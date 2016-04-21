Hillary Clinton on 'Good Morning America'
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joins 'Good Morning America' for a town hall Thursday morning. The former New York senator will answer questions from ABC's George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, as well as take questions from the audience of voters in the 'GMA' studio.
-
It's Clinton Time - preparations are underway for @GMA's #HillaryOnGMA Town Hall starting at 8am ET http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgjD2PYWYAADfUN.jpgby Adriana Pratt via twitter 4/21/2016 11:49:31 AM
-
These folks are all set for the #HillaryOnGMA town hall! They're watching from Broadway Diner in #Baltimore http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgkCdNNU8AESCAH.jpgby MKhan47 via twitter 4/21/2016 11:49:54 AM
-
Hillary Clinton joins 'Good Morning America' two days after winning the New York Democratic primary. The Democratic presidential contender will be taking questions from ABC's GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS and ROBIN ROBERTS, as well as questions from the audience.
While the town hall kicks off in Times Square, ABC is also hosting watch parties in two other states that vote in next week’s primaries.
ABC’s CECILIA VEGA is live at Honey’s Sit and Eat diner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and at the Broadway Diner in Baltimore, Maryland. Another ABC watch party will be at Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, New Jersey.
Pennsylvania and Maryland hold their primaries on April 26. New Jersey votes on June 7.@TickTock diner 4 #HillaryonGMA town hall meeting watch party starts at 8 Go @HillaryClinton https://t.co/N79nLvXAhK6:17 AM - 21 Apr 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Hey @HillaryClinton is here this morning! She is getting ready for our @GMA Town Hall. #HillaryOnGMA http://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/CgkJrpHVEAElegk.jpgby Good Morning America via twitter 4/21/2016 12:04:41 PM
-
"I'm not going to be responding to all the crazy stuff he says," Clinton says of Trump's "crooked Hillary" attack #HillaryOnGMAby Veronica Strac via twitter 4/21/2016 12:15:23 PM
-
Hillary Clinton said she would never tell anyone to drop out of the race -- including her Democratic contender Sen. Bernie Sanders."I would never tell anybody what to do. That has to be a very personal decision," Clinton said.Her campaign has said Sen. Sanders is on a destructive path."We have to come together as a country. And obviously primary campaigns, general election campaigns, there's going to be a lot of contrasts drawn," Clinton said. "People are going to fight hard to get the votes to win."
-
This #HillaryOnGMA watch party listening in to the Democratic presidential front runner on @GMA from #Baltimore http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgkM_qIW4AA2XYt.jpgby MKhan47 via twitter 4/21/2016 12:19:56 PM
-
Hillary Clinton was asked if she would release the transcripts of her paid speeches to Wall Street."That's a good question, it's a very fair question. And let me answer it this way...," Clinton started out."I have released 33 years of tax returns and you can go to my website and see the last eight years of my tax returns," Clinton said.She went on to argue that it's a "new request" to release transcripts of speeches, and that she'll release her transcripts once every candidate agrees to release their tax returns."When everybody agrees to do that, I will, as well because I think it's important we all abide by the same standards. So let's do the tax return standard first because that's been around for a really long time."
-
When asked by Congressman Brendan Boyle, the youngest member of the United States House of Representatives, why young voters should vote for Clinton over Bernie Sanders, Clinton admitted it’s “terrific” young voters are getting involved.
“I think it’s terrific that so many young people are part of this process,” Clinton told Boyle, 39. “I’m glad so many young people are supporting Bernie Sanders.”
Rep. Boyle has yet to endorse a candidate in the primary, ABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ notes.
-
WATCH LIVE: Hillary Clinton answers question LIVE in commercial break!
Click to view Facebook Video
-
Answering questions during the commercial break, Clinton said "winning in New York was very personal and special to me."She also admitted that it's been "a long time" since she has had a home cooked meal, ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI notes."I do a lot of eating in airplanes and cars," Clinton said..@HillaryClinton says winning in New York was very personal for her https://t.co/G2bfLlFHf4 #HillaryOnGMA https://t.co/XZ9Sd4GeN48:30 AM - 21 Apr 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Fresh off her win in Tuesday’s New York primary, Hillary Clinton is holding on to a strong lead in Maryland, ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ reports.
