry Flagler.Such a strange sight to see Flagler College taking in so much water. #hurricanematthew #flaglerby calliecheneyceramics 10/7/2016 9:41:00 PM5:41 PM
-
Although Hurricane Matthew is no longer classified as a major hurricane, it is still a dangerous storm with heavy winds.UPDATE: #HurricaneMatthew no longer a 'major' hurricane, but max sustained winds still 110mph(Cat2). Moving N at 12… https://t.co/2PyFgYYlmp5:32 PM - 07 Oct 2016
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a streetlight that swung off the wires and fell onto a major intersection.Drivers should treat intersections with broken street lights as four-way stops.Atlantic Blvd. and Southside Blvd. - #JAX #HurricaneMatthew #Jacksonville #JSO https://t.co/2LpHA3bA8n5:30 PM - 07 Oct 2016
The latest forecast track has Hurricane Matthew heading right towards the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.MORE: The latest forecast track has it heading right towards the GA/SC coast tonight but also continuing a weakenin… https://t.co/UoRQlHCllo5:42 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Photo Credit: ABC News
Hurricane Matthew Flooding Traps Florida ResidentsVideo shows widespread flooding form the hurricane trapping people inside their homes nad businesses in St. Augustine, Florida.Photo Credit: Troy Sears
Florida Power & Light is continuing to make progress in restoring power to South Florida residents.We’re continuing to make progress in S. Fla, & refocusing our resources into the central & northern parts of our se… https://t.co/TtOuugQWDo5:57 PM - 07 Oct 2016
5pm Friday 10/7/16 Storm Surge Map of Hurricane Matthew https://t.co/TXM94u86wN6:03 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the Northeast part of the state is not yet in the clear.I just received a weather briefing from the NHC. The storm is not out of our state yet- it is about 45 miles southeast of Jacksonville6:17 PM - 07 Oct 2016
We have seen hurricane force winds along the coast of over 100 mph.6:20 PM - 07 Oct 2016
6:00pm power outage report. The next report will be at 9:00pm. #HurricaneMatthew https://t.co/kAPig67k3j6:24 PM - 07 Oct 2016
We are seeing impacts right now from St. Augustine to Jacksonville Beach. This will continue throughout the night.6:25 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Flash Flood warning in Nassau County, Florida until 9:45 p.m.⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning continues for Nassau County, FL until 9:45 PM EDT https://t.co/Pjy4oP6bAq6:32 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Dramatic photos show Hurricane Matthew barreling down the Florida coast, leaving 3 dead and 1 million without power… https://t.co/BeDfnHndUA6:36 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/ Getty Images
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Jacksonville, Florida.Damage assessments are happening now in South Florida and Central. They will continue as the storm passes each county.6:38 PM - 07 Oct 2016
NASA Deploys Drone to Gather Data on Hurricane MatthewThe dropsondes' data was relayed to the National Weather Service to aid in storm mapping.Photo Credit: ABC News
Heavy winds tore a crosswalk light off its post in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.Crosswalk light in downtown #JAX. #Jacksonville #JSO #HurricaneMatthew https://t.co/MYLiodheHu6:45 PM - 07 Oct 2016
It's a ghost town in St. Augustine, Florida, which has been among the hardest cities to be hit by the storm in Florida.#hurricanematthew #ghosttown #hungry #flooded #notshitopen #cantgothatway 🌪💨🌊💦by 76brob via Instagram
Fearing Hurricane Matthew, Florida Family Parks Car in Living Room to Protect It
As Hurricane Matthew approached Florida’s coast, bringing with it dangerous winds and flooding, one couple in Miami took matters into their own hands when it came to protecting their car: They put it in their living room.
Adriana and her fiancé, Gary, were bracing for the worst on Thursday, as Miami-Dade County canceled school for the rest of the week and officials urged residents to evacuate. Adriana, a 55-year-old widow who lives in a condo in Miami, planned to ride out the storm with Gary, also a widower, and his teenage daughter in his house further south in the city.
Read more from ABC News' MORGAN WINSOR here.Photo Credit: Adriana Gary and Sofia Andrea
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a video of floodwaters on Julia Street downtown and a photo of a downed tree on Egret Bluff Lane.Julia Street in downtown #Jacksonville is flooded. #JAX #HurricaneMatthew #JSO https://t.co/oCVWuGPLYg6:48 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Egret Bluff Lane in #Jacksonville #HurricaneMatthew #JSO #JAX https://t.co/g0AV86fiu47:01 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Florida currently has 23,000 people in 180 shelters, according to Gov. Rick Scott.We have over 180 shelters open – over 23,000 people are in our shelters now. We will have an updated shelter count at midnight.6:50 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Dog Helps With Hurricane Matthew CleanupZiggy the black Labrador Retriever helped with Hurricane Matthew cleanup, one branch at a time.Photo Credit: Sterling Shortall
Incredible satellite image shows parts of Florida without power as Hurricane Matthew charged up the coast.
📷:… https://t.co/JP9n7mJy6l6:47 PM - 07 Oct 2016
Photo Credit: Space Science and Engineering Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison
