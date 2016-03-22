Brussels Attacks: Terror in Europe
Three explosions were reported in two different sites in the Belgian capital Tuesday morning.
From President Obama's ongoing remarks:
"The thoughts and the prayers of the American people are with the people of Belgium," Obama said.
"We will do whatever is necessary to support our friend and ally Belgium.
"We must be together, regardless of nationality or race or faith, in fighting against the scourge of terrorism."
Ahead of his speech, President Obama spoke to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, according to a statement released by the White House press secretary.
"The President reaffirmed the steadfast support of the United States for Belgium, and offered any assistance necessary in investigating these attacks and bringing those responsible to justice," the press secretary's release states.
Pres. Obama on #Brussels attacks: "This is another reminder that the world must unite, we must be together." snpy.tv/25iKmBrby ABC News via twitter 3/22/2016 2:24:52 PM
Three American missionaries were "seriously injured" in the Brussels attack, according to a spokesman for their church.
Three Mormon missionaries who were serving in Paris were seriously injured in the explosion at the Brussels airport.
Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, confirmed that Richard Norby, 66, Joseph Empey, 20, and Mason Wells, 19, were all seriously injured. They are all from Utah originally.
The trio were reportedly accompanying another missionary, to the airport as she was headed back to the United States but she had already passed through security.
From ABC News' Justin Fishel in Washington:
Officials for the European Union, whose office is just blocks from the site of the metro attack, say they are still accounting for all of their staff.
So far officials were not aware of any casualties, but say the process of accounting for them is not yet complete.
The EU will, however, fly all its flags at all its commissions buildings at half staff, according to spokesman Margaritis Schinas.
"We continue to work calmly and effectively," Schinas said. "We are here. We are in the building. We feel safe and we do are work. The handling of the security situation is with the Belgian authorities."
Superbe hommage à la Bourse à #Bruxelles #brusselattack http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CeJ-jU6W8AA4Vd6.jpgby Michael Verbauwhede via twitter 3/22/2016 2:45:47 PM
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated that the city amped up security, but he remained resistant to hypothetical threats.
"While we take this threat seriously, we will not live in fear," he said in a statement.
"Our lives will continue today in honor of those lost to terrorism. Securing New York City is our show of solidarity with the people of Brussels and the victims of terrorism worldwide."
At the #Brussels Airport and families are holding on and keeping safe #StaySafeBelgium http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CeJwsQqXIAAoZ2-.jpgby twongbe via twitter 3/22/2016 3:08:46 PM
From ABC News' Lee Ferran in New York:
An ISIS-affiliated website reported today that the terror group claimed responsibility for the attacks, claiming its “fighters” carried out the bombings against “the Belgian capital of Brussels, a country participating in the international coalition against the Islamic State.”
From ABC News' Avianne Tan in New York:
People in Brussels have been quickly coming together to provide aid, transportation, shelter and comfort following deadly terror attacks at an airport and metro station in the city this morning.
While tens of thousands of Twitter users all over the globe are using hashtags like #PrayForBelgium, #JeSuisBruxelles and #PrayForTheWorld to offer their thoughts and prayers, those in Brussels or in nearby towns are using other hashtags to offer direct help.
Hashtags like #PorteOuverte (French for "open door"), #OpenHouse and #BrusselsIsWelcome are being used by those opening up their homes to anyone in need of shelter.
To read more about the different ways people are helping one another in the wake of the deadly attacks, click here.
From ABC News' Lindsey Jacobson:
Three of the top U.S. presidential candidates have spoken out about the Brussels attacks and what their response would be if they were president.
Watch it here:
From ABC News' Justin Fishel in Washington:
A member of the U.S. military and his family were among those injured in the attacks in Brussels today, according to U.S. European Command.
"We are aware of one U.S. service member and his family who were caught up in this tragedy," EUCOM said in a statement. "Due to privacy concerns, we are not releasing the status of their injuries at this time."
-
A spokeswoman at the Belgian federal police confirms to ABC News that a picture they have released shows the possible suspects from the deadly blasts at Brussels’ main international airport today.
ABC News does not yet have a confirmation on their identities or which, if any, are alive. It is unclear how police identified these individuals as the suspects.
The photo, taken from airport surveillance footage, shows three men walking with baggage carts through the airport.
Belgian Federal Police have just issued a release calling for help finding one of the men pictured in the surveillance footage.
