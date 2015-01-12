And the winner is ... "The Affair"
"He has never been anything but real" Julianna Margulies about George Clooney
George Clooney accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award: "For the record, if you are in this room, you've caught the brass ring. You get to do what you always dreamed to do and get celebrated for it and that ain't losing," he said. "I've had a pretty good year myself and I'm not just referring to the fabulous reviews for 'The Monuments Men.' ... It's a humbling thing when you find someone to love. It's even better if you've been waiting your whole life and when your whole life is 53 years. Amal, whatever alchemy it is that brought us together I couldn't be more proud to be your husband."
Best Director
Wes Anderson, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
Ava Duvernay, "Selma"
David Fincher, "Gone Girl"
Alejandro González Iñárritu, "Birdman"
Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"
The winner is... Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Claire Danes, "Homeland"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"
Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"
Ruth Wilson, "The Affair"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
The winner is... Ruth Wilson, "The Affair"
And the winner is ... Michael Keaton
And the winner is ... The Grand Budapest
Best Drama
"Boyhood"
"Foxcatcher"
"The Imitation Game"
"Selma"
"The Theory of Everything"
And the winner is ... "Boyhood"