Adam, it helps getting a huge break like that mistimed throw on 3rd and goal. OSU coming out to kick a 23-yard FG (surprising)
Baylor's in-game entertainment is off the charts. Other schools should take notice. Just insane in here.
What types of things are they doing, Adam?
Yep, Hank. Hasn't won a national title since January. What a bum.
From Stats & Info: This is the third time that FSU has allowed 3 rush TD in a game this season. Didn't do it once last season (7 total rush TD allowed last year).
Edge, just the combination of video and music, with the huge JumboTron and some good band stuff, too. It's very new age-y, but cool.
Stave sacked, then has nowhere to go on 3rd and 17, overthrows no one in particular. Awful, awful start for Wisconsin here. Could get out of hand soon.
Soon or already has, Matt.
Really surprised Wisconsin is getting blown out. Came in playing so well. Healthier than Ohio State.
Wow, K-State touchdown. Great recognition by Waters to find wide-open Trujillo.
I'm surprised too, Adam. Voltz going down 4 plays in doesn't help, but this D has looked helpless at times.
Jeff, I know it was a bad, bad loss, but shouldn't it matter that it was, like, 15 years ago? I really think when you lose should matter. Ohio State a totally different team.