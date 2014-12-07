NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
Well, this is just ridiculous. We've got 2012 Big Ten title game potential going on here, in reverse for Wisconsinby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:19:12 AM
Cardale Jones for Heisman.by Danny Kanell via twitter 12/7/2014 2:19:27 AM
Another FSU answer and another war chant breaks out. Tied 21-21, but at some point Noles have to stop match... vine.co/v/OrKwZQI73UPby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 2:19:43 AM
That's a big-time throw from young Cardale Jones there. Drilled as he releases, still hits Devin Smith in stride for 44-yd TD. 24-0 Ohio St.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:19:43 AM
At this point, I'm starting to believe fourth-string Buckeyes QB Stephen Collier would win the Heisman.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:19:58 AM
Starting to make sense ... RT @MattBrownCFB : Ohhhh right, so this is the same Wisconsin that lost to Northwesternby Josh Moyer via twitter 12/7/2014 2:19:58 AM
Urban Meyer: Big Ten Coach of the Year. Deserved it then, deserves it even more now.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 2:20:47 AM
3rd QB, not missing a beat. OK, Ohio State. I'm impressed. How about the committee?by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 2:20:58 AM
Well ... uh ... Rutgers came back from a 25-point, second-quarter deficit last week. Sooo, a comeback is possible? Maybe?
Ohio State 24-0.by Josh Moyer via twitter 12/7/2014 2:21:30 AM
I know. But still would be wise to put them in 3rd down situations RT “@triple_r73 : N GT leads the nation in 3rd down conversions”by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 2:21:35 AM
Jameis Winston to Rashad Greene...Touchdown! The 44 yd score evens the #ACCChampionship game, 21-21 » es.pn/1AGycls #FSUvsGTby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 2:21:37 AM
Agreed ... RT @ESPNRittenberg : Urban Meyer: Big Ten Coach of the Year. Deserved it then, deserves it even more now.by Josh Moyer via twitter 12/7/2014 2:21:45 AM
Michigan couldn't develop a quarterback in three years under Hoke. Meyer has developed two on the fly this year.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:21:48 AM
Fun fact: #BC has missed 7 of its 39 PATs this year. RT @Tim_Linafelt : 146 straight PATS for Roberto Aguayo. ACC record is 160.by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 2:21:51 AM
First Baylor punt comes with 2 minutes left in 1st half. #gamecontrol K-State will have shot to tie it up before half #gamecontrolby Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 2:21:53 AM
If the committee had any doubt about Cardale Jones @OhioStFootball they don't anymore. #CFBplayoffby joey galloway via twitter 12/7/2014 2:22:21 AM
Cardale Jones playing unreal. So I guess Braxton Miller & J.T. Barrett will be transferring nowby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 2:22:25 AM
He stinks in the 1st halves though! RT @Corey_Clark : Winston is 7 of 10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns. QB rating of 267.9.by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 2:22:44 AM
Top stats to know: Alabama beats Missouri es.pn/12PEh3Rby ESPN SEC via twitter 12/7/2014 2:22:46 AM
Three-way spring battle! RT @McMurphyESPN : Cardale Jones playing unreal. So I guess Braxton Miller & J.T. Barrett will be transferring nowby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:22:49 AM
Forgot Russell Wilson already? RT @potiemuffin : @BennettESPN @McMurphyESPN cardale jones would be the best quarterback in Badgers historyby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:23:54 AM
Jameis & Justin Thomas both playing well. ICYMI, read (and watch!) about the last time they played in 2005: espn.go.com/blog/acc/post/…by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 2:24:37 AM
#RacingRimshot RT @nuccionino GT passes more than a F1 race however.by Ryan McGee via twitter 12/7/2014 2:24:39 AM
Ohio State should start signing 3 QBs every year just for fun.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 2:25:05 AM
RT @GaryParrishCBS : I’ll never understand how Ohio State ended up w/more good QBs this season than the Redskinsby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 2:25:07 AM