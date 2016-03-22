Brussels Attacks: Terror in Europe
Three explosions were reported in two different sites in the Belgian capital Tuesday morning.
There have been at least three explosions in two different locations in the Belgian capital city of Brussels Tuesday morning.
Belgian media is reporting at least 13 people have died and Prime Minister Charles Michel said that "there have been many injured."
Two explosions occurred in the departure hall of the city's international airport and another happened on the tracks of one of the city's subway stations.
The entire subway system has been closed and the Zaventem airport is being evacuated.
These blasts come days after the capture of Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the Paris attacks in November who remained at large for four months before his arrest.
In the wake of his arrest last week, the Belgian Interior Minister warned that officials were worried that Abdeslam's capture may prompt further attacks.
There has been no official designation as today's attacks as the act of terrorists, but the
Fumée métro maelbeeck #bruxelles
All public transport in Brussels is now closed.
The European Union, which has its de facto capital in Brussels, has urged all employees to either stay in their offices or at their homes.
All EU institutions have been placed on alert level orange and all meetings inside any of their buildings have been cancelled.
The explosions have prompted an international response, with senior law enforcement officials in the U.S. confirming to ABC News that Homeland Security and FBI officials are monitoring closely.
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has been notified.
The New York Police Department has also confirmed that they are monitoring the situation closely.
This was the scene a short while ago, between the Arts-Lois and Maelbeek metro stations in Brussels.
The NYPD is not the only police force amping up security in the wake of the attacks.
The French Interior Minister confirmed that 1,600 extra police officers have been deployed near French transportation hubs in the wake of today's explosions.
France had already sent out an extra 500 extra police near the country's borders after Abdeslam was arrested last week.
The Metropolitan Police in London have released a statement confirming an increase in deployment.
Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, released a statement saying that "forces across the UK have increased policing presence at key locations, including transport hubs, to protect the public and provide reassurance. This is not in relation to any specific information or intelligence."
Updated death toll:Belgian transportation officials have confirmed 15 people were killed in the subway explosion and 55 others were injured, including 10 people in critical condition.There has been no official report of the injury or death count at the airport.
Updated death toll: 28 people confirmed dead.There were 13 confirmed deaths at the airport, and 15 people were killed at the subway station.Belgian transportation officials said an additional 55 others were injured, including 10 people in critical condition.
Airline staffers emotional outside #Brussels airport. People still being evacuated, orderly but lots of confusion.
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has just announced that the Eiffel tower will be lit up with the colors of the Belgian flag tonight.
From ABC News' David Kerley in Washington:
A senior government official confirms that TSA administrator Peter Neffenger is in Brussels and was apparently on airport grounds around the time of the bombing.
Neffenger is on a trip to meet with European counterparts and landed in Brussels in the morning. It is unclear exactly when his flight landed or if he ever made it to terminal.
He is in a safe place in Brussels at this hour.
From ABC News' Josh Margolin in New York:
The Port Authority police department in New York is stepping up security at its three major airports -- JFK, LGA and Newark -- with heavy weapons and also is employing high visibility anti terrorist patrols at PATH train system and the World Trade Center.
Tried to call a Brussels taxi, told they're all booked, taking people to other countries. Only way in/out is by car.
The Secretary General of NATO announced that they will be increasing the alert state at their headquarters in Brussels.
"I am deeply saddened by the attacks here in Brussels this morning. The heavy human toll is tragic," Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.
"This is a cowardly attack. An attack on our values and on our open societies. Terrorism will not defeat democracy and take away our freedoms."
The French Army posted a message of support for Belgium on Twitter, along with a photo of soldiers with heavy weapons at what appears to be a transportation hub.
“More than ever, the French army is mobilised against the terrorist threat. We will win this war,” Gen. de Villiers said in a quote posted on the army's Twitter account.
From ABC News' Louise Dewast in London:
A university in Brussels has been evacuated as a precaution.
There are 24,000 students who study at Universite Libre de Bruxelles.
All the campuses have been evacuated as a precaution, a spokeswoman confirms to ABC News.
Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Johan Verbeke told reporters that at the airport "statements... cries" had been pronounced in Arabic, "so that is the first indication of what the source is maybe, but I don't want to elaborate on that because that is definitely something that has to be further investigated."
Verbeke said he did not know what was said in Arabic.
-
From ABC News' Justin Fishel in Washington:
State Department spokesperson John Kirby issued a statement this morning, noting that Secretary John Kerry has been informed about the attacks.
"[Kerry] He is closely monitoring the situation and extends his condolences to all those who have fallen victim today," Kirby's statement said.
ABC News' Emily Shapiro has compiled a summary of all of the ways that security has been ramped up in the United States, including increased patrols in majory transportation hubs.
Read her full story here.
Brussels airport bombs were from a "suspect package" and a suicide bomber, Belgian ambassador to the US said.
From ABC News' Ben Siegel in Washington:
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, is the ranking Democray on the House Intelligence Committee and said that he has received a preliminary briefing on the attacks.
Schiff said in a statement that the attacks "bear all the hallmarks" of an "ISIS-inspired" or "ISIS-coordinated" plot.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke on "Good Morning America" today, saying how she believes "we need to intensify and broaden our strategy" in terms of security threats in Europe.
"This is a horrific attack right in the heart of Europe," she said.
She called for "a real upping of our security cooperation."
"There has to be some honest reckoning about what works and what doesn't work," she said.
"There are still a lot of outdated laws and practices in law enforcement -- particularly in Europe -- that have to be updated and changed."
From ABC News' Dada Jovanovic:
A spokesperson for the public transportation department in Brussels confirmed new details about the explosion that occurred in the subway station.
The explosion happened at 9:11 a.m. local time and happened just as the train was leaving the station, heading towards the center of the city.
The explosive device went off in the second of the train's five cars as it was still on the platform.
All passengers were evacuated immediately.
Updated death toll: at least 31 people were killed in this morning's attacks, the mayor of Brussels just announced.There were 20 people killed in the subway bombing and 106 additional people were injured at that scene.There were 11 people killed at the airport, and The Associated Press is reporting that 81 other people were wounded at the airport.