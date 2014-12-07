NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
Baylor pressure too "@TonyStancil : @ESPNDari OSU making a powerful statement so far. More pressure on FSU to win. #BigTenChampionship ”by Dari Nowkhah via twitter 12/7/2014 2:25:31 AM
Wiscombobulatedby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:25:39 AM
Not sure what @CoachGundy calls those dance moves, but good times for @OSUAthletics after Bedlam win … es.pn/1vrA0JYby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 2:27:22 AM
The first well defended option by FSU tonight. And then the second.by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 2:28:47 AM
Love the option, except for on third-and-long.by Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 2:28:52 AM
Opps remain. RT @BrianHamiltonSI Wonder if teams who hired coaches already are watching Tom Herman and wondering if they can have givebacks.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 2:29:23 AM
Jameis gets a 2-minute drill to give @FSU_Football the lead and the momentum. Georgia Tech gets 2H kick. #FSUvsGTby Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 2:29:40 AM
Halftime: No. 6 Baylor leads No. 9 Kansas State 24-14. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OCfIXCUAA_zRi.pngby College GameDay via twitter 12/7/2014 2:32:07 AM
I could've run through the hole Ezekiel Elliott just got. 14-yard TD run make its 31-0 Ohio State. Stop. The. Fight.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:32:56 AM
Ohio State is averaging 13.9 yards per play. That's pretty good.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:33:00 AM
Mercy, Ohio State.by Matt Hinton via twitter 12/7/2014 2:33:08 AM
Ohio State is making the @CFBPlayoff selection committee's job really tough. And I love it.by Danny Kanell via twitter 12/7/2014 2:33:42 AM
And remember, Wisconsin came in as the No. 2 defense in the FBS.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:34:04 AM
HALF: #6 Baylor leads #9 Kansas State, 24-14. Both teams look to clinch share of the Big 12 title w/ a win. #KSUvsBAY http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OC76RCQAEecPH.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 2:34:05 AM
