Who should be on the Iron Throne? Liam - knowing deranged minds we're dealing with, could be anyone, I have an image of a White Walker. John Bradley: Out of pure blind loyalty, Jon Snow. Nathalie wants Dany, out of loyalty of course (but she's excited by the Starks coming back together. Sophie Turner: I want Littlefinger (BIG boos from the crowd) - it would be fun, sadistic. Iwan: They should melt the thing down and have a democracy. Faye: Arya. Isaac: Four pronged Stark dream team. Kristian: The throne won't be important by the end of the show...but it should be someone with honor and integrity - so Brienne of Tarth!! Big cheers