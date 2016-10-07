Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew
Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.
Current Florida Power OutagesABC News' Brendan Rand crunched the numbers, and as of 2:45 a.m. ET, here's the # of power outages in Florida:Florida Power & Electric: 213,010 customers without powerDuke Energy: 10,222 affected customersTampa Electric: 85 customers without powerGulf Power: 65 affected customersGainesville Regional Utilities: 609 affected customersJEA: 158 affected customersLakeland Electric: 8 total outagesOrlando Utilities Commission: 268 customers outCity of Tallahassee Electric Utility: 1,131 customers affectedTOTAL CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER: 225,556
WOOF! Pet Owners Urged to Keep Animals SafeAnimal activists, shelters and local authorities are urging pet owners to keep their animals safe from the wrath of Hurricane Matthew, which is slamming the Southeast U.S. with powerful winds, storm surges and flooding.
Gov. Scott warns that "if the National Weather Service issues an "Extreme Wind Warning" move to an interior room, stay away from windows, and stay indoors."An Extreme Wind Warning have been issued for both Port Canaveral and Cape Canaveral.A Port Canaveral wind tower recorded a 100 mph gust of wind, according to ABC News' Ginger Zee.
THE LATEST as of 6:30 a.m. ET
EXTREME WIND WARNING ISSUED FOR CAPE CANAVERAL AS CAT. 3 HURRICANE MATTHEW COMES CLOSE TO FLORIDA SHORE
Hurricane Matthew is currently 25 miles east of Cape Canaveral, and as of 6 a.m. the western edge of the eye wall is touching land and the edge of the eye is not off the coast anymore.
HURRICANE MATTHEW STARTING TO SHOW SOME WEAKENING
Hurricane Hunters found winds in the eye of the storm only 100 to 110mph.
WHERE IS HURRICANE MATTHEW GOING NEXT?
Hurricane Matthew will continue to move along near the coast of Florida throughout today, bringing tremendous storm surges, flash flooding and wind gusts possibly over 100mph. Late tonight and into Saturday, Matthew will begin to make its way up the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY
Gov. McCrory of North Carolina has declared a state of emergency all North Carolina counties. Surf City and Brunswick County are currently under a voluntary evacuation, while Ocracoke Island is under a mandatory evacuation for visitors. UNC Wilmington will totally evacuate
Very turbulent flight today into the eye of powerful Cat 4 #HurricaneMatthew on WP-3D Orion #NOAA43. Credit: CAPT Tim Gallagher/NOAA pic.twitter.com/8VJpKzs3mn— NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) October 7, 2016
No deaths have been recorded so far in the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. There have been no reports of injuries either, according to the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency. Officials are still assessing the damage.The powerful storm crossed the sprawling archipelago on Thursday on its path toward the U.S.
