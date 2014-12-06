NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
RT @Coach_Riley : Thank you to all the #Huskers fans out there for such a warm welcome! Now it's time to get to work! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MNQO_CAAEZyhy.jpgby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/6/2014 6:00:14 PM
Instant analysis from Oregon's win last night from @BonaguraESPN : espn.go.com/blog/pac12/pos…by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/6/2014 6:01:22 PM
Bearcats take the lead! Alex Chisum grabs 8 yd TD pass from Gunner Kiel. 14-7 Cincinnati. #HOUvsCIN on ESPN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MOcw1CUAAC0zu.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/6/2014 6:05:09 PM
#SECNation is LIVE from the #SECChampionship !
Watch: es.pn/1vtDSQu http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MPH6SIMAAkp2M.jpgby SEC Network via twitter 12/6/2014 6:08:10 PM
Determining College Football's Top Four TeamsVideo: College Football Playoff committee chairman Jeff Long joins "College GameDay" to discuss the committee's preparations for Saturday and determining the four best teams in the nation.
Oregon has solved a lot of its problems except one, @TedMillerRK writes: espn.go.com/blog/pac12/pos…by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/6/2014 6:11:06 PM
UF’s @CoachMcElwain : "I'm the dog they dropped off down at the Humane Society … has little bit of about every breed in him"by Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/6/2014 6:19:25 PM
Great chatting with @HeathNielsen the last couple of days. Thanks for your hospitality and passion for CFB. Enjoy the game tonight!by Chris Fallica via twitter 12/6/2014 6:22:19 PM
"You're going to get an opportunity to play in the SEC. The #1 conference in the nation." -@CoachMcElwain #SECNation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MVRP9IgAEvhG2.jpgby SEC Network via twitter 12/6/2014 6:34:57 PM
Gunner Kiel hits Shaq Washington for 12 yd TD with :33 left 2Q & Cincinnati leads Houston 21-10 at Half es.pn/12a4ARj #HOUvsCINby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/6/2014 6:37:30 PM
At the half: #3 TCU leads Iowa State 17-3. #ISUvsTCU
- Boykin 20/27 245 yds (55 yd receiving TD) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MWFQlCAAAjwX9.jpgby College GameDay via twitter 12/6/2014 6:40:02 PM
TCU’s Boykin throws pick in end zone. Only up 17-3 at the halfby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/6/2014 6:40:22 PM
Halftime of the @Conference_USA Championship Game: Louisiana Tech leads Marshall, 17-13 #LATECHvsMRSH http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MWz9LIcAAJ0oQ.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/6/2014 6:41:41 PM
TBDBITL is loading up on the bus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MXE27IIAEAZBj.jpgby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/6/2014 6:42:50 PM
Corso's Pick: Kansas State-BaylorVideo: Hall of Fame LB Mike Singletary and Lee Corso make their picks for Kansas State at Baylor.
Goodbye, Ezekiel Elliott. 81 yards to the house.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 1:53:27 AM
Kansas State answers. Charles Jones' wildcat keeper TD caps a 68-yard drive. 14-7 BU, 10:47 left.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 1:55:06 AM
Three games, seven first-quarter touchdowns.by Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 1:55:49 AM
So Melvin Gordon has 7 carries for 24 yards, and Ezekiel Elliott has 5 carries for 114 yards and a TD. Incredible start for OSU.by Josh Moyer via twitter 12/7/2014 1:56:15 AM
So far, Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott stealing the show from Melvin Gordon. His 81-yard TD run puts Buckeyes in front 14-0by Mark Schlabach via twitter 12/7/2014 1:57:44 AM
Thanks, @AlbertBrooks . And now back to college football.by Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 1:57:55 AM
That's what I hear....Had it flipped @danielsimanek on a blatant holdby Mark Schlabach via twitter 12/7/2014 1:59:49 AM
Score Update
Ohio State leads Wisconsin 14-0 #WISvsOSU
Florida State & Georgia Tech are tied 14-14 #FSUvsGT http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4N7Gs1IYAA6Jkp.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 1:59:52 AM
Stave tries to throw back across the field, and Vonn Bell picks it off. Wisconsin had opened some nice holes in running game before thenby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 1:59:55 AM
