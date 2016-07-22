First question for Sophie Turner - why didn't Sansa tell Jon about the Knights of the Vale? Because Sansa wanted all the credit
And because the surprise made for really good television
Does Sansa believe that Jon is the best fit for the Iron Throne? Sophie says maybe they should be King and Queen of the North, but she's not sure Jon is capable of running Winterfell. He doesn't have the intellect, the knowledge, and experience that she has. And Turner adds "I concur."
Faye Marsay talks about being a badass in real life - "I'm quite shy in real life." Maisey Williams gets the credit for making Faye look strong
Are Arya and The Waif the same person? Faye says it's an interesting theory. Benioff and Weiss are asked the question, and they just smiled
Isaac Hempstead Wright talking about Bran's revelations - not sure how Jon will take it when Bran turns up and says "By the way, I'm a tree wizard, and your dad's not your dad."
Who should be on the Iron Throne? Liam - knowing deranged minds we're dealing with, could be anyone, I have an image of a White Walker. John Bradley: Out of pure blind loyalty, Jon Snow. Nathalie wants Dany, out of loyalty of course (but she's excited by the Starks coming back together. Sophie Turner: I want Littlefinger (BIG boos from the crowd) - it would be fun, sadistic. Iwan: They should melt the thing down and have a democracy. Faye: Arya. Isaac: Four pronged Stark dream team. Kristian: The throne won't be important by the end of the show...but it should be someone with honor and integrity - so Brienne of Tarth!! Big cheers
And now on to questions from the audience - first up, Button Lady, who asks Sophie which seen she could wait to act. The Ramsay scene, of course. "Her first kill, and I'm so glad it was Ramsay" I loved the way it was written. "It was an honor to be killed by you," says Iwan
Question from the audience about training for fight scenes...Faye says after filming one brutal scene with Maisey, she fell asleep in a plate of salmon
In her room after the scene...
Question for Sophie - Jon Snow and Sansa aren't really brother and sister...so...? Sophie says "ooh...let's get the party started." But "Dave and Dan, if you make anything happen, I'll kill you."
Dan says it hadn't occurred to them. Really though?
Asked about funny production stories, Sophie throws Jon Snow under the bus. "Kit farted a lot."
That bring new meaning to the phrase "winds of winter"
Asked about how the characters are split into different episodes, Dan Weiss says it's boring, not what everyone waited in line to hear. But it's their favorite part
Where will Sansa end up? Sophie says she genuinely has no idea. She's become a leader in her own right, but after the Ramsay scene she kind of got a taste for killing. Then she called the director Miguel "Michelle." I think they really did do shots of vodka
As for the killing Ramsay scene, Miguel says "We had to milk it, but not too much" because it was such a wish fulfillment scene for Sansa and the audience
"I feel really proud to be playing such a strong woman on the show" says Nathalie Emmanuel
"She's strong in a very quiet way, and I'm happy people like that"
How has the show impacted your life? "I've never been paid this much in my whole life" says Conleth Hill
What might we expect from a Cersei/Dany smackdown? David and Dan don't answer
Oh, now we're told we're getting exclusive video!!!
We're seeing sets being built, banners unfurled
Weapons being forged. Someone just screwed a screw into wood
Then some scripts being put on a table. That was seriously it
Wait...now it's blooper reel time
Lots of Peter Dinklage mesing up
And Emilia Clarke screwing up speaking Dothraki