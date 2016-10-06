Live Updates: The Latest on Hurricane Matthew
Millions of residents in the southeast U.S. remain under evacuation orders as the western eye wall of Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida's coast on Friday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has warned people in evacuation zones that "this storm could kill you." The weather system, which was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Here is the latest as the storm barrels through Northeast Florida and heads toward Georgia and South Carolina.
-
JUST IN: Hurricane Matthew strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida. Winds are now 140 MPH. https://t.co/RosMCldUIx11:04 AM - 06 Oct 2016
-
Hurricane Matthew Upgraded to Category 4, as Millions Warned That 'This Storm Will Kill You'Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned residents in evacuation zones that "this storm will kill you."The storm could be the strongest to hit the U.S. in more than a decade, according to meteorologists.
-
#HurricaneMatthew now a Category 4, which means winds of 131-155 mph and storm surge about 13-18 feet above normal. https://t.co/VD8BHmjK4U12:37 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
Some Coastal Residents Staying Put as Hurricane Matthew Heads Toward Southeast US
As deadly Hurricane Matthew tears through the Caribbean and turns toward Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, many coastal residents in the south are boarding up their windows, leaving their homes and heading to the highways, following official orders to evacuate.
But others are tempting their luck and staying put.
Joy Clements, a bartender at a cafe on Tybee Island, a coastal town near Savannah, Georgia, told ABC News this morning that she's not evacuating.
"It just doesn't seem necessary to leave," she said.
-
-
#Matthew 's eye showing up on radar(usually you see image from satellite until it gets closer to land), moving NW https://t.co/5t3SGX6eTs1:26 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
JUST IN: Death toll rises to 108 in Haiti as a result of Hurricane Matthew, Haitian Ministry of Interior says.… https://t.co/Bl4LyBWGs21:09 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
-
A photo posted to Instagram shows troops from the National Guard arriving in West Palm Beach Thursday morning.So I heard we're going to have a direct hit with #hurricanematthew .... this is so serious! If you need to take shelter do so now! I will pray for us all!by naysimone718 via Instagram
-
President Obama declares an emergency exists in Florida, orders federal aid to supplement local response efforts. https://t.co/VD8BHm28Gk1:48 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights Ahead of Hurricane Matthew
As Hurricane Matthew bears down on the southeastern U.S., residents of coastal communities in the south are not the only ones preparing their next move.
Airlines and airports are working around the clock to weather the storm and ensure a quick restoration of schedules. In an extremely rare move, one airport has decided to close.
More than 2,700 flights have been canceled between Wednesday and Friday as of Thursday morning, according to FlightAware.com -- including more than 1,500 flights today and 1,200 tomorrow.
Read more from ABC News' JEFFREY COOK here.Photo Credit: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
-
Miami residents experienced heavy winds and rain Thursday, ahead of Hurricane Matthew's expected landfall in West Palm Beach on Friday morning.It's not even here yet! #ughmatthew go away!! #hurricane 🌧🌧🌧⛈🌀 #staysafeallby denamcmiami via Instagram
-
Walt Disney World Theme Parks to Close Ahead of Hurricane Matthew
Florida's Walt Disney World will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and remain closed through Friday, Oct. 7. in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, according to theme park officials.
The Category 4 hurricane is predicted to make landfall in Florida around 2 a.m. Friday. The storm could strengthen to a Category 5 hurricane before that, ABC News meteorologist Max Golembo warned.
Read more from ABC News' GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN here.Walt Disney World theme parks in Florida will all be closed today by 5 PM through Friday due to Hurricane Matthew:… https://t.co/xubQblEhAk1:16 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
LATEST ON #MATTHEW: (2pm ET) sustained winds remain at 140mph(Cat4). Matthew is moving to NW at 14, currently 125 m… https://t.co/ZsGwpv2p5Z2:05 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
How Florida Is Preparing for Hurricane Matthew Ahead of Expected Landfall
Floridians are bracing for what meteorologists say could be the strongest storm to hit the United States in more than a decade. After pummeling the Caribbean and the Bahamas, Hurricane Matthew is expected to make landfall in West Palm Beach, Florida, early Friday morning.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm has been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, packing 140 mph winds. Hurricane Matthew could strengthen to a Category 5 before making landfall in Florida, ABC News meteorologist Max Golembo warned.
Read more from ABC News' MORGAN WINSOR here.All that was left at the Wa-Mart supermarket in Kissimmee, Florida was a loaf of bread. Photo Credit: Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images
-
-
A resident in Juno, Beach Florida took video of someone kite surfing in the dangerous waves.Wind really picking up on Juno Beach and still a kite surfer is in the water. Beaches closed, stay home!! https://t.co/NqInv8gNog2:14 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
Ginger Zee Explains the Science Behind Storm Surges During HurricanesPhoto Credit: ABC News.@Ginger_Zee explains the science behind storm surge, the greatest threat to life and property in a hurricane.… https://t.co/YlNTrqaY9T1:56 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
More than 100 people in the Caribbean are dead as Floridians brace for the storm.More than 100 Dead in Haiti from Hurricane Matthew, devastation still revealing itself via @ABC… https://t.co/JXStaCfagj3:04 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Emergency alerts going off here in Florida - strong wording and should be! #HurricaneMatthew https://t.co/xPtI6XUDhe2:59 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
-
The state of Florida only has enough gas for its citizens for eight days, said Gov. Rick Scott."Take only what you need," Scott said.
-
Video Shows Hurricane Matthew Blowing Roof of House in BahamasPhoto Credit: ABC NewsWatch the video here.
-
Roadways in Boynton Beach, Florida Are Already Flooded
Click to view Facebook VideoBoynton Beach Police D...via Facebook at 3:33 PM
-
Hurricane Matthew May Strengthen Before Hitting the US, Forecasts Predict
The latest forecast models predict that Hurricane Matthew, which ripped through the Caribbean, leaving a trail of devastation, will grow even stronger as it heads for the U.S.
The storm could strengthen to a Category 5 hurricane before making landfall in Florida, ABC News meteorologist Max Golembo warned.
Warm waters off of the Florida coast, little atmospheric shear and no interaction with landmass provide the ideal conditions for the storm to become more powerful as it approaches the U.S., according to Golembo.
Read more from ABC News' CATHERINE THORBECKE and MAX GOLEMBO here.Photo Credit: ABC News
-
Heavy Winds, Strong Waves Can Be Seen in Vero Beach, Florida@weatherchannel - Vero Beach awaiting #Matthew #HurricaneMatthew https://t.co/qmnhNA6NmS3:32 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
From ABC News' Darren Reynolds:Florida grapefruit growers are bracing for Hurricane Matthew. Florida's east coast is "grapefruit country," according to Florida Department of Citrus Executive Director Shannon Shepp."Hurricane Matthew is a threat to very significant assets in the industry, especially as we are on the cusp of entering our harvest season," Shepp said.
-
Authorities Tell Residents in Ormond Beach, Florida Over Loudspeakers to Evacuate#warning #evacuation #during #hurricanematthew #obfd #bridges #closed #6pm #florida #volusiacountyby sviberr via Instagram
-
How to Safely Evacuate Before Hurricane Matthew Hits US
As Hurricane Matthew barrels toward Florida, hundreds of thousands of residents are packing up their bags and fleeing the coast lines.
While many Americans who live in Florida and its neighboring states may be familiar with hurricane season, safety guidelines are regularly updated with regard to evacuation procedures. Take a look at the following list on the best ways to protect yourself -- and your belongings -- before Hurricane Matthew finally rolls in.
Read more from ABC News' BECKY PERLOW here.Local residents take shelter at Pedro Menedez High School in St. Augustine, Florida. Photo Credit: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
-
Surfers Brave the Waves at Miami Beach Ahead of Hurricane MatthewTook a quick stroll on the beach and was laced with #surfers #beachday #hurricanematthew #besafe… https://t.co/Qe6QkiT9X72:17 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
How You Can Protect your Home Ahead of Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, blamed for more than 100 deaths in the Caribbean, appears to be taking aim at the Southern U.S. coast, with a potential landfall early Friday morning in Florida and deteriorating conditions expected before then.
Government officials and forecasters have issued dire statements about the Category 4 hurricane, saying that "this storm will kill you" and warning of extreme winds and flooding that could leave areas uninhabitable for weeks. Evacuations have been ordered for nearly 2 million, the largest storm evacuation since Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast in 2012.
"Residents and visitors should take evacuation orders seriously and heed the directions of state, local and tribal officials," said Craig Fugate, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in a statement. "This is a major hurricane that has the potential to cause significant harm to life and property."
