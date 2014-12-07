NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
And Badgers just threw a pick -- and a bad one. Vonn Bell gets 5th interception of seasonby Mark Schlabach via twitter 12/7/2014 2:00:56 AM
Dalvin Cook has the 9th-most rushing yards among P5 backs since Week 10 (543). Averaging 7.24 yards/carry w/5 TDs.by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 2:01:38 AM
Ohio State’s defense of Melvin Gordon could make Marcus Mariota most lopsided Heisman winner everby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 2:01:52 AM
Come chat league title games (and whatever the Big 12 is calling tonight) with @ESPNRittenberg and me. Here: espn.go.com/blog/ncfnation…by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:02:15 AM
Melvin Gordon has more than 2000 yds rushing in 1st 3 quarters of gms this year. He has only 45 4th quarter carries this season. #WISCvsOSUby robert smith via twitter 12/7/2014 2:02:29 AM
That first quarter couldn't have gone any worse for Wisconsin unless Congress passed a national sausage ban during it.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:02:32 AM
Jalen Ramsey just posterized on that fake pitch.by Matt Hinton via twitter 12/7/2014 2:03:04 AM
Coming in, I felt the key to the game was GT scoring touchdowns in the red zone. They're 2 of 2 and approaching the FSU 20 againby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 2:03:15 AM
R-e-l-a...nope RT @BennettESPN : That quarter couldn't have gone worse for Wisconsin unless Congress passed a national sausage ban during it.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:03:29 AM
Shock Linwood stripped right outside the goal line. Second red-zone turnover for Baylor.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 2:03:31 AM
Pinkel said Mizzou coaches who saw Shane Ray's hit from the box agreed that he led with the crown of his helmetby Edward Aschoff via twitter 12/7/2014 2:03:55 AM
Two red zone turnovers for Baylor? Under review.by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 2:04:14 AM
I shook Cardale Jones' hand this week. I thought, 'that's the football equivalent of Greg Oden.' Maturity showing on field now.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 2:04:33 AM
Tebow? RT @Mark_Schlabach : Daniel Snyder should offer Urban Meyer $1 billion. At least the Redskins would have a QBby David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 2:04:35 AM
Good new for Baylor. Linwood’s knee was down. Bears ball inside the 2.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 2:05:30 AM
Remember that Jones was No. 2 QB throughout spring and into summer. Barrett didn't overtake him until just before Braxton injury.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 2:05:55 AM
And now the Jackets are throwing it.....by Mark Schlabach via twitter 12/7/2014 2:05:58 AM
Breaking news: Georgia Tech finally attempts a pass - and completes itby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 2:05:59 AM
The call was reversed, and that was huge.by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 2:06:12 AM
Baylor back up 21-7by Mark Schlabach via twitter 12/7/2014 2:07:32 AM