GMA 40: Watch Dan Childs Stay Awake for 40 Hours Straight
-
Some researchers think sleep paralysis might be behind a number of myths throughout the ages -- from incubi, succubi, demonic possession, visits from ghosts and spirits, to alien abductions. All have in common paralysis, a sensation of great fear, and the sense that someone else is in the room.
-
@suthrngurl Right now I am not feeling achy or sick... but chronic sleep deprivation is linked with higher resp illness risk #danisawakeby DanChildsABC via twitter 11/18/2015 6:40:15 PM
-
Most humans appear to need about 7 and 1/4 h sleep, but probably varies a lot #DanIsAwakeby Steven Feinsilver via twitter 11/18/2015 6:40:52 PM
-
by Dan.Childs via YouTube edited by Gillian.B.Mohney 11/18/2015 7:05:27 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
by Dan.Childs via YouTube 11/18/2015 9:34:05 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Video: Day 1: Best of Dan Childs' Sleepless SagaABC NewsFor "GMA's" 40th anniversary, our own Dan Childs is staying up for 40 hours straight.
-
-
-
-
-
-
ICYMI: Here's Dan's first video diary.by Dan.Childs via YouTube edited by Gillian.B.Mohney 11/19/2015 6:35:02 AM
-
-
-
-
ICYMI: Bigger the Better: On 27 July 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Slumberjack unveiled the world’s largest sleeping bag measuring 24.5 ft (7.46m) wide and 54.16 ft (16.5m) long, and weighing 175lb (79kg) The sleeping bag is to scale and is nearly ten times larger than a normal sleeping bag. Manufactured at the Slumberjack plant in Glasgow, Missouri it was created in honour of Slumberjack’s 50th anniversary.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Thanks for joining us and we hope you had fun watching Dan slowly lose his motor skills and cognitive abilities. If you missed it, here's Dan's very first blog post.by Gillian.B.Mohney via YouTube 11/19/2015 12:06:11 PM
-
-
by Dan.Childs via YouTube 11/20/2015 7:09:39 PM
-
-
Think Dan had it bad? Check out what Navy SEALs have to endure in terms of sleep deprivation during their training!!
Extreme Sleep Deprivation: How Navy SEALs Handle No SleepABC NewsHow Navy SEALs use extreme techniques for dealing with no sleep.
-
What's Dan Childs up to now? Welcome to...The Awake Project! What does acute sleep deprivation do to your health? Dan offered himself up as a human lab rat to find out..
Find Out What Happens When You Give Up Sleep For DaysABC NewsBe sure to catch some shut eye or risk some serious consequences.
-
Check out the highlights from Dan's first 24 hours awake!
Video: Day 1: Best of Dan Childs' Sleepless SagaABC NewsFor "GMA's" 40th anniversary, our own Dan Childs is staying up for 40 hours straight.