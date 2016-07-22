If this is any indication of what's to come for Thrones, then YASSS
While we wait for the panel to begin
Well, the panel should start any minute, excited to hear what's going on with our man on the inside Jason!
Hello from inside Hall H at Comic-Con in San Diego! Game of Thrones panel should begin shortly
@Jason.Nathanson: JASON!!!! So happy to have you
And happy to be here...along with 6,000 screaming fans...
@Jason.Nathanson: Dare you to start a chant of "Hodor"
As a member of the media, Michael, I believe that would be unethical. However if one started, I might join in
And here we go! It's Always Sunny creator Rob McElhenny is our host
Rob says "wondering why I'm host?" He says because he's actually a character, who keeps getting cut out every season. And now we go to a clip
We're seeing a supercut of people saying "Winter is Coming" and Rob's "character" waitng...and wondering when
"When the F*** is winter coming?!!" screams Rob's character.
Unfortunately no, Brandon. I'm your stream
Cast and creators being introduced - Sophie Turner gets the biggest applause so far
Scratch that - biggest applause for Kristian Nairn. Hodor. Hodor :-(
@Jason.Nathanson: You're crushing it, I feel like I'm there! Thank you man!
Rob's first question - why do you hate us all? (referencing next season pushed back, fewer episodes)
David Benioff says where they need to shoot - needs to look more like winter. Because as we know, Winter has come. Winter came? Winter Cometh?
David Benioff says Sophie Turner made everyone do shots of vodka before the panel. So if there's slurring...
Sophie Turner says she's 20. She didn't do any of that. Age check?
Talking about upcoming books, David Benioff says they'll be different than the show in part. So readers can be surprised.
Seeing theres so much of the cast there - John Bradley, Nathalie Emmanuel, Conleth Hill, Hannah Murray, Kristian Nairn, Iwan Rheon, Sophie Turner and more!
Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton) - "What's it like to be America's sweetheart?"
Rob brings up the loss of Hodor. Crowd "awws," yells Hodor
Kristian says he didn't expect response to Hodor death to be so crazy. It's overwhelming. He was in a hotel in L.A. the other day and all the doorstops said "Hodor." He didn't expect the outpouring of emotion.
Now we're talking about the Battle of the Bastards, director Miguel Sapochnik talking about the battles on which it was based. I didn't catch the names, but he's talked about this before.
Miguel says he had some trouble with the horses - because running horses at people - the horses don't like it. They'll do it once...but times 2 and 3 they get a little diva-ish
Miguel is not on the list of directors for next season, but would love to be back for next season (final season?)
Liam Cunningham now talking about the death of Shireen - says the writers keep taking the people he likes to work with away from him. Gives side-eye
Liam's daughter is here...they watch the show together. When Shireen died, his real daughter lost it. Daughter was holding the actual stag. He felt like the worst father in the world
Big cheers for Sam - Rob says he's so sweet, that he'll be executed eventually. How he'd like to die? John Bradley says climbing up the bookshelves to get a book, underestimates his own weight, falls back pulling all the books down on him. Death by books
Rob is having a lot of trouble with pronunciation of Missandei. Missandee? MissanDIE? Nathalie says Missanday.
Rob asks Conleth Hill if he had a network of spies in real life, would he use it for good or evil? For good he says. He hates what's going on in the world. We need more good.
Conleth Hill (Varys) has a shockingly full head of silver hair, btw
No word if what else his character is missing actually isn't true in real life