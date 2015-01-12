Golden Globes 2015 -- LIVE UPDATES
The 72nd Golden Globe Awards take place Sunday at 8 p.m. and there's a lot to be excited for.First and foremost, you have Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returning as hosts after a banner 2014 show. Last year, the room was in stitches and the two comedic geniuses poked fun at everyone in the room, namely George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio. They might have a few things to say about Clooney's wedding, since they joked about him never settling down last year. As for DiCaprio, we can't even repeat what they said, so you'll just have to watch.
Our hosts!!#GoldenGlobes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler look like they have some surprises for us tonight. #RedCarpet http://t.co/71URa7IMMM
The President!! and the woman he pushed into a subway car (only on TV folks, not in real life)It's good there are no hard feelings between @KevinSpacey & @_KateMara on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet ! #frenemies http://t.co/ylvXW602Ov
Veep!!Funny people @OfficialJLD, @rickygervais, @juddapatow, & Leslie Mann. #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/8N08P2j0ad
Allison Williams, @lenadunham, and @andrewrannells from @girlsHBO are all on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet! http://t.co/EzUcZTcZzK
She lied, she's Royal!!.@lordemusic says hi from the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet! http://t.co/amM3HAIlAl
"Yes, yes, yes" Stephon aka Bill HaderBill Hader on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet! http://t.co/CMayjzmrBW
She was gone, now she's found!! The star of "Gone Girl" Rosamund Pike.Rosamund Pike. #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/h10EJME4qY
The hostest with the mostest -- Giuliana Rancic!! Also one of the nicest, most talented people alive.
Matt Bomer!! Been a man to watch for a lot of years, great to see him get the recognition he deserves.
Check this "Girl" out!!!.@jemimakirke & @ZosiaRMamet of #GirlsHBO on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/KXHBtRgwkJ
.@_juliannemoore & @_bartfreundlich, @KatieHeigl on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/9bkcmoiauO
Jennifer Aniston's best friend/hairstylist Chris McMillan gave us a sneak preview of her Golden Globes look!
instagram.comby Lesley Messer via Instagram 1/12/2015 12:15:43 AM
Anna Kendrick looks absolutely gorgeous in pink!!.@AnnaKendrick47 @jes_chastain and Helen Mirren on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/N1zNW5mFWT
"It's handled" Kerry just showed up and is ready for the party!!
Jack Black!!Jack Black on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/ZVvtjO8y67
The talented siblings -- Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal!!@mgyllenhaal & Jake Gyllenhaal, Alejandro González Iñárritu on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/GABxoiupYh
Oh, imagine that, Benedict Cumberbatch looks super dapper. #EWGlobes #GoldenGlobes http://t.co/iORk1pldX1
Jessica Chastain looks incredible#GoldenGlobes 2015 Red Carpet Arrivals: What They're Wearing: http://t.co/JDOyeOa73K #EWGlobes http://t.co/BJy83bsrgT
Alright alright alright -- Matthew McConaughey in the house!!McConaughey is going full Rust Cohle tonight, apparently. Sans ponytail. http://t.co/NBUznqaRA3
Is there a better looking couple than Jenna and Channing?Couples @channingtatum & @jennaldewan , @prattprattpratt & @AnnaKFaris on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/JOnsvPjVjQ
No orange jumpsuit on Taylor Schilling tonight at the #GoldenGlobes. #EWGlobes http://t.co/nqRIDb2zVz
The newly engaged Mr. Hart!Hey @KevinHart4real nice to see you on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/nYnF6L4SUM
Emma Stone and Kristen Wiig!!Emma Stone & Kristen Wiig, Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux, and Keira Knightley on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/RB8EYEkM7P
The man of the night -- no longer single George Clooney!!!Cecil B. DeMille Award Recipient George Clooney on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/zDFSAska5t
Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone, @McConaughey & Camilla Alves, and @RobertDowneyJr on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/sACF86a4W2
Black is the new black!! Taryn Manning ladies and gents, not as scary in real lifeThe cast of @OITNB (@TarynManning @TaySchilling @UzoAduba @nlyonne) is on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/YMok4qvVh0
J-Lo!! Still Jenny from the block, only her block has a red carpet and a bunch of celebs hanging out thereHarrison Ford, Jon Voight, @JLo and @RWitherspoon on the #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet http://t.co/A2v4fdbm7s
