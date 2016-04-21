Hillary Clinton was asked if she would release the transcripts of her paid speeches to Wall Street.





"That's a good question, it's a very fair question. And let me answer it this way. . . ," Clinton started out.





"I have released 33 years of tax returns and you can go to my website and see the last eight years of my tax returns," Clinton said.







She went on to argue that it's a "new request" to release transcripts of speeches, and that she'll release her transcripts once every candidate agrees to release their tax returns.