The man, seen on the right of the photo, appears to be wearing a hat and a lighter colored shirt.
In the release, written in French, the police say that they are looking for this man who was seen at the Zaventem airport this morning.
They urge anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts to call police.
The Eiffel Tower isn't the only world landmark scheduled to pay tribute to the victims of the Belgian terror attack.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that One World Trade Center will be lit up in the colors of the Beglian flag.
"Once again, our world has endured another senseless tragedy due to the cowardly acts of truly evil people, but the global community remains united, he said in a statement.
"New York stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Belgium and the rest of the world in rejecting the hate and extremism behind this violence. As we have seen time and again, when we are united, terror has never prevailed and never will."
From ABC News' Louise Dewast in London:
A spokesman at Belgium-based energy corporation Electrabel confirms to ABC News that a number of employees at Belgium’s nuclear plants in Tihange and Doel have been asked to go home due to the alert level being raised to a level four.
The plants are still operating as normal. About 100 to 150 employees are still working in each location.
From ABC News' Louise Dewast in London:
The Belgian federal prosecutor has confirmed in a statement that raids conducted in response to this morning's explosions have uncovered new evidence.
The raids in an area called Schaerbeek have led to the discovery of an explosive device containing nails. Investigators have also found chemical products and an ISIS flag.
The evidence found has been connected to this morning's deadly blasts.
From ABC News' Louise Dewast in London:
Belgian authorities will do “everything” they can to reopen public transportation, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said, in French. The terror alert level in Belgium will be reassessed tomorrow.
Michel called the attack the “worst” the country has known. More security measures will be announced tomorrow, he said.
It is too early to draw any link with the Paris attacks, Belgium Federal Prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw said.
From ABC News’ Pierre Thomas in Washington, D.C.:
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it will do what it can to help Belgian authorities bring those responsible for the attacks to justice.
There is presently no specific, credible intelligence of a plot to conduct a similar attack on United States soil, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh C. Johnson said.
As a precautionary measure, the TSA is deploying extra security to airports in major U.S. cities and at various rail and transit stations around the country, according to the DHS.
Brazilian basketball player Sebastien Bellin lies wounded on the floor of Brussels Airport after explosions tore through the departure hall Tuesday. Bellin formerly played for the Belgian national basketball team. (Credit: Ketevan Kardava/Georgian Public Broadcaster via AP Photo)
From ABC News’ Becky Perlow in Washington, D.C.:
A flight from Brussels to Orlando did not dock at the gate when it landed, according to a representative for the Orlando Sanford International Airport.
Jet Air Fly Communications Officer Hans Vanhaelemeersch said it the extra security precautions were "most probably" due to what happened in Brussels.
The 269 passengers on board were not aware of the attacks until the plane landed, ABC affiliate WFTV in Orlando reported. Their bags remained on the tarmac to be searched as they were processed through customs.
From ABC News' Justin Fishel in Washington, D.C.:
ABC News counts nine Americans injured in Brussels so far.
Among those injured includes a member of the United States Air Force, five of his family members and three Mormon missionaires from Utah. No deaths have been recorded, State Department Spokesman John Kirby said.
They were all at the Brussels airport at the time of the explosion. The status of their injuries has not been released.
From ABC News' Marcus Wilford:
European capitals are showing solidarity with Brussels by projecting the Belgian flag onto iconic monuments such as the Trevi Fountain in Rome, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and the statue of David in Florence.
What We Know About the AttackersThe man in the middle of the airport surveillance footage has been identified by Belgian prosecutors as Brahim El-Bakhraoui. He was born in Belgium.His brother Khalid El-Bakhraoui was the subway suicide bomber. He had criminal records and though the charges were not released publicly, they were not terror-related, the prosecutor said.In a subsequent raid of the house where the taxi driver had picked up the three suspects to go to the airport, police found a written note from Brahim El-Bakhraoui.
From ABC News' Emily Shapiro in New York:
A man who barely escaped the terror attacks in a Belgian metro car described the explosion as "a blanketed thud, and a cloud of dust rose up into the air."
Ian McCafferty said he was walking up the stairs to the ground level when he heard "one loud thud and a shake." When he reached the top of the stairs, he saw soldiers "eagerly evacuating the metro station."
McCafferty got off the metro car just one stop before the explosions went off, around 9:11 a.m. local time Tuesday.
