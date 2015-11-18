GMA 40: Watch Dan Childs Stay Awake for 40 Hours Straight
by Dan.Childs via YouTube 11/18/2015 12:12:32 PM
Segmented Sleep: Study at NIH looked at volunteers transferred from 16 hours of light to 10 hours of light. Sleep expanded into two symmetric sections, each of several hours in duration, and a 1-3 hour waking interval in between. The subjects also had a longer duration of melatonin secretion -- showing that internal processes of sleep regulation were affected. Source: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1365-2869.1992.tb00019.x/abstract
Fun Fact: The advent of the industrial revolution killed off biphasic sleep -- artificial light, and then clocks at home (prior to affordable clocks, there was no way to keep track of time during the night, and candles, then gas lights kept people up later, and made them wake earlier -- hence the phrase “burning the candle on both ends”).
Walkie Talkie:
Sleep talking is a closely related activity -- as many as HALF of children will sleep talk!
Order in the court! Sleepwalking has been used as a MURDER defense.
Stage 2: Where sleep really starts. About half of our night is spent here. Breathing and heart rate slow down. Your body temperature drops (why it’s good to sleep in a cool room). You start to become disengaged from your surroundings and more difficult to awake. On EEG, brain waves are slow and regular with some spikes.
Stage 3 is “slow wave sleep”, so named because on EEG brain waves are slow and wide. This is our deepest, most restorative sleep, and the most difficult to awaken people from. Our heart rates continue to decrease, as does blood pressure. This is where most of the tissue growth and repair occurs (e.g., building muscle after exercising). A number of essential hormones are released during this stage of sleep, most importantly growth hormone.
REM Sleep. The fun stage of sleep! REM stands for rapid eye movement, so named because our eyes start to quickly dart back and forth.This is where our crazy and vivid dreams happen. Our blood pressure and heart rate now go through wild swings. But our muscles become paralyzed and we can’t move (which is good, otherwise we would act out our dreams). When you look at brain waves, the EEG looks exactly like it does when we are awake.
Did you know that an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic sleep disorders, and nearly 40 percent of adults report falling asleep without meaning to at least once a month? The National Department of Transportation estimates drowsy driving to be responsible for 1,550 fatalities and 40,000 nonfatal injuries annually in the United States. Don't not sleep and drive!
We left Dan in a dark room with a bed for a few minutes….watch what happened to his brain waves!
youtu.be
by Dan.Childs via YouTube 11/18/2015 5:46:27 PM
by Dan.Childs via YouTube 11/18/2015 6:19:42 PM
MT @Respiratory_NYC: Join us for LIVE Twitter chat TODAY 1-2pmET at #danisawake. Top experts answer all your Questions! @DanChildsABC #GMA40by DanChildsABC via twitter 11/18/2015 6:38:30 PM
People tolerate acute sleep deprivation pretty well, chronic is much worse #DanIsAwakeby Steven Feinsilver via twitter 11/18/2015 6:39:49 PM