In a NBC/Marist poll released April 13, Clinton is leading rival Bernie Sanders by nearly 18 points, 58-36.
People of the Old Line State will head to the polls on April 26.
-
Clinton's greatest political regret? "Voting to give President Bush authority in Iraq" #HillaryOnGMAby Veronica Strac via twitter 4/21/2016 12:35:24 PM
-
The former secretary of state addressed a voter affected by the 1994 crime bill clarifying she’s not the only Democratic presidential candidate who “supported” the controversial bill.
“We [Bernie Sanders] both supported the 1994 Crime bill,” Clinton said referring to her and Bernie Sanders, about the crime bill passed by then-President Bill Clinton, with multiple initiatives to fight crime.
Clinton went on to say she is “committed” to resolving the wrong-doings of the bill, reports ABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ.
-
"I have said I want to move marijuana off of Schedule 1...I want to know what the evidence is." - Clinton on weed #HillaryOnGMA #FourTwentyby Michael Conte via twitter 4/21/2016 12:38:44 PM
-
.@hillaryclinton on @gma town hall on the pay gap: "This is not just a women's issue, this is a family issue." #HillaryonGMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 4/21/2016 12:39:13 PM
-
"It's 2016 and we're still facing the reality that women are not paid equally to men," Clinton said. "And this is not just a woman's issue. This is a family issue and an economic issue."Clinton also argued it's hard to enforce equal pay and that Congress should pass the Paycheck Fairness Act."I was at a town hall and I called on a young girl and she stood up and she said, 'If you're the girl president, will you get paid the same as the boy president?'" Clinton recalled."And you know I literally had to stop for a minute and I think that's one job where you know what the pay is. I think so," Clinton said.
-
Hillary Clinton told registered Democrat, Kim Klayman, from Philadelphia, whose brother does not trust the Democratic frontrunner, people “count” on her.
“To anyone who has that concern,” Clinton insisted, “people really count on me and I do my best to deliver to them.”
The former secretary of state admitted sometimes it’s “difficult to navigate” in the world of politics, but she works “really hard," ABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ reports.
“For whatever reason I do attract attacks,” Clinton joked. But told Klayman she and her brother should view her candidacy like, “a giant job interview.”
“I just think the best way for me to answer that is to keep doing what I’m doing. Hopefully win over your younger brother”
-
Hillary Clinton on SNL impressions: “I’m not gonna pick favorites because they’re all terrific.” #HillaryOnGMAby Paola Chavez via twitter 4/21/2016 12:47:23 PM
-
"I probably laugh as much as anybody because there's always a little truth in it, I hate to confess," Clinton on SNL impressions of herby Veronica Strac via twitter 4/21/2016 12:47:28 PM
-
.@HillaryClinton says Val may be back on SNL. #HillaryOnGMAby Nicki Rossoll via twitter 4/21/2016 12:50:20 PM
-
Hillary Clinton's first appearance on "Good Morning America" in 1988. Credit: ABC News
In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Hillary Clinton was given a chance to watch an interview on “Good Morning America,” from 1988.
Clinton joked about her hair style before admitting she’s always “believed” in fighting for others.
“I want to break down all the barriers that stand in the way of people getting ahead,” Clinton said after talking about her mother’s role in her life.
“She was absolutely a living example, not being bitter, being resilience.”
-
Clinton was asked what is her husband, former president Bill Clinton's most annoying habit."Oh, my gosh, where do we start? How long do we have?" Clinton said with a smile."Okay if you don't tell anybody. No matter how tired he is he always feels like he has to read before he falls asleep. So he used to have the light on..." Clinton said. "He always falls asleep so that means I have to get up, go around and turn the light off on the other side of the bed."
-
-
That's a wrap on our "Good Morning America" town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton! Thanks for joining us. Catch the highlights below and on Twitter at #HillaryonGMA. http://abcn.ws/1Nme7LN