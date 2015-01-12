George Clooney accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award: "For the record, if you are in this room, you've caught the brass ring. You get to do what you always dreamed to do and get celebrated for it and that ain't losing," he said. "I've had a pretty good year myself and I'm not just referring to the fabulous reviews for 'The Monuments Men.' ... It's a humbling thing when you find someone to love. It's even better if you've been waiting your whole life and when your whole life is 53 years. Amal, whatever alchemy it is that brought us together I couldn't be more proud to be your husband."