Read more by ABC News' Margaret Chadbourn here.Photo Credit: Will Dickey/The Florida Times-union via AP
-
All aircraft from the Embry Riddle flight school in Daytona were moved to Auburn, Alabama in a mass evacuation.From ABC News' Erin Dooley:@JohnMoralesNBC6 Mass evacuation of Embry Riddle flight school in process https://t.co/8kyUeS8OH48:03 AM - 06 Oct 2016
-
-
The Waffle House Index: All Florida Restaurants on I-95 Between Titusville and Fort Piece Are ClosedAll Waffle House restaurants on 1-95 between Titusville, FL and Fort Pierce, FL are closed. Stay safe Waffle Nation! #HurricaneMatthew3:55 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
-
From ABC News' Julia Jacobo:A pet-friendly shelter in Broward County, Florida had admitted about 17 cats, 30 dogs and two birds as of Thursday afternoon.The pets are being stored in the gym of the Millennium Middle School in Tamarac, while their owners will stay in the cafeteria. Pets are not permitted to sleep in the cafeteria, but owners are able to make appointments to feed and walk their animals.A volunteer takes care of pets in a makeshift shelter at Timberlin Creek Elementary School in St. Augustine, Florida. Photo Credit: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
-
Cat 4 #HurricaneMatthew is ~100 miles ESE of West Palm Beach, FL; Max sustained winds 140 mph, moving NW at 13 mph https://t.co/PJ6MIHSJiY4:55 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
How Florida Hospitals are Preparing for Hurricane Matthew
Hospitals up and down Florida's Atlantic coast are getting ready for a direct hit from Hurricane Matthew by implementing emergency measures and, in some cases, evacuating patients.
At least two hospitals in Jacksonville, Florida, have evacuated patients, according to a hospital spokeswoman.Baptist Nassau Hospital and Baptist Beaches Hospital in Jacksonville finished evacuating patients to nearby hospitals this morning.
Cindy Hamilton, a spokeswoman for Baptist Health System, said three Baptist hospitals would remain open, including a children's hospital and three free-standing emergency rooms, to deal with people injured during the storm. Members of the hospital's Planned Emergency Response Team, including doctors and other medical staff, have volunteered to treat patients both during the storm and immediately after.
Read more from ABC News' GILLIAN MOHNEY here.Photo Credit: Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP
-
Follow ABC News Correspondents on the Ground for the Latest on Hurricane Matthew· Gio Benitez in West Palm Beach, Florida: @GioBenitez
· Ginger Zee in Melbourne, Florida: @Ginger_Zee
· David Muir in Orlando, Florida: @DavidMuir
· Eva Pilgrim in Jacksonville, Florida: @EvaPilgrim
· Steve Osunsami in Savannah, Georgia: @SteveOsunsami
· Rob Marciano in Charleston, South Carolina: @RobMarciano· Janet Weinstein in Charleston, South Carolina: @Janet_WeinsteinHurricane Warning now extending to include #Charleston - Latest forecast track with intensities here: https://t.co/Dc5pO5R7Fc5:11 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
LATEST ON #MATTHEW: (5pm ET) Sustained winds remain at 140mph, moving NW at 13, about 100 miles ESE of West Palm Be… https://t.co/errKeCzP3L5:20 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
Video Posted to Instagram Shows Heavy Downpours at the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation#hurricanematthewby mdbillie via Instagram
-
Hurricane Matthew Slightly Weakening as it Heads Closer Toward Georgia/South Carolina CoastLATEST ON MATTHEW: (5pm ET) Sustained winds remain at 140mph, moving NW at 13, about 100 miles ESE of West Palm Bea… https://t.co/dXM5ukeGwy5:45 PM - 06 Oct 2016
MORE: Latest forecast track has some changes. Matthew taking aim on east coast of FL and heads towards, closer to G… https://t.co/RoSHM1vU7f5:47 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Powerful, destructive winds remain a major concern, but there will also be significant impacts from storm surge, bi… https://t.co/M2O1chBvSn5:51 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
From ABC News' Erin Dooley:FEMA's storm preparations include 444,000 liters of water, 513,000 meals, and thousands of cots and blankets at shelters in Albany, Georgia, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.The agency has also deployed teams to emergency operation centers in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to assist state and local officials.
-
Wow!! The storm is trending further north!! Jacksonville watch out!! https://t.co/ok7GkTwhmR5:59 PM - 06 Oct 2016
Catastrophic coastal damage expected. Deadly storm surge along the St. Johns River. https://t.co/5XqFF1dDs9 #Matthew #flwx #gawx #jaxwx2:58 PM - 06 Oct 2016
-
-
Sandbags are seen in front of a business in Georgetown, South Carolina. Photo Credit: Chris Keane/ReutersPresident Obama Signs Emergency Declaration in South CarolinaThe president declared a state of emergency in South Carolina Thursday afternoon after of Hurricane Matthew, allowing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts there.