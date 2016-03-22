Top U.S. lawmakers believe terror suspect Salah Abdeslam's arrest on Friday accelerated the timetable for the bombings in Brussels.

The attacks must have been "in the planning stages for months," said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

"I think if the cells thought that they may be under investigation, that could prompt them to carry them out more quickly,” McCaul said.

From ABC News' Benjamin Siegel and Alexander Mallin in Washington, D.C.: