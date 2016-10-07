Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew
Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.
-
-
-
-
-
The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has given the all clear for the entire Bahamas, which was impacted by Hurricane Matthew.Officials said the archipelagic nation experienced extensive flooding, downed power lines and utility poles, fallen trees and scattered debris.
-
ABC News has confirmed more information about the first storm-related death in the U.S. from Hurricane Matthew.A St. Lucie County Fire Department spokeswoman said they received a call at 1:20 a.m. ET this morning that a woman in her late 50s was suffering from cardiac arrest. With wind gusts of 68 mph at the time in the area, emergency crews determined they could not safely respond immediately. The woman died by the time they were able to arrive on scene, the spokeswoman said.
-
This aerial footage shot by Cuban government television showed collapsed houses and uprooted trees, as well as flooded roads and neighborhoods making many towns unreachable by land.
-
In Haiti, where Hurricane Matthew left behind devastation this week, the interior ministry said 271 people have been confirmed dead so far, 186 are wounded and 3 are missing. Almost 62,000 people are currently in shelters, according to Haiti's Civil Protection Agency, which is part of the Haitian Ministry of Interior.Haitian officials said the numbers "will definitely increase."
-
As of 11 a.m. ET, the center of Hurricane Matthew's eye was 35 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, and was moving north-northwest at 12 mph.Tropical storm warnings were extended all the way up to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.
-
-
As Hurricane Matthew barrels up the Atlantic Coast, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump have each offered their support for residents in the areas affected. Here's a look at how hurricanes can impact presidential elections from ABC News' Meridith McGraw.
-
Hurricane Matthew is forecast to bring potentially devastating storm surge today from Cape Canaveral, Florida, all the way to Charleston, South Carolina, according to forecasts. Seven to 11 feet is expected in some parts of Florida."Storm surge is basically water piling up along the shore ahead of, and inside, the hurricane," ABC News meteorologist Ginger Zee said.Here's everything you need to know about Hurricane Matthew's storm surge from ABC News' Catherine Thorbecke.
-
-
-
-
-
Jacksonville has not been hit by a major hurricane in over a century, and if Hurricane Matthew does make direct landfall in the Florida city, "it will be unlike any hurricane in the modern area," according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
-
-
-
More than 4,400 U.S. flights have been cancelled this week due to Hurricane Matthew.For the first time since Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma in 2005, the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida closed, but has now reopened.Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia also made the decision to close on Friday until Sunday morning.
-
As Hurricane Matthew approached Florida’s coast, bringing with it dangerous winds and flooding, one couple in Miami took matters into their own hands when it came to protecting their car: They put it in their living room.
-
To residents in evacuation zones in Georgia and the Carolinas looking at initial reports and thinking, “‘maybe it'll turn and it won't be so bad' – you need to go now,” FEMA administrator Craig Fugate said in an interview today with ABC News' Arlette Saenz.“Many of these areas have not had this level of flooding since, like, the late eighteen hundreds,” Fugate said.And as for residents in Florida who still haven't evacuated, Fugate said it may be "already too late for some."“Just stay where you're at, hold on, because it's just too dangerous to be outside," he told ABC News.Meanwhile, FEMA has “thousands” of personnel ready to deploy if needed, according to Fugate.
-
-
-
-
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal urged residents who have evacuated their homes not to risk their lives by going back too soon.“There comes a point where we cannot jeopardize the lives of our first responders any further," Deal said at a news conference this afternoon.The governor has deployed 1,000 National Guard troops in the state as it braces for Hurricane Matthew. Four hospitals have already been evacuated and some 9,000 people are currently in shelters, Deal said.
-
Florida residents who put off voter registration until the final few days may be unable to do so now in the presidential battleground state because of Hurricane Matthew.
Gov. Rick Scott emphasized today that Florida won’t move back its Oct. 11 registration deadline in spite of the hurricane that is wreaking havoc along the state's eastern coast, ABC News' Meghan Keneally reports.
-
A wave generated from Hurricane Matthew covered a Florida man's driveway and slammed into the sliding glass doors in Lake Mary, Florida home.
-
-
Video from the International Medical Corps shows the devastation in the very hard-hit city of Les Cayes, Haiti, after Hurricane Matthew.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
As Hurricane Matthew continues to churn just off the coast of Florida, nearly all hospitals throughout the state remain open and ready to help those injured or sick during the storm, according to authorities.While injuries such as lacerations, blunt-force trauma and concussions might be expected during a hurricane, ABC News' Gillian Mohney reports that these big storms can also increase the risk for a host of health conditions that may not be so obvious, such as heart attacks, carbon monoxide poisoning and skin infections.
-
-
A second storm-related death from Hurricane Matthew in the U.S. has been recorded in St. Lucie County, Florida.Due to dangerously strong winds, the St. Lucie County Fire District said emergency vehicles were unable to respond to a call this morning at 3:26 a.m. ET about an 82-year-old man who was unconscious and having difficulty breathing.Once it was deemed safe for them to travel, first responders were told the patient had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. St. Lucie County Fire District said it was later informed that that individual had died.Earlier today, St. Lucie County emergency crews were unable to immediately respond to a 1:20 a.m. ET call about a 58-year-old woman suffering from cardiac arrest. She died by the time they were able to get to the scene, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.
-
-
-
-
↵A zoo in Florida shared photos showing how its animals are being sheltered as Hurricane Matthew moves up the state's Atlantic Coast, ABC News' Catherine Thorbecke reports.
-
-