Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew
Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.
A canal in Palm Coast, Florida appears dangerously close to overflowing ahead of Hurricane Matthew.#MatthewOnFOX canal in palm coast!! https://t.co/yCVA8NabLN4:09 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Tour the Emergency Operations Center in Georgetown, South Carolina
Local authorities from various emergency response organizations have opened up an operations center in Georgetown, South Carolina, as Gov. Nikki Haley called for the evacuation of the town's residents.
"We are watchful," said Georgetown Country public information officer Jackie Broach. "We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best."
Read more from ABC News' Janet Weinstein here.Photo Credit: Janet Weinstein/ABC News
3.1 million people under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders in FL, SC and GA due to Hurricane Matthew.… https://t.co/M75RASQPnP6:42 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Heading to a safe location now. Thanks for joining us on our special edition of @ABCWorldNews Tonight w/ @DavidMuir. See you on @Nightline.7:16 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Florida Gov. Rick Scott reminds residents to stay safe during the storm.I spent the past four days traveling Florida’s east coast urging people to prepare and get ready for #HurricaneMatthew7:15 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Again, our #1 priority is to protect life. That is what our state is focused on right now.7:21 PM - 06 Oct 2016
We can rebuild homes. We can rebuild businesses. We cannot rebuild your life. #HurricaneMatthew7:25 PM - 06 Oct 2016
JUST IN: Death toll rises to 264 in Haiti as a result of Hurricane Matthew, government says.… https://t.co/MEKMdWOMpi7:41 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Hurricane Matthew pulls water from Biscayne bay toward Miami beach Thursday evening.MIAMI, 6:53pm: the storm still pulling water from the Biscayne Bay towards Miami Beach 🌪💦 #hurricane #matthew #hurricanematthew #storm #stormpullingwater #southflorida #miami #miamidade #miamibeach #summertimes #summer #miamirealestatemagazine #brazilusamiami #BrazilUSA #realestatemiami #realestate #magazine #USA #newedition #brazilusamiamirealestateby brazilusa.realestate via Instagram
Video shows heavy traffic on I-95 as residents evacuate in Georgia.Traffic on 95 North backed up all the way down the Ga coast. But if you're headed to help a friend South and @moon_taxi is on @sxmjamon ... it's not that bad. 🙃 #hurricanematthew #georgia #CEMA #weather #weatherchannel #jamon #friendsby courtlea4 via Instagram
Cat 4 #HurricaneMatthew is _~75 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL. Max sustained winds 130 mph, moving NW at 13 mph https://t.co/Gjr0l0q8vC8:01 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Passengers at Orlando's International Airport wait in the Southwest Airlines terminal in a last-ditch effort to escape Hurricane Matthew.One end of Southwest Airlines terminal packed with last minute passengers waiting to get out. The other end is empty and boarded up for Hurricane Matthew.by greggjamie via Instagram
Made it. See you on @Nightline tonight and @GMA tomorrow. https://t.co/bLc0Y9RHaU7:30 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Bridges Close in Vero Beach, FloridaAll three bridges to the barrier island in Indian River County were closed as of 9 a.m., according to the county's emergency services department.It is no longer safe to travel over the bridges due to Hurricane Matthew approaching the area.
As damage to homes is expected, Habitat for Humanity is gearing up:Our thoughts & prayers are with those affected by #HurricaneMatthew The HFHI will be assessing damage to shelter over the coming days9:03 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Jacksonville, Florida, pet owners are being urged not to drop off their pooches and other animals at the Animal Care and Protective Services.DON'T DROP PETS AT ACPS. There is room at pet friendly shelters. Currently 50 open kennels @ Chimney Lakes Elementa… https://t.co/dRUCty76HN10:15 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Possible funnel clouds spotted in Palm Beach County, according to National Weather Service:1022PM: Strong storms inland Palm Beach near Pahokee- possible funnel clouds and gusty winds #flwx10:23 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Matthew is only 70 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.Hurricane #Matthew is located 70 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL moving northwest at 13 MPH. It has sustained winds of 130 MPH.10:24 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Florida residents, ABC News' Rob Marciano has important message for you:#WestPalm to #VeroBeach about to get a long stretch of nasty rain/wind as #Matthew encroaches https://t.co/GuD1W3HMVZ10:38 PM - 06 Oct 2016
ABC News' Eva Pilgrim shot a video...see below...Be careful, Eva!Flooding already in St Augustine area. Mandatory evacuation in place. Deputies warning residents they aren't going… https://t.co/Ww0kJEpo3k10:34 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Looks like the National Hurricane Center website is a busy place tonight...Thanks for the update, Rob!NHC site seems to be down... lotta clickin going on with the 11pm track shift11:07 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Latest NHC track has shifted east and keeps #Matthew offshore - this forecast holding up would be big. gfx @DanManWX https://t.co/FsB5YMPVdS11:16 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Here's the latest on the # of cancelled flights:As of Thursday evening, 3,862 flights had been cancelled between Wednesday and
Saturday, according to FlightAware.com.The four-day breakdown so far is:
Wednesday (125 flights), Thursday (1,548), Friday (1,729), and Saturday (460).
-
PALM BEACH COUNTY EXPECTING WIND GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH, ACCORDING TO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:1117PM: Palm Beach County: Rainband moving through will produce wind gusts to 55mph now through the next hour or so #flwx11:18 PM - 06 Oct 2016
10/6 11PM Hurricane Matthew Update: Tropical Storm Force Conditions Possible with Squalls Through The Night. https://t.co/qW79t6aKg711:01 PM - 06 Oct 2016
From ABC News' Daniel Manzo:11:45PM - Hurricane Matthew's eye is lurking approx 50 miles offshore of FL. @Ginger_Zee @RobMarciano @Wx_Max… https://t.co/DYStNw3S1v11:48 PM - 06 Oct 2016
The folks in Georgia are also on alert:#HurricaneMatthew is 430 miles S/SE of SAV & moving at 13 MPH with wind speeds of 140 MPH. Chatham County is under a Hurricane Warning11:50 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Some Coastal Residents Staying Put as Hurricane Matthew Heads Towards USby David Caplan
As deadly Hurricane Matthew turns toward Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, many coastal residents in the south are boarding up their windows, leaving their homes and heading to the highways, following official orders to evacuate.
But others are trying their luck and staying put.
LATEST: https://t.co/RquQMrKqZv
-Hurricane #Matthew maximum sustained winds at 130 mph
-60 miles E of Fort Pierce,… https://t.co/UiLggfwsYM12:04 AM - 07 Oct 2016
A look at Orlando as we prepare for #HurricaneMatthew. Operations here & other stations closed tomorrow. Latest:… https://t.co/Nso1pknP7b10:43 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Florida governor Rick Scott at a press conference on Oct. 6, 2016.by David Caplan
WATCH:
Intense Winds Blowing on Florida CoastThe strong winds were captured on video by law enforcement on the Jensen Beach Causeway.by David Caplan
From ABC News meteorologist Daniel Manzo:Wind gusts are on the Increase as Matthew Is Nearing the Shoreline @Ginger_Zee @RobMarciano @Wx_Max @danpeckwx… https://t.co/isnIoiWeyG12:33 AM - 07 Oct 2016
PHOTO: Mother Seeks Refuge With Son in Florida ShelterIvonne Morales comforts her sleeping baby, 9-month-old Bruno Ponce, while at the Red Cross shelter at the Samuel S. Gaines Academy building in Fort Pierce Fla., Oct. 6, 2016. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)by David Caplan