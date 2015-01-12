Golden Globes 2015 -- LIVE UPDATES
The 72nd Golden Globe Awards take place Sunday at 8 p.m. and there's a lot to be excited for.First and foremost, you have Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returning as hosts after a banner 2014 show. Last year, the room was in stitches and the two comedic geniuses poked fun at everyone in the room, namely George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio. They might have a few things to say about Clooney's wedding, since they joked about him never settling down last year. As for DiCaprio, we can't even repeat what they said, so you'll just have to watch.
- Lena Dunham, "Girls"
- Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
- Gena Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
- Taylor Schilling, "Orange Is the New Black"
Best Actress in a TV Comedy
Best TV Comedy or Musical
- "Girls"
- "Jane the Virgin"
- "Orange Is the New Black"
- "Silicon Valley"
- "Transparent"
Best Original Song
- "Big Eyes" from "Big Eyes" music and lyrics by Lana Del Rey
- "Glory" from "Selma," Music and lyrics by John legend and Common
- "Mercy Is" from "Noah," Music and lyrics by Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye
- "Opportunity" from "Annie," Music and lyrics by Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck
- "Yellow Flicker Beat" from "The Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 1," Music and lyrics by Lorde
- Matt Bomer, "The Normal Heart"
- Alan Cumming, "The Good Wife"
- Colin Hanks, "Fargo"
- Bill Murray, "Olive Kitteridge"
- Jon Voight, "Ray Donovan"
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Show, Miniseries or TV Movie
Best Screenplay
- Wes Anderson, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
- Gillian Flynn, "Gone Girl"
- Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, and Armando Bo, "Birdman"
- Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"
- Graham Moore, "The Imitation Game"
Best Foreign Language Film
- "Force Majeure Turist," Sweden
- "Gett: The Trial of Viviane Ansalem Gett," Israel
- "Ida," Poland/Denmark
- "Leviathan," Russia
- "Tangerines Mandariinid," Estonia
