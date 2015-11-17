GMA 40: Watch Dan Childs Stay Awake for 40 Hours Straight
by Dan.Childs via YouTube 11/20/2015 7:09:42 PM
Welcome to the GMA 40 live blog to follow ABC News' own Dan Childs as he attempts to go an eye-popping 40 hours without sleep.As Dan starts his sleepless saga, here's a few fun facts about sleep.
- A teenager broke the world record for not sleeping in 1964 when he stayed up for an astonishing 11 days and 24 minutes.
- Somnambulism is the scientific name for sleepwalking and it affects 4% of adults, and as high as 17% in children.
- Adults need 7 to 8 hours of sleep and teens need 9 to 10 hours of sleep a night according to the National Institute for Health.
Sleep deprivation is a huge issue in the U.S. with an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans suffering from a chronic sleep disorder, according to the CDC. Every month 40 percent of adults report falling asleep during the day without meaning to at least once.
Sleep deficiency is associated with an increased risk of injury in adults, teens, and children. Drivers who are too sleepy have been known to cause serious and even deadly accidents. For seniors being too tired is associated with an increased risk for falls and broken bones.
Read more about sleep and why everyone (even Dan) needs to get some rest right here